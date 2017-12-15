Al-Quds; Whose Capital?

On December 6th in front of a Christmas tree American president Trump gave Israeli Zionist Jews; anti-Christians, who still brag about murdering Jesus and routinely insult every Christian priest in Jerusalem, an early Christmas present when he officially recognized Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital of Israel and declared his intention to move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

This American administration, who demands that other countries respect and adopt UN resolutions and punishes those who violate them (except Israel), is now violating UN resolutions concerning Arab/Israeli conflict, and is imposing its biased decision on the parties concerned and thus on the whole Middle Eastern region.

The 1995 Congressional decision, quoted by Trump, to move the American embassy to Jerusalem, as well as Trump’s recent decision come as flagrant violations of the Security Council Resolution number 478 of 1980 stating that the status of Jerusalem is supposed to be a final step in the peace negotiations between the two parties.

Trump stated that after two decades of peace negotiations we are no closer to a lasting peace agreement. Yet he neglected to note that this is the case due to the Israeli intransigent and their continuous illegal colonial expansions on usurped Palestinian land, while Palestinians had given every possible concession to move the process forward. Trump’s “new approach to the conflict” was to grant the Israelis, as “a sovereign nation”, the right to “determine their own capital”, while – not just – denying the same right to Palestinians, but went further to deny their sovereignty. He justified his decision as a matter of “just a recognition of a reality”; an illegal occupational reality.

In an attempt to maybe appease the anger, the frustration, and the disappointment of all the international leaders including Arab leaders, who had strongly advised him against such a move, Trump, in a slow and emphatic voice, gave the meaningless lip service that his administration is committed to a lasting peace when he claimed “One point to be very clear that this decision is not a departure of our strong commitment to facilitate a lasting peace agreement acceptable to both sides.” His decision in fact has killed any possible acceptable agreement, have there ever been any hope for such a thing. The peace negotiation is now officially dead.

Trump’s empty commitment for the two-states solution that he mentioned in his speech has actually being destroyed by this decision. By imposing the final status of Jerusalem on Palestinians Trump had destroyed any possibility for the two-state solution.

Trump’s distortion, denial, or ignorance of the historical and present facts was obvious when he declared “Jerusalem is the heart of one of the most successful democracy in the whole world”. It seems that he considers Zionist colonialism, genocides, ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, suppression of religious freedom where people are denied access to their holy places, and even persecution of their own black Jews a successful democracy. Maybe this reflects on the American democracy itself.

He also declared that Jewish people of the past had established the city of Jerusalem, when the fact is that the Canaanites; the roots of Palestinians, were the real builders of the city of “Salem”; Jerusalem. He just needs to refer to the Old Testament (Genesis 14: 18-20) where it is written that the Canaanite Melchizedek king of Salem and the priest of God Most High used bread and wine to initiate the Chaldean Abraham in the esoteric White Brotherhood Order, later known as the Essenes.

Trump stated that he wants “an arrangement that is a great deal to Israelis and a great deal to Palestinians”. Jerusalem is the core issue for the Palestinian cause and for the Arab and Moslem Worlds, and taking the city away from them Trump is trying to empty their cause of its spirit. This is not a great deal to Palestinians, Moslem and Christian Arabs and ultimately not to Israelis. This is a very dangerous move.

Trump’s decision has exposed the false perception of the US as an honest broker to the Israeli/Palestinian peace negotiations. The historical realities show the opposite; the US has always been an active partner in all Israel’s crimes in the region since its illegal inception. Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is an open war declaration with Israel as the front line against Palestinians specifically and against all the Arab and Moslem Worlds generally. It is another Balfour Declaration.

With his recognition Trump grants the Israelis the seemingly uncontestable legal rights to do whatever they want to the city. This means more expansions of the illegal colonies on usurped Palestinian land without any international condemnation. Israel did not waste any time in this regard; the Israeli 12th channel TV station announced Thursday December 7th that the Israeli ministry had approved a new plan to build 14,000 new residential units within the vicinity of what they call the “Greater Jerusalem.”

Palestinian Jerusalemites; Christians as well as Moslems, will face more egregious unrestrained oppressive policies. More Palestinian homes will be destroyed or taken over by extremist Israeli occupiers, more Palestinian land will be confiscated, and more Palestinians will be evicted from the city. The Palestinians could be considered a foreign minority in Israel, and eventually could be persecuted the same way Rohingya Moslems are persecuted in Myanmar without any international real support and protection besides cheap lip service. To Israel Palestinians may become a “Palestinian Question” similar to the “Jewish Question” to Nazi Germany.

