There are no breaking news at the moment

Dalit Student Of IIT Kanpur Missing From Campus Since 29th November 2017

in Annihilate Caste by December 28, 2017

akshay-kamble

Akshay Kamble, an IIT Kanpur third year Computer Science student, hailing from  Badlapur,Maharashtra, has been missing from campus  since November 29, 2017. The 20‐year old dalit student had gone  missing after he reportedly left the campus on 29th to catch a train  for Mumbai. But he did not reach home at the expected time.  His father rushed to IIT Kanpur on 30th. He received almost no help from  the  IIT  administration  in  making  inquiries  about  his  son’s  whereabouts  and  the  circumstances  of  his  stay  on  campus.

The  police at Kalyanpur police station refused to lodge an FIR until very  recently  and  also  made  insensitive  comments.  The  lack of cooperative behaviour of various authorities has caused additional  mental  stress  for  the  father  who  has  been  looking  for  his  son  relentlessly. The matter of missing becomes even more disturbing if  we note that even after nearly four weeks since his disappearance,  news of the incident has had poor coverage in print and social media.

Akshay was a bright student who was doing academically well in IIT  Kanpur.  He is from an economically modest family and grew up in  predominantly Marathi speaking locality. Akshay’s father, Bhimrao  Kamble, a school teacher, sees the missing of his son connected to  the ragging and mental harassment that his son has been facing from  some students in the campus. Akshay had been the target of mockery  over different matters ranging from his simple life style, regional  accent and appearance. It is important to note here that IIT Kanpur  has been in news recently for suspension of 22 students after being  charged  for  sexual  abuse  in  the  name  of  ragging  freshers.

The fact that Akshay is a dalit student has also not been highlighted  in any of the media reports so far. It is common knowledge that  SC/ST students studying in IITs have to face both open and hidden  forms of ridicule, harassment and discrimination. JEE rank, accent,
dressing sense, etc become markers of caste in these institutions.  The  meritocratic  arguments  against  reservations  by  upper  caste  students  and  faculty  members  work  towards  wilting  the  selfconfidence  of  students  coming  from  poor  social  and  economic
background who begin to see themselves as undeserving of an IIT  academic life.

Co‐ordination  of  Science  and  Technology  Institutes’  Students  Association (COSTISA) expresses its deep agony over the missing of  Akshay. We are anguished with the fact that the premier institutes of  India have failed miserably to understand the experiences of the  students, especially from marginalized sections of society. They have  neither  played  any  proactive  role  in  setting  up  proper  support  systems in the campuses for these students nor taken strict action  against  caste‐ridden  comments  and  behaviour  in  campuses.  We  appeal to student community throughout the campuses in India to  highlight  this  matter  and  exert  pressure  on  the  police  and  government to find Akshay at the soonest and to book the culprits  responsible for ragging and ridiculing him under the Prevention of  SC/ST Atrocities Act.

Coordination of Science and Technology Institutes’ Student  Associations (COSTISA)  (www.facebook.com/supportcostisa)    Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle (APSC), IIT Madras
Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), IIT Bombay
Students for Change (SFC), IIT BHU
Ambedkar Bhagat Singh Study Circle (ABSC), IIT Kharagpur
Concern, IISC Bengaluru

Tags:

One Comment

  1. Pingback: Red News | Protestation

Leave a Reply