In No Country for Old Men, Sheriff Bell recounts his conversation with a woman who complains about “right-wing” politics:

“She kept on, kept on. Finally told me, said: I dont like the way this country is headed. I want my granddaughter to be able to have an abortion. And I said well mam I dont think you got any worries about the way the country is headed. The way I see it goin I dont have much doubt but what she’ll be able to have an abortion. I’m going to say that not only will she be able to have an abortion, she’ll be able to have you put to sleep. Which pretty much ended the conversation.”

If Cormac McCarthy’s Bell were spelling out the future for that woman today, instead of in 2005 (when the novel first appeared), he might very well have taken his thoughts a bit further. That granddaughter — he could easily have pointed out — would now be a likely candidate for blowing away pregnant women abroad working as a drone pilot for the U.S. Military. The U.S. Military, which is also responsible for exposing innumerable pregnant mothers on the domestic front to untold toxicity.

Which brings me to my main concern in writing this article. That is, when folks get down with discussing the pros and cons of abortion — delineating the theological arguments for and the social secular concerns against — it might be of immeasurable value for one and all to — simultaneously — address the increasing rate at which enlisted teenage parents in our country are depriving innocents overseas of the right to life.

I don’t recall witnessing such a blending very often, if at all.