The most danger will come with the increasingly graduated violations of the religiously extremist fundamentalist Jews of the Al-Aqsa compound that could lead to its division similar to what happened to the Ibrahimi Mosque in Al-Khalil (Hebron), and could eventually lead to the demolition of the Al-Aqsa through any means under suspicious circumstances to rebuild their alleged temple. It is worth mentioning here that after 50 years of continuous archeological excavations in what they call the Temple Mound, under the Al-Aqsa Mosque, have never revealed any minute evidence proving the existence of such a temple in that location.

The question that imposes itself is: why now? Since 1995 successive American presidents had exercised a waiver for the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, because it violates UN resolution. So, what encouraged Trump to challenge the UN and to attack Arab and Moslem World?

Those, who have been following the Zionist Project of Greater Israel in the Middle East since its inception, understand that the project has been implemented in graduated steps. We witnessed the so-called Arab Spring that changed the governments of some Arab states. We witnessed the destruction of Iraq, Libya, Syria, and Yemen. In an attempt to replace the Israeli/Arab conflict into an Islamic religious Sunni/Shi’ite conflict the American administrations had created, financed and armed terrorist groups such ISIS and its off-shoots that caused destruction and division in the region. Finally, we are witnessing covert and lately overt normalization and cooperation between some Arab leaders and Israel that is meant to transform the Arab/Israeli conflict into Arab/Iran conflict. The next step is to declare Greater Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in order to bury the Palestinian cause for good.

In such an environment Trump did not anticipate any serious opposition to recognizing Jerusalem as an Israeli capital. It seems that Trump anticipates light opposition that would dissipate quickly especially after he called some Arab leaders; PA’s Abbas, Jordanian king Abdullah, and Egyptian president el-Sisi, warning them to contain any popular uprising. He expected these leaders to initially express lip service opposition, then to call for a return to negotiations. Abbas was put under pressure by both US and Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia threatened Abbas to cut its financial aid if he does not accept the deal. The American congress is threatening to stop all aid to PA accusing Abbas of financing families of Palestinian terrorists. Trump had also threatened to close the PLO office in Washington.

Trump had underestimated the resolve of the Palestinians in their struggle for freedom against the Zionist Project not mentioning the rest of the Arab nations. The unarmed Palestinians had fought the heavily armed Zionist terrorist gangs since the 1948 Nakba (catastrophe); the Israeli occupation of virtually half of Palestine, all the way through 1967 Nakseh; Israeli occupation of the rest of Palestine, up to this very day. Armed with only stones Palestinian youths face armed Israeli soldiers on a daily basis.

Trump’s move had resuscitated the Palestinian cause. Heavy demonstrations against Trump’s administration and against Israel are taking place virtually in every continent of the world, with demonstrators calling Al-Quds (Jerusalem) the undivided eternal capital of the state of Palestine. There are calls in the Arab and Moslem Worlds for the local governments to summon their American ambassadors to strongly express their rejection and condemnation of Trump’s recognition. Considering the US their main enemy many are calling for national boycott of American goods, a policy the American administration hasten to exercise against other countries. Many are demanding the closure of all Israeli offices and cutting off all normalization with Israel. There are strong calls to trash Oslo Accord and all agreements, and to support armed resistance against Israeli occupation.

Iran and Hezbollah are ready to provide Palestinian resistance factions with weapons and military technology. It has become evident to the Arab and Moslem Worlds that armed struggle is the only guaranteed route to liberate all Palestine and its holy places. Military might not diplomacy is the only language Israel as well as the US understand. Iran and North Korea are good examples.

Despite Israel’s occupation of Palestine, the Arabs had defeated the Israeli army; so-called undefeatable army, many times. In March 1968 the Jordanian army combined with PLO forces inflicted a devastating defeat on the Israeli army in the Battle of Karameh east of the Jordanian River. Hezbollah fighters forced the Israeli army to withdraw from Lebanon in 2000. In 2006 Hezbollah again defeated the Israeli army in what is known as July War or 2006 Lebanon War. The Israeli army failed to achieve its objectives in its 2008/09 and 2014 aggression wars against Gaza due to Palestinian armed resistance. These wars plus the 7 years Syrian war defeating the American/Israeli created terrorist groups had provided Arab forces with military experience. Arab forces now have plenty of war experience and arms to face and to defeat Israel one final time.

By recognizing Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital of Israel, Trump succeeded only in isolating the US in the international arena since the UN had rejected and condemned his move. He also had re-focused attention on the illegal Israeli occupation of Palestine, had unified the Arab and Moslem nations against the American administration, who is considered a Great Satan, and had opened a new can of worms that would yield only more wars and devastations.

When political leaders talk about lasting peace they are actually talking about perpetual wars.

Dr. Elias Akleh is an Arab American from a Palestinian descent. His family was evicted from Haifa, Palestine, after the 1948 Nakba when the Zionists stole his family’s property. Then the family was evicted again from the West Bank during the 1967 Naksah, after the Zionist, again, occupied the rest of Palestine.