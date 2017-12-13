Speakforme.in: Website To Petition MPs And Service Providers Against The Coercive Implementation Of Aadhaar

Campaigners have set up an an easy to use website that allows you to automatically petitition your MP, Banks, Mobile phone companies and other service providers like MGNREGA, EPF etc against the coercive attempt to link Aaadhar number. The website https://www.speakforme.in has well written letters, with citations, reasonings and arguments. With a few clicks you can send these letters to the concerned persons or entities.

You can Petition all the MPs in the country. The campaigners have collected all the mails of the MPs and they are listed by state and constituencies. The letter is well argued with citations and reasoning to initiate a ‘short duration discussion’ (under rule 193 of Parliament’s Rules of Business) on the shoddy implementation of Aadhaar.

You can also write to your service provider with citations and arguments. Choose the organisation and automatically send an email to them.

You can also write to your bank with citations and arguments. Choose your bank and automatically send an email protesting the coercive linkage of your accounts to Aadhaar