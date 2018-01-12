“Why do men then now not reck his rod?” — a line from God’s Grandeur

“Progressives, generally, are not at home with controversial religious issues, in part because they cannot deal with phenomena which they’ve only encountered in the telegraphic sound bites offered by political debate. It is characteristic of the narrow logic of left-of-center citizens that when they incorrectly diagnose religious positions or short change their value they’re relying on generic information secured on the run. As a rule few critics of the Church know very much about the history or underpinnings of its dogma.” — one of the author’s home schooled teenage charges

Proposals respecting reform of the “Universal Church” which are embedded in a recent article, can be voiced to honor the spirit of democracy, but those offering up suggestions (and their readers and listeners) are obliged, I fancy, to transform themselves simultaneously.

Questions should be asked:

What are you doing to honor the spirit of Laudato Si’? Above and beyond using the politically correct light bulb and the like? Aside from doing the sort of thing that owning a Prius is supposed to represent.

What are you doing, if anything, respecting bringing about institutional change on the secular level? That plane is certainly as every bit influential as the realm the Pope rules, yes? Yes.

What are you doing, if anything, to “reform” the Film Industry above and beyond getting on board with all the in vogue #MeToo phenomenon? Meaning, everyone should ask themselves how they’re planning to address Hollywood’s advocacy on behalf of Violence and Consumerism… if they aren’t already doing something on that score.

What are you doing to “reform” your loved ones, those who are inclined to be influenced by you? Surely, everyone knows that loved ones — all of us — are in need of personally transforming. With regard to that realm… what, if anything, are you doing?

What might you be doing at present respecting your personal blight? Do you review — each and every night — how right and/or wrong you were with the day’s song? Or do you check in with yourself weekly? Or simply make New Year’s resolutions annually?

The author of the article cited in my opening paragraph above chose five points of what he thought were samples of constructive criticism… so I’ll stop with the same number. No need to beat this horse to death. Death, though, does behoove us to move ourselves in a different way than is popular today for concerned citizens.

We have no time as serious activists to waste heartbeats on reviewing what’s been stated ad infinitum respecting the Church or any other institution or conspiracy or individual indiscretions and/or very serious crimes. Which, actually, brings me to ask yet one more question:

Instead of looking at the hair-raising history of the Church (and focusing on ugly and imagined downsides) why don’t we embrace the thrust of Christ’s spirit, and use that as a point of departure for making a spiritually uplifting difference on this planet?

I believe that that, if anything, can save us from ourselves.

