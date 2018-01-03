John Avery’s Books For Download

John Scales Avery is one of the most important voices of our times today. I had the honour of interviewing him last year. http://www.countercurrents.org/2017/03/15/interview-with-john-scales-avery-one-of-the-greatest-living-intellectuals-on-earth/

He cares so much for the health of the planet and worries about a calamity that’s facing humanity, and all other species on earth.

He has written a lot for Countercurrents.org. He has collected all his articles here

https://human-wrongs-watch.net/2016/03/15/peace/

All his books are listed here

http://eacpe.org/about-john-scales-avery/. Many of the books can be read for free.

A short biography is given below

John Scales Avery is a theoretical chemist at the University of Copenhagen. He is noted for his books and research publications in quantum chemistry, thermodynamics, evolution, and history of science. His 2003 book Information Theory and Evolution set forth the view that the phenomenon of life, including its origin, evolution, as well as human cultural evolution, has its background situated in the fields of thermodynamics, statistical mechanics, and information theory. Since 1990 he has been the Chairman of the Danish National Group of Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs. Between 2004 and 2015 he also served as Chairman of the Danish Peace Academy. He founded the Journal of Bioenergetics and Biomembranes, and was for many years its Managing Editor. He also served as Technical Advisor to the World Health Organization, Regional Office for Europe (1988-1997).

All are welcome to go to these links and read his books.