Oprah In The Oval Office: Curb Your Enthusiasm

“What I know for sure is that speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have. And I’m especially proud and inspired by all the women who have felt strong enough and empowered enough to speak up and share their personal stories. Each of us in this room are celebrated because of the stories that we tell. And this year, we became the story. But it’s not just a story affecting the entertainment industry. It’s one that transcends any culture, geography, race, religion, politics or workplace. So I want tonight to express gratitude to all the women who have endured years of abuse and assault, because they, like my mother, had children to feed and bills to pay and dreams to pursue. They’re the women whose names we’ll never know. They are domestic workers and farmworkers. They are working in factories, and they work in restaurants. And they’re in academia, in engineering, in medicine, in science. They’re part of the world of tech and politics and business. They’re our athletes in the Olympics, and they’re our soldiers in the military.” — excerpt from the much heralded speech given by Oprah Winfrey as she received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Golden Globes

Oh yes, I know, we’ve got to go with Oprah for President. Of course we do, but… should we? I don’t think so . Unless you’re so brain dead and devoid of imagination respecting viable options, I don’t think so. Nor do I think that the stink of her career and life outside of the realm of entertainment (to the extent she has one) deserve such hooplah. Ditto for the dynamics expressed across the board by all the Golden Globes Glitterati, the decency of the thrust of Oprah’s message notwithstanding.

The grandstanding bouncing off of the obvious immorality of sexual predators and racial scumbags in our midst doesn’t distract me from focusing on the fact that the many women who are sexually assaulted in the military branches of our fabled U.S. should be disabled from carrying out their stated missions. Meaning, And chances of Oprah in the Oval Office becoming the first president to call a spade a spade with regard to our military abominations are nil… and our armed forces need to be reigned in, not supported obliquely by Oprah. Taking the Easy High Popular Road of saying that it’s wrong to denigrate and destroy women does not make it alright to avoid calling the military out. Again, the likelihood of Oprah doing that is nil.

I’m ill at the thought that Oprah will secure the executive’s seat and treat one and all to much needed relief regarding Trump’s tenure. Improvement, yes? But to what degree? And — really — who wouldn’t be an “advance” once Donald does his dance out of our hair. Where, though, will the consciousness arise that’s necessary to see that all the equality for women and all the justice served up on behalf of women will not make nearly enough difference considering our killing of women abroad, in the context of what we enable heads of state overseas to do to women, or with regard to our direct, multiple, ongoing abominable treatment of females in sweatshops, farms and battlegrounds.

If anyone wants a clear delineation of how our presidents from the past have destroyed foreign women in immeasurable numbers, let me know, please. Ditto for what we do on the domestic front… which will NEVER be addressed by the likes of capitalist very white Oprah.

Curb your enthusiasm over Oprah. Don’t have an orgasm over Trump’s departure… like too many did — nationally and internationally — when Obama replaced Bush. Hold the applause… for a curtain call on a campaign trail will put the nail in the collective coffin. Criticism of her will be precluded to a great degree for far too long on far too many counts, just as the case was with Barack initially… just as the case would have been with First Woman President Hillary.

Focus instead on the viable options, please.

