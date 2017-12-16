The Coming Crash

Good. I’m looking forward to the crash despite that it is scary. The sooner that it happens — the sooner that we can get on with the business of making transition towns (Transition town – Wikipedia), de-globalize and de-industrialize. In that way, we can possibly help the biosphere that we continually and increasingly ravage (rape) to support our jobs and the economic system that we, largely worldwide, currently have in place that is destroying everything from forests to waterways to land to atmosphere to other species and members of our own, and to Earth-wide climate. So bring it on! The sooner — the better!
The collapse of Atlantic cod off the coast of Newfoundland in 1992 as a result of overfishing. The population never recovered, completely altering the ecosystem and rendering the species locally extinct.
The Holocene extinction, otherwise referred to as the Sixth extinction or Anthropocene extinction, is the ongoing extinction event of species during the present Holocene epoch, mainly due to human activity. … The arrival of humans on different continents coincides with megafaunal extinction. – Holocene extinction – Wikipedia
So what that I have a small amount of money invested in mutual funds for retirement. So what if it is wiped out. The benefit for the social whole will be worth my personal loss. So as I suggested, bring on the breakdown since the current globalized economic system is dangerous even if I personally suffer in the process of its breakdown.
No, I don’t have a martyrdom complex. No way, but I want to keep the world intact as it supports me and other species. It’s that simple. (The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few or the one — a one like myself.)
Of course, there will be chaos when the major globalized corporations collapse and people lose their jobs and sources of income. So goes it.
Then we can usher in a new phase for our species with transition towns before practically the whole Earth gets inundated with natural world pilfering to support our current economic system.
Some places are bound to “go down” before we hit that point wherein we are forced to change path out of current financial patterns, but if the change happens sooner, then less will be ruined around us.
One saves that which one can regarding the coming ruin. For example, I shared this type of ugly news with one of my friends living in Bangladesh:
Yes, people build walls to prevent unwelcomed others from entering. They do it in relation to the Palestinians. They do it against southerners at the US south border. They do it in many other locations. Sometimes, though, there is a gateway to get out of a hell-zone before the final nail is rammed into the wall, before the structure is fully built in a solid impenetrable form.
If you want to see about the degree that this sort of situation is, go look for yourself: Images for immigration wall made. Terrible and shocking!
So she became a fiercely driven person with only one ultimate goal in mind. It drove her night and day. It drove her in dreams and in actions when she awoke.
Just as Marianne knew that I belonged to her, I knew that she belonged to me. The sameness made us sometimes laugh as our eyes lit up in enjoyment of being together again each time that we found each other.
Now you have to get yourself into better awareness. You are not going to “save” all of your nice countrymen. … We are in the wee beginnings of a population bottleneck. … Thank goodness that Binu knows about collapse and doesn’t reject my writings on the topic even though I share terrible truths that sometimes keep me unable to sleep well at night.
Now, you can be, if you want, one of the survivors. …You can even get relatives and friends out of your country. … Heck my great-grampy did it and so did one of my mother’s Jewish friends, who saved many relatives by bringing them here just prior to WWII. Yeah, they were German Jews and would have died had she not taken her action.
This old frail lady, who spoke around five languages fluently and used this skill in translation jobs when arriving in the USA out of Germany at age 19, shocked my mother. It is because she let nobody touch her except for me.
When I went off to the retirement center at which my mother was located while alive and living there, I’d always run off and see my friends. And you couldn’t part us to save your life. We’d rush into each others’ arms as if we were one — two parts coming back together. … She was one of them — a very frail, prim and proper German lady, who wouldn’t let anyone touch her except for me much to my mother’s surprise, as mentioned.
Let’s get real here. Your country, most of Central America, most of Africa, much of India, much of the Middle East, much of AU and much of the USA is “going down.” Now if you think that this is some coo-coo thinking, then you look at my last three essays before this latest religious one. You can find them at Sally Dugman. And you can read about my great-grandfather, too … the essay with the Brooklyn Bridge picture.
Do you know the way to write a western-style resume and cover letter? If not, I’ll show you. … I can help find you an H1B visa job.
H-1B visa – Wikipedia
H-1B and path to permanent residency. Even though the H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa, it is one of the few temporary visa categories recognized as dual intent, meaning an H-1B holder can have legal immigration intent (apply for and obtain the green card) while still a holder of the H-1B visa.
If you want to come here, fine. A bunch of us will help. You just have to decide about what you’re doing in light of the troubles in times ahead.
