BJP Telangana MLA Raja Singh Being Investigated In Karnataka Under Section 153A of IPC

Yesterday 15 December 2017 ANI reported that police in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, India have filed an FIR against Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh for inciting communal hatred.

An FIR has been registered against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telanagana MLA Raja Singh, a leader of the militant Hinfu outfit Ram Sene, one of the Sangh Parivar organisations. The leadership position is called as Pramod Muthalik and police have him and others on video instigating hatred towards other communities.

Confirming the FIR, Alok Kumar, IGP Kalaburagi told ANI, “FIR has been registered against BJP Telangana MLA Raja Singh, Ram Sene’s Pramod Muthalik and others for unlawful assembly, display of arms and for promoting enmity towards other communities.”

In the video that is going viral, it is examined that some of them are seen displaying swords in public and Mr Raja Singh Thakur is seen making controversial statement, adds the official.

“The FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 143, 145, 147, 153 (A) and Indian Arms Act Section 25,” added IGP Alok Kumar. (ANI)

It is to be hoped that all police and judicial magistrates in India start taking hate crime perpetrated in India seriously and put an end to fascist rule of Sangh Parivar organisations and their political party the Bhartya Janata Party in India coming Parliamentary elections 2018 or 2019.

For too long since Narendra Modi and the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014 the hate speech of criminals in India has been condoned by illwishers of India’s Constitution, and the criminals allowed to get away with their crimes. And for too long television networks have been allowed to get away with breaching the Cable Television Network Rules1994 issued under powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 22 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Ordinance, 1994 (Ordinance No.9 of 1994) under which the Central Government made Rule 6 c that orders that no programme should be carried in the cable service which contains attack on religions or communities or visuals or words contemptuous of religious groups or which promote communal attitudes.

It has been despicable how hate speech against Dalits, Muslims, Adivasis, atheists and others in India is being condoned by upper caste Hindus in India on the grounds amongst other things that Hinduism is not a religion but a way of life or that free speech trumps hate speech, both of which statements are lies in India. Promoting enmity between communities in India on any grounds whatsoever is a crime and these criminals must be stopped by due process of law. The rule of law in India is sacrosant. Nor is a Prime Minister above the law. Not only is a Prime Minister constitutionally bound to ensure that the State he presides over upholds the Rule of Law, he himself obviously must abide by the law or be tried for any crime he commits including failing to uphold the Rule of Law, thus denying citizens of India their fundamental right to rule of law under Article 14 of the Constitution. Broadcasting Prime Minister Modi’s hate speeches is as much a crime as are the Prime Minister’s crimes of hate speech themselves. Let police and judicial magistrates begin enforcing the law and stop being cowed by fascist Hindu fundamentalists and their political party the Bharatya Janata Party who are intent on destroying India’s Constitition and India’s democracy. Democracy is not a matter of majority rule. Democracy is a matter of fundamental rights that are protected by the Constitution and the Rule of Law.

Anandi Sharan was born in Switzerland, lives in Bangalore and last year worked in Araria District Bihar, India. She works on trying to find the best money system to help people adapt to climate change especially in India.