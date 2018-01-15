When African Americans Learn of Criminal Media’s 54 Year Blackout of King’s Condemnation of US Wars

How strange it is that the African American community has been, either openly or indifferently, supportive of white racist regime change, imperialist bombings, invasions and bloody occupations in smaller nations of people whose skin color is of various hues even though MLK condemned them as “atrocity wars and covert violence on three continents since 1945 to maintain unjust predatory investment in countries overseas,”

How strange it is that the African American community has been, either openly or indifferently, supportive of white racist regime change, imperialist bombings, invasions and bloody occupations in smaller nations of people whose skin color is of various hues.

One reason has to be that most African Americans, especially those under sixty, have never heard that Martin Luther King called them “atrocity wars and covert violence on three continents since 1945 to maintain unjust predatory investment in countries overseas,” and never heard that King had angrily castigated his government for “taking the black young men who had been crippled by our society and sending them eight thousand miles away to kill and diein extraordinarily high proportions relative to the rest of the population.“[1][2]

While their government insanely takes millions of non-white people’s lives overseas, America’s beloved Black celebrities, shirking their role model responsibly either out caution or lack of interest, have cooperated by their silence with an insidiouscriminal mainstream media half century total blackout of Martin Luther King’s anguished cries,“The greatest purveyor of violence in the world is my own government” and “Silence is betrayal,“ outcries that in 1967, shook the world and made headlines in bold capital letters on every major newspaper’s front page the morning after Rev. King in anguish, held his fellow Americans, and himself, responsible for continuous horrific death and destruction in poorer countries for “refusing to give up the privileges and pleasures that come from the immense profits of overseas investments.” [2] (The imperialist mainstream media that today obsequiously hails King as a saintly patriotic American alongside of America’s first Black president, vilified King as a traitor until he was silenced one year later in a pool of blood. [3])

What else could one imagine contributing more to African American support for regime change death and destruction and Black celebrity silence, than the continual betrayal of Martin Luther King by his closest friends, leaders of the civil rights movement, who have all gone on to political careers as officials within the very genocide producing government King condemned [Civil Rights Leaders, Progressives, Family, Will Again Betray Martin Luther King on His Birthday, 1/13/2015, OpEdNews] (King earned a bullet to his brain for having threatened the profitability of trillions of dollars invested in the conquering of Vietnam and other small nations seeking independence.) [4]

Lastly, the most important reason why so many African Americans support U.S. genocidal military action among colored peoples overseas, (even though thousands more Black GIs have been killed fighting for white supremacy overseas than African Americans in the streets of U.S. cities [5]), has to be that TV programing of deceit, indulgence, fear, simple minded fake news and false patriotism that has absurdly sold the dozens of genocidal US bombings, invasions and occupations in poorer non-white populated nations as a heroic defense of America.

But readers can take heart! If estimates of world economic power shifting to the East and South and led by China in twenty-five years are correct, the affect on America and Europe of the coming economic, political and cultural change might become apparent rather soon. An initial change might come in form of an influx of truthful news and saner entertainment breaking the West’s vice-like grip on sources of information/disinformation and the ability to promote, disseminate and inculcate lies enabling profitable investments in genocide.

“According to conservative estimates, by 2017, China will overtake the United States as the world’s largest economy, and by 2050, its economy will be twice as large as that of the United States. Chinese influence will extend well beyond the economic sphere. The full social, cultural and political repercussions of China’s ascendancy will be felt sooner. In the coming decades, the West will be confronted with the fact that its systems, institutions and values are no longer the only ones on offer .” [When China Rules the World -The End of the Western World and the Birth of a New Global Order by Martin Jacques]

The shift of world economic power to the East and South will bring about the end of the ability of Western monopolized sources of information to criminally mis-inform, dis-inform and instill the fraudulent fears that have built an infantile acceptance of continual neocolonial genocide as necessary. A current example being, though on TV everyone sees the brand new white Toyota trucks and sophisticated heavy weaponry of a wild ISIS until recently successfully destroying America’s designated enemies, President Assad’s Syrians and the Shiites ruling Iraq, TV and print media commentary portrays the most powerful military in history, the US Armed Forces, as waring for five years unsuccessfully against this ragtag ISIS. ISIS has long ago been identified as yet another terrorist organization created within CIA’s wide international network. [6] A few years earlier the same gangs in heavily armed pickup trucks were portrayed by 24 hour saturation CNN and al Jazeera as the citizenry of prosperous Libya in revolt The enormous TV believing population, even today, will still not have heard that Libyans had enjoyed a UN Quality of Life Index higher than nine European nations including Russia, with fine free health care and education in a real socialist democracy, and that Gaddafi was Libya’s and black Africa’s hero for fighting neocolonial exploitation.[7]

