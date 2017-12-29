The Story of an Indian Farmer

Working hard season after season

With one particular reason

Always struggling to produce

Enough food for the Nation

Aiming towards one goal

Feeding hunger of the teeming population

So that the nation remains hunger free

Yet the life of farmer only remains unfree

I am only made to die

And reduced to the statistic of ‘farmer suicide’

In the game of numbers

My death only remains a less important number

My societal contribution gets judged by the monetary numbers

My life becomes less important in front of the GDP numbers

Receiving a step motherly treatment

My voice only remains unheard

Though I raise my voice everywhere

Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh or Tamil Nadu

Struggling at every step

From an affordable loan to cheap agriculture inputs

To a fetching market and a decent minimum support price

My struggle only continues

I am only reduced to a ‘symbol’

In the name of ‘Jai Kisaan’ or a ‘Anna daata’

When in reality

I am only treated like a ‘credit shaitaan’ and a ‘suicide kaatha’

T H Sreerama is retired from Central Warehousing Corporation