Koan: What Is the Sound of One Hand Clapping?

1) Nothing. One hand cannot clap….

2) Half the sound of 2 hands clapping….

3) Air….

4) A bowl of rice….

5) A cup of tea….

6) “A Book of Verses underneath the Bough,

A Jug of Wine, a Loaf of Bread—and Thou….”

7) A crazy old guy doing a jig on thin ice….

8) “Heard melodies are sweet, but those unheard are sweeter.”

9) A snowflake in a whirlwind….

10) “The thunderous silence of the drums.”

11) It depends….

12) The Isness of Is….

13) Mysteries in mysteries, potential in potential….

14) Zen?

Gary Corseri has published and posted articles, fiction and poems at hundreds of venues, including, Countercurrents, The Seattle Star, The Greanville Post, Transcend Media Service, VeteransNewsNow, Counterpunch, Information Clearing House, The New York Times, Village Voice, and The Palestine Chronicle. He has published 2 novels and 2 collections of poetry, the “Manifestations” literary anthology (edited), and his dramas have been produced on PBS-Atlanta and elsewhere. Dr. Corseri has performed his poems at the Carter Presidential Library, and he has taught in universities in the US and Japan, and in US public schools and prisons. Contact: Gary_Corseri@comcast.net.