New sources of information will become available in a multipolar world. The domination of an imperialist U.S.A., run by wealthy capitalists who confuse and exploit the poor at home as well as abroad will be ended by the rise of a supremely confident socialist China. African Americans will figure out that those ruling white imperialist businessmen, frightened by the riots after King’s assassination, promoted a silenced King, murdered by a conspiracy of federal and local government officials [8], upstairs to number one American hero in order to get his image as a revolutionary off and out of the streets of African American neighborhoods.

As African Americans become aware of their having been taken in by white imperialist run monolithic mainstream media TV, and become aware of the horrors of the death and destruction America has brought to dozens of non-white populations overseas, the King betraying leaders of a wars-supporting civil rights movement will lose all credibility. King’s civil rights movement friends Andrew Young, Jessie Jackson, Julian Bond and John Lewis, (a few of whom had held the dying King in their arms), all went on to lucrative political careers serving the war establishment while the killing abroad that King gave his life to fight against, went on for another eight years. Traitors of King will be replaced by new civil rights leaders who respect King’s warning that “There will be no progress on issues of social injustice at home, while we go on killing the poor overseas at a cost in human and financial resources that make that progress at home impossible.”[1]

The few Black leaders, that truly did follow in King’s footsteps, but were unable to overcome the overwhelming power of mesmerizing media, will be immortalized alongside of King. Louis Farakhan of the Nation of Islam, Obama’s former pastor, the fiery Rev. Jeremiah Wright, who was ridiculed for sermonizing “God damn America for her crimes against humanity!” and outspoken , Prof. Cornel West of New York’s Union Theological Seminar and Princeton University’s Center for African American Studies who often called America’s first imperialist African American President, “a black mascot of Wall Street oligarchs and a black puppet of corporate plutocrats, heading up the American killing machine and proud of it,” and kept pointing out that Obama was put in office by arch criminials like David Rockefeller to fool the non-white world into believing America with a black president would be less imperialist and less murderous.

Your author suspects eventual disgust for Black clergy’s fifty years of betraying King and copying white clergy support for genocidal regime change bombings, invasions and occupations will bring African American communities a measure of freedom from control of ‘patriotic’ organized religion. In the soon to arrive multipolar world African Americans might come to remember their enslaved African ancestors had had their own sophisticated beliefs regarding the eternal and life’s mysteries before the white conquering sword and musket brought enforcement of the ‘Christian’ cross.

When the African American community, still solidly unified by its traditions of brother-sisterly nobility and relaxed enjoyment of life, has access to the confident anti-capitalist and pro justice and peace motivated teaching guidance of their martyred King’s last year of life, that well recognized African American congeniality can be expected to be the model for a new and happier U.S.A.

Sometime during the next twenty-five years, as the United States slowly begins to lose economic, political, cultural and communications hegemony over the rest of the world, a much nicer, peaceful, pleasant, prosperous, free and expressively energetic America will begin to take shape. The business-above-humanity rulers of the nation finding themselves in a multipolar world led by an eminently successful China (earlier for two thousand years the world’s most culturally and materially advanced civilization), will gradually permit the racism no longer useful to them to dissipate. Americans will then be free to join majority Humankind in emulating the affection prevalent in the happier societies of planet Earth.

Within African American communities a relaxed grace, charm, nobility, joy in fellowship, brother-and-sisterly general enjoy life feeling has always prevailed, most likely for a protective isolation from the white Anglo-Saxon society that once enslaved them, an up-tight society of travail, divisiveness, aggressiveness, unkind competitiveness, loneliness, and stiffness in social contact.

It therefore seems to this archival research peoples historian that the predicted future America will trend toward seeking the unity, harmony and enjoyment found in its African American communities. After all, in the long run, what produces happiness is what all sane people seek. Even today, it is increasingly African American celebrities who are bringing the most happiness to all Americans. The sight and sounds of Black entertainers, musicians, both singers and instrumentalists, the charming smiles of graceful in movement Black football and basketball players, fill our TV screens, and increasingly it is Black comedians, who are making America and the world laugh as they project their own contagious relaxed happiness.

