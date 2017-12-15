Fading To white

Hell was the gated compound

where the ones inside were holding a party

in their glass houses and ivory towers

while you stood outside

Stone Age man

holding your child’s hand

stone of words, unpelted yet

reading the name plates on the gates

gender

race

class

caste

religion

sexuality

nationality

language

privileged customer

etc.,

and realized you were mercifully in heaven

and felt rapturously happy.

Dr A.V. Koshy is an established author and writer who is a poet, critic and artist. He has a doctorate in Samuel Beckett’s Poems in English from the University of Kerala, now published. He has co-authored and published a monograph of essays called Wrighteings: In Media Res and has several, published research papers to his credit. His greatest desire is to build a village for people having autism where all their needs are met. He runs an NGO called “Autism for Help Village Project” with his wife for this dream to come true. He has fourteen other books out now as fiction writer, literary critic, poet, academician, literary theoretician, essayist, editor, anthologist, co -editor, co-author and co-contributor. His latest and perhaps best book is a collection of short stories Scream and Other Urbane Legends.