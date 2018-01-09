We keep ourselves peaceful when we act kindly;

for the welfare and benefit of all beings

Acting with kindness has the effect of drawing

to us the same kindliness from others

Our thoughts words and deeds, indeed all our

intentional actions; each act, whether

mental or physical, tends to produce its like

Every action produces an effect and every effect

in turn becomes a cause and produces still further

effects, and causes, and effects, and causes, and

effects and causes…

Like spreading ripples of water

Our responsibility, therefore, is to be thoughtful

and compassionate, and act for the good,

and for the wellbeing of all beings

Multiplying and extending the cause and effects

of kindliness

That’s how we keep ourselves peaceful

‘Adapted’, ‘reformed’, ‘inspired’ ‘borrowed’ and ‘recycled’ from The Meaning of Buddhism – Fundamental principles of the Theravada doctrine by Bhikkhu U Thittila

Pratap Antony is a Passive activist. Active pacifist freelance thinker and writer. Writes on ecology and environment, social justice and pluralism, management ideas and issues and music: western classical, jazz, and Indian classical dance.