End Notes

Corporate Media Keeps King “in his place”! Buries King’s Fiery Condemnation of US Wars King thundered eloquently against U.S. genocidal imperialist wars, international predatory capitalism, factually denounced CIA overseas crimes, the cruel indifference and blind immorality of America. Corporate media blocks public knowledge of the fury of King’s outcry over U.S. wars of occupation and the powerful and vehement anti war pronouncements from his Beyond Vietnam speech, that made bold headlines news around the world

click here

2008

Media Suppression of MLKjr’s Condemnation of Vietnam War as an Atrocity Helps McCain

King’s blistering condemnation of the Vietnam War as a crime against humanity, which made bold type headlines on the front pages of newspapers all over the world BEFORE McCain’s 1st bombing mission, has been intentionally suppressed in commercial media and school books. If voters knew King’s sermon on the true history of the heroic Vietnamese fighting invasions of 3 powerful nations, McCain’s ‘hero status’ would evaporate.

click here

America Betrayed Rev. Dr. King Gagged His Condemning US Wars for Predatory Investments

King’s blistering condemnation of the Vietnam War as a crime against humanity, which made bold type headlines on the front pages of newspapers all over the world BEFORE McCain’s 1st bombing mission, has been intentionally suppressed in commercial media and school books. If voters knew King’s sermon on the true history of the heroic Vietnamese fighting invasions of 3 powerful nations, McCain’s ‘hero status’ would evaporate.

click here

America Betrayed Rev. Dr. King Gagged His Condemning US Wars for Predatory Investments

On TV, the week-end of the MKJjr’ birthday holiday, see all the celebrities, black, white, Asian, Latino. They will come to praise King and bury again King’s condemnation of US atrocity “wars meant to maintain unjust predatory investments on three continents.” They will hail King to heaven, loudly, to drown out anyone whispering that King called their dirty government “the greatest purveyor of violence in the world.”

click here

Anti-war Alternate Media Again Allows ‘Big Brother’ to Handkerchief King Holiday

Tragically, progressive community’s editors and writers, including Afro-American writers, again did NOT take advantage of the national holiday to feature martyred King’s 1967 -68 anti-war, anti-imperialism, anti-international predatory capitalism speeches which since his assassination remain completely media suppressed from public attention; did NOT seek to publicize King’s thundering condemnations into public awareness. Why?

Black History Month Ignored MLKJr. Condemnation of U.S. Wars, Predatory Capitalism

What keeps even black leaders from quoting Rev. King Jr.’ ’67 condemnations of U.S. wars and predatory trade? click here

2.

Excerpts from Martin Luther King’s sermons Beyond Vietnam – a Time to Break Silence and Why I Am Opposed to the War in Vietnam:

The Vietnamese people proclaimed their own independence in 1945 after a combined French and Japanese occupation. Even though they quoted the American Declaration of Independence in their own document of freedom, we refused to recognize them. Instead, For nine years we vigorously supported the France in its effort at reconquest of her former colony. Even before the French were defeated at Dien Bien Phu, they began to despair of their reckless action, but we did not. We encouraged them with our huge financial and military supplies to continue the war even after they had lost the will. Soon we were paying almost the full costs of this tragic [French] attempt at recolonization.

After the French were defeated, United States started supporting a man named Diem who turned out to be one of the most ruthless dictators in the history of the world. He set out to silence all opposition. People were brutally murdered because they raised their voices against the brutal policies of Diem. And the peasants watched and cringed United States troops who came to help quell the insurgency that Diem’s methods had aroused. When Diem was overthrown, the long line of military dictatorships. And who are we supporting in Vietnam today? It’s a man by the name of general Ky [Air Vice Marshal Nguyen Cao Ky] who fought with the French against his own people, and who said on one occasion that the greatest hero of his life is Hitler. This is who we are supporting in Vietnam today. Oh, our government and the press generally won’t tell us these things, but God told me to tell you this morning.”

“We have corrupted their women and children and killed their men – children, homeless, without clothes, running in packs on the streets like animals… children degraded by our soldiers as they beg for food, children selling their sisters to our soldiers, soliciting for their mothers. We have destroyed their land and their crops. we poison their water as we kill a million acres of their crops. as the bulldozers roar through their areas preparing to destroy the precious trees… they languish under our bombs and consider us, not their fellow Vietnamese, the real enemy. They move sadly and apathetically, primarily women and children and the aged, as we herd them off the land of their fathers into concentration camps where minimal social needs are rarely met. They know they must move on or be destroyed by our bombs.”

