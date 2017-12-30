Killer Aadhaar Kills Two More: A Kargil Martyrs Wife And A Pensioner

Son of Kargil martyr in Haryana’s Sonipat accused that he lost his mother after she was denied treatment in a hospital due to an unavailability of the Aadhaar card.

The son of the deceased said “I brought my mother in a serious condition to the hospital. They asked me to get Aadhaar card, but I didn’t have it then so I showed them a copy in my phone. ”

He said that he had told the hospital that he would present the Aadhaar in an hour and asked them to begin with the treatment.

The hospital, on the other hand, claims that they never denied them any treatment. A doctor in the hospital said that he never got the patient to the hospital.

A doctor in the hospital claims that they have never denied any treatment due to the absence of the Aadhaar card, Aadhaar is mandatory not for treatment but for documentation.

Meanwhile an old aged pensioner in Deoghar district of #Jharkhand lost his life because his thumb impression did not match with Aaadhar.

In November a Woman in Bareilly in the state of Uttar Pradesh of India, died due to starvation as she was denied food ration since it was not linked to her Aadhaar card. ANI reported her husband was refused ration as ration shop owner allegedly demanded the woman be present for bio-metric fingerprint verification. She was unwell for past 5 days. The woman has been identified as Sakina (50) wife of Ishaq Ahmed.

On September 28, an 11-year-old girl in Jharkhand’s Simdega district died, allegedly after her family was denied ration because their ration and Aadhaar cards were not linked.

Three brothers within two weeks of each other in Karnataka’s Gokarna were also caused by starvation after the family was denied ration because they did not have Aadhaar cards. The family had two ration cards but were unable to access the public distribution system.