Thrusting Forward With Fencing Foil And Else-Wise

We all learn to live with our flaws, weaknesses and shortcomings regardless of whatever they are, especially if they seem to not be changeable. These could include blindness, a limb that does not work right, a temperament prone to anger or, in my case, a sanctimonious nature.

I think that I was born with it as part of my genetic make-up. I just can’t help myself since I love being self-righteous since I was (my earliest memory of it) having a tendency to gloat over being good, which is, of course, obnoxious. Yet I get a kick out trying to pose whatever seems right through my own being — a way of acting — and so it is not all bad.

My slightly older sister found me barely tolerable starting when I could barely walk when I would get on that high horse of showing the way to be as a best human (which would certainly point out the deficits that people less high had). I loved the stance since I could take it to the umpteenth level.

So she nicknamed me early-on. She’d say it to my face: “Little Goody Two Shoes, Joan D’Arc, Missy Perfection.” All the same, she just reinforced the position of me since I liked those identities.

Oh, she is actually more like me than she would choose to believe. You should see her in action like a pitbull dog to correct others. She’s formidable even more than I am. … You can watch her go at it here and here: The Good Sister, A Model For US All!, Preventing Starvation By Filling Backpacks.

She and I are quite close these days. She no longer bites me out of fury for my holier-than-thou attitude which I exhibited as a young child.

The fact is, though, I have a very strong dose of rigourous indignation. It is just part of me for as long as I can recall. So when I see something gravely wrong, I just claw-up and attack it.

If I can’t attack it such as my inability to save my old apple apple farm (Protecting That Which We Love!), I strive for something even harder as a task to improve the world, such as my initiative to put a new Wheelabrator plant in place to put in a plan to put human waste to become electrical energy.

So now I am gloating again since maybe my self-righteous indignation isn’t so bad if I use it properly. Who knows? I can’t judge the value of my actions.

However, I do know that I like to slam people with wrongful views. They need the corrections in my opinion. So I wrote to a friend of mine, a right-winger:

Yea for the socialist democrats! Yea for MA, the so-called “pinko state.” … The proof is in the pudding. Facts are facts. Truth is not disputable!

Why Is My State THE Best?

Why Is My State THE Best?

My state, Massachusetts in the USA, tops the list of all fifty of them based on sixty separate indices

Divided we fall. Together, we can all rise. And look at the photo of the joined-together rising above! It surely beats out this view:

It certainly beats out this view of life:

From my friend Steve:

“There are many other factors not considered here, but The top 10 don’t surprise me. The US is not among them.”

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/america-continues-its-long-slide-on-the-world-happiness-report-2017-03-20/print

I’m not really sorry that I have such hatred for wrongfulness. It’s almost visceral with me.

I’m not sorry that I put the wrongful views asunder, although I’m a tad sad that I get excited to slam wrong-doers. So goes it since my hatred as much as my love work in tandem to bring me forward to provide good unto the world.

My sister and I can be the most hellish and nasty things that you have encountered, but we are both gentle to be the epitome or standard of gentleness. We have the range depending upon whatever is called for into place by circumstances.

We are in our sixties age-wise. So we need others to join our pathway, especially to take over after we die. Can you?

In the nature vs nurture side of everything, I stand in the nature. Although I was raised by pacifist parents, you should have seen me in fencing class in high school.

While standing inside of the rules, would you think that I ever lost in a fencing match since i can be aggressive or with soccer and other sports? It must be German genetics since it is the same drive that pumps my sister and me in other ways forward. … We just learned the way to hone ourselves to apply to best uses of our skills. … Please use yours, to to foist our world forward!

I love winning. I use that love in my business work and all other ventures that I undertake. Yeah, there is a dark side to this orientation wherein I adore my wins and dance around them except that I use the dark side of my glee to support the light.

We are all mixtures of less savory and benevolent impulses like my desire to fight win and savor my gain. I’ve used this deeply embedded part of myself in work to gain for my customers, students and others rather than to use it for nefarious, self-serving means.

How do you use your different inclinations in combination? Can you mix them, too?



Looking at human nature, both from the standpoint of evolution and from that of everyday experience, we see the two faces of Janus: one face shines … [or there is the other side of Janus, which is the opposite, and I’ve managed to combine them]. Although sometimes difficult to carry out, so can you fuse them together. Quotation from: Interview With John Scales Avery, One Of The Greatest Living Intellectuals On Earth.

I like my disgusting (and they are), vaulted ways. They serve me well as I have directed them — this tendency to always want to win while triumphing and having self-glorification in my gain. I also love smiting. Yet I learned to twist this impulse to serve us all.

Sally Dugman is a writer in MA, USA.