“We have destroyed their two most cherished institutions: the family and the village. we ally ourselves with the landlords. We have cooperated in the crushing of the nation’s Buddhist Church. We have destroyed their land and their crops. we poison their water as we kill a million acres of their crops. as the bulldozers roar through their areas preparing to destroy the precious trees. They wander into the hospitals they languish under our bombs and consider us, not their fellow Vietnamese, the real enemy. They move sadly and apathetically as we herd them off the land of their fathers into concentration camps where minimal social needs are rarely met. So they go, primarily women and children and the aged. They know they must move on or be destroyed by our bombs…”we may have killed a million of them, mostly children.”

“I knew that America would never invest the necessary funds or energies in rehabilitation of its poor so long as adventures like Vietnam continued to draw men and skills and money like some demonic destructive suction tube.”

“We have destroyed their two most cherished institutions: the family and the village. we ally ourselves with the landlords. We have cooperated in the crushing of the nation’s Buddhist Church. We have destroyed their land and their crops. we poison their water as we kill a million acres of their crops. as the bulldozers roar through their areas preparing to destroy the precious trees. They wander into the hospitals they languish under our bombs and consider us, not their fellow Vietnamese, the real enemy. They move sadly and apathetically as we herd them off the land of their fathers into concentration camps where minimal social needs are rarely met. So they go, primarily women and children and the aged. They know they must move on or be destroyed by our bombs…”we may have killed a million of them, mostly children.”

3.

MLK Honored As An Icon, But 48 Years Ago The Media Attacked Him By Prachi Gupta | January 19, 2015

http://animalnewyork.com/2015/mlk-honored-icon-48-years-ago-media-attacked/

The attack of the New York Times editors on King begins by lecturing King that his condemnation of US militarism is far too simplistic: “the moral issues in Vietnam are less clear cut than he suggests.” It accuses him of “slandering” the US by comparing it to evil regimes. And it warns him that anti-war activism could destroy the civil rights movement, because he is guilty of overstating American culpability and downplaying those of its enemies:

Furthermore, Dr. King can only antagonize opinion in this country instead of winning recruts to the peace movement by recklessly comparing American military methods to those of the Nazis testing “new medicine and new tortures in the concentration camps of Europe.” The facts are harsh, but they do not justify such slander. Furthermore, it is possible to disagree with many aspects of United States policy in Vietnam without whitewashing Hanoi.

Various Newspaper articles denounced King as a traitor, a disgrace to his race, and his shaming the civil rights movement.

Civil Rights Leaders, Progressives, Family, Will Again Betray Martin Luther King on His Birthday TV specials of criminal deception! King’s outrage, hellish descriptions of US atrocities meticulously whisked out of existence.But not without the help of the silence of Kings own family, comrades, fellow civil rights leaders, peaceniks, and progressives, who have made no serious effort to expose wars-supporting media’s iron tight blackout of King’s condemnations and his taking personal responsibility along with all Americans.

Unveiling The Monument But NOT King’s Condemnation Of U.S. Wars for Wall St. How do the vibrant with emotion eulogies of King’s daughter, sister, son, and two men who held the dying King in their arms (and went on to successful political careers), sound to the demonstrators of Occupy Wall St., when all mention of King’s condemnation of U.S. wars and the “unjust predatory investments they meant to maintain” is calculatedly omitted. “Silence is betrayal!” cried out King at Riverside Church in 1967.

Arundhati Roy: ‘Civil Rights Movement in US Has Become a War Supporting Movement’ Article bemoans how selective it is to bemoan the lack of civil rights, but only in America, and even for those Americans who return from willingly denying the very right to remain alive in their own beloved countries overseas.

Slogan ‘Black Lives Matter!’ Not Intended to Include ‘Black’ Lives Taken by GI’s Overseas ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement operates in blatant disbelief of Martin Luther King’s moral and entirely logical warning; ‘will be no progress on social justice issues at home while we go on killing the poor overseas at a such an enormous expenditure of social and financial resources that makes such progress at home impossible.’ Another example of American exceptionalism is Occupy Wall St. diverting attention from US wars.

6。

America Created Al-Qaeda and the ISIS TerrorResearch

www.globalresearch.ca/america-created-al-qaeda-and-the-isis-terror…/5402881

Jun 13, 2016 – Much like Al Qaeda, the Islamic State (ISIS) is made-in-the-USA, an … who were trained by the CIA and funded by the Saudis, in order to defeat …

US Admits CIA Arms Supplied ISIS. Blames Jordan – Russia Insider

russia-insider.com/en/us-admits-cia-arms-supllied-isis-blames-jordan/ri15404

Jul 5, 2016 – US Admits CIA Arms Supplied ISIS. …. and to install governments made up of western-funded dissidents, often in so-called colour revolutions.

ISIS Mayhem Being Fueled by Drugs, Arms — Supplied by Saudi …

21stcenturywire.com/…/isis-mayhem-being-fueled-by-saudi-arabia-and-cia-drugs-traf…

Oct 30, 2015 – ISIS Mayhem Being Fueled by Drugs, Arms — Supplied by Saudi Arabia and the CIA … The drug of choice for ISIS and other CIA-backed terrorist confabs like ….. that the US taxpayers are actually funding this type of sickness?

PressTV-US, UK funding ISIL terrorists: Analyst www.presstv.com ” US ” Interviews Sep 9, 2015 – “Not all Americans understand yet that ISIS is the creation of the CIA and it is being supplied by the UK and the USA,” John Miranda told Press …

Land Destroyer: Washington Post Confirms: ISIS Supplied Via Turkey landdestroyer.blogspot.com/2015/11/washington-post-confirms-isis–supplied.html

http://www.globalresearch.ca/the-dirty-war-on-syria-a-systematic-critique-of-western-fabrications-by-tim-anderson/5530659

If one google searches, so many well documented articles on the subject come up.

Libya: From Africa’s Wealthiest Democracy under Gaddafi, to US-NATO Sponsored Terrorist Haven There Was No Libyan Peaceful Protest, Just Murderous Gangs, CNN & al Jazeera

www.countercurrents.org/janson160611.htm

countercurrents, Kerala, India, Jun 16, 2011 –

http://www.countercurrents.org/janson160611.htm

Search Results

Capitalism’s Warplanes: CIA AndAl Qaeda Destroy Socialist Libya’s 53rd Highest Living Standard

www.countercurrents.org/janson240411.htm countercurrents, Kerala, Indian, April, 2011.

http://www.countercurrents.org/janson240411.htm

By Garikai Chengu, Harvard University’s Du Bois Institute for African Research, Global Research, October 19, 2015

http://www.globalresearch.ca/libya-from-africas-wealthiest-democracy-under-gaddafi-to-us-nato-sponsored-terrorist-haven/5482974

8.

A Memphis jury’s verdict on December 8, 1999, in the wrongful death lawsuit of the King family versus Loyd Jowers “and other unknown co-conspirators,” found that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated by a conspiracy that included agencies of his own government. Take a moment to put King’s condemnation of U.S. wars to use during this anniversary of his assassination documented as described above. OpEdNews Op Eds 4/5/2012 at 17:15:02

Media Ignore Anniversary of King Assassination.

Jay Janson, who lived and taught in Korea for six years, is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents in 67 countries; articles on media published in China, Italy, UK, India, Sweden, Germany Vietnam and the US; now resides in NYC; First effort was a series of articles on deadly cultural pollution endangering seven areas of life emanating from Western corporate owned commercial media published in Hong Kong’s Window Magazine 1993; is coordinator of the Howard Zinn co-founded King Condemned US Wars International Awareness Campaign: (King Condemned US Wars) http://kingcondemneduswars.blogspot.com/ and website historian of the Ramsey Clark co-founded Prosecute US Crimes Against Humanity Now Campaign http://prosecuteuscrimesagainsthumanitynow.blogspot.com/ featuring a country by country history of US crimes and laws pertaining.

Jay spent eight years as Assistant Conductor of the Vietnam Symphony Orchestra in Hanoi and also toured, with Dan Tai-Son, Tchaikovsky Competition First Prize winner, who practiced in a Hanoi bomb shelter. The orchestra was founded by Ho Chi Minh,and it plays most of its concerts in the Opera House, a diminutive copy of the Paris Opera. In 1945, US ally Ho, from a balcony overlooking the large square and flanked by an American Major and a British Colonel, declared Vietnam independent. Everyone in the orchestra lost family, “killed by the Americans” they would mention simply, with kind Buddhist equanimity. Jay can be reached at: tdmedia2000@yahoo.com. Read other articles by Jay http://dissidentvoice.org/author/jayjanson/Jay Janson, spent eight years as Assistant Conductor of the Vietnam Symphony Orchestra in Hanoi and also toured, including with Dan Tai-son, who practiced in a Hanoi bomb shelter. The orchestra was founded by Ho Chi Minh,and it plays most of its concerts in the Opera House, a diminutive copy of the Paris Opera. In 1945, our ally Ho, from a balcony overlooking the large square and flanked by an American Major and a British Colonel, declared Vietnam independent. Everyone in the orchestra lost family, “killed by the Americans” they would mention simply, with Buddhist un-accusing acceptance. Read other articles by Jay.

Related