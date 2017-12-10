US Lackey Australia Attacks Free Speech Of Senator Dastyari, Muslims, Chinese, Journalists & Truth-Tellers

Free speech in Australia has been long severely constrained by draconian libel laws and neoliberal corporate domination of a mendacious Mainstream media. This century Australia has passed draconian laws with custodial punishments of up to life imprisonment for saying things. Now it appears that Australian Intelligence has leaked elements of a private conversation of a Chinese businessman with Iranian-born Senator Sam Dastyari to destroy this star Labor Opposition senator’s political career.

In short, it appears that Australian Intelligence is behind a murky but extremely damaging report in a major newspaper that Senator Dastyari had warned a wealthy Chinese businessman (a major donor of funds to the major political parties) to avoid surveillance of their conversation. In vain Dastyrari declares that he has not received and accordingly has not transmitted any classified information. However the cowardly, US lackey Labor Party has deserted him, the Mainstream media and Government are demanding his removal from Parliament, and it appears that the political career of this leading young Labor MP is finished. Ironically, it is not Senator Dastyari but the Coalition Government, Mainstream media and the likely Australian Intelligence leakers who have criminally betrayed a secret and partisan surveillance program by US-beholden Australian Intelligence, noting that (a) Australia shares intelligence with the US which in turn passes this on to nuclear terrorist and genocidally racist Apartheid Israel, and (b) revealing Australian Intelligence operations is a crime punishable by 5 -10 years in prison.

Racist White Australia is peculiar among asserted Western democracies in not having a Bill of Rights. Freedom of speech has a wobbly existence in Australia as a sometimes “implied” right. However utterly ignored in security-obsessed, terror-hysterical Australia is that free speech is crucial for science-based, rational risk management that is fundamental for societal security and successively involves (a) accurate data, (b) science-based analysis (this involving the critical testing of potentially falsifiable hypotheses), and (c) science-informed systemic change to minimize risk [1].

This science-based protocol is flagrantly violated by a widespread spin-based perversion that successively involves (a) censorship, intimidation, self-censorship, lying by commission, lying by omission and spin, (b) anti-science, spin-based analysis involving the selective use of asserted facts to support a partisan position, and (c) a blame and shame response that inhibits crucial reportage and in the worst case scenarios leads to gross human rights abuse, violence and war.

Set out below is the hounding of Senator Sam Dastyari, together with other examples of constraint on free speech in Zionist-subverted, US Lackey Australia (noting that similar abuses occur elsewhere in the West for the same systemic reasons).

The Australian Intelligence-linked Mainstream hounding of Senator Sam Dastyari.

Sam Dastyari is a vigorous, Muslim, Iranian-origin Australian Senator who is a key figure in the powerful Right faction of the New South Wales (NSW) faction of the Australian Labor Party (ALP). Australia is presently ruled by the increasingly unpopular Right-to-Far Right Liberal Party-National Party Coalition under Rightist pro-Zionist PM Malcolm Turnbull who has been repeatedly forced into compromises with the Far Right of the Coalition. The Labor Opposition is dominated by the Right but is creeping Left-ward in the face of increasing wealth inequality, exclusion, poverty and injustice in Australia. Senator Dastyari’s stellar political career has now been effectively destroyed by US-beholden Australian Intelligence, by corporate and largely US-owned Mainstream media, and by the US lackey Coalition and Labor (collectively known as the Lib-Labs).

The Lib-Labs are united as (a) supporters of neoliberal capitalism, (b) as fervent American lackeys (Australia, New Zealand and the US are bound by the ANZUS defence alliance), (c) in supporting Apartheid Israel (Australia is second only to Trump America as a supporter of Apartheid Israel and hence of Apartheid, nuclear terrorism and genocide), and (d) in supporting unlimited exploitation and export of fossil fuels (climate criminal Australia is the world’s biggest coal exporter and is set to shortly become the world’s biggest exporter of Liquefied Natural Gas, LNG). .

However the minority Left faction of Labor has gained some traction by (a) arguing for constraint on wealth inequality through removal of some major tax breaks for the rich (negative gearing and capital gains provisions enable moderately wealthy Australian One Percenters and Ten Percenters to become millionaires many times over whereas the poor majority can only hope for a remote lucky break by pathetically wasting their money weekly on lotteries and gambling machines); (b) getting Labor to oppose the Vietnam War and thence the Iraq War (while supporting all other post-1950 US Asian wars, atrocities that in total have been associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence or deprivation); (c) demanding recognition of a Palestinian State (still not yet supported by a Zionist-subverted, pro-Apartheid Israel and pro-Apartheid Labor Party that dishonestly covers itself with the fig-leaf of the “two state solution” that is now impossible due to the ongoing Palestinian Genocide and the ethnic cleansing of 90% of Palestine by Apartheid Israel), and (d) demanding significantly more renewable energy domestically than the fervently pro-coal, climate criminal COALition will tolerate.

China is Australia’s biggest trading partner and this has been critical in Australia’s remarkable 26 years of continuing economic growth (only just exceeded by The Netherlands with the longest ever economic growth run for a developed nation of 26.5 years from 1981-2008) [2].

Enthusiastic, young Labor politician Senator Dam Dastyari (34 years old) made a tremendous mistake in thinking he had freedom of speech in ostensible democracy. Australia. A great fund-raiser for the Labor Party, Dastyari made the mistake of securing a tiny amount of money from Top Education Institute, a Chinese education company with links to the Chinese Government, for miniscule travel expenses that amounted to a trivial circa $1,700 (like picking up the tab for a business dinner) as compared to the hundreds of thousands of dollars donated to the Lib-Labs by Chinese businesses. It also emerged through media spies or Australian Intelligence in 2016 that Dastyari had contradicted US lackey Labor’s slavishly pro-US policy on the South China Sea territorial dispute by unexceptionally stating in a speech to a Chinese audience that “the Chinese integrity of its borders is a matter for China” . When this was revealed in 2016, Dastyari apologized, also admitted to accepting a payment of a substantial legal bill by the Chinese businessman and Yuhu founder and chairman , Huang Xiangmo, downplayed his South China Sea comments, and resigned as Manager of Opposition Business and Consumer Affairs Spokesman [3, 4]. The Yuhu Group and other Chinese business interests have made huge donations amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars to both the Coalition and the Labor Party [4]. Indeed PM Malcolm Turnbull and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten have been famously pictured with Huang Xiangmo and other influential Chinese businessmen [5].

However the US beholden and Zionist-subverted corporate media and Australian Intelligence were still gunning for Dastyari who since 2016 had been partially rehabilitated for his “crimes” by becoming Senate Deputy Opposition Whip and a Senate Committee chairperson. The reasons for this hatred is that Dastyari, while being a Right-wing Labor politician bound to neoliberalism, fossil fuel exports and the US Alliance, is Iranian, Asian, Muslim, and a rising Labor star. In November 2017 the Sydney Morning Herald revealed (unsourced) intelligence that Sam Dastyari had suggested in a [final] conversation with Huang Xiangmo that if they wanted their conversation to be private they should leave their mobile phones behind and go into the garden. This was interpreted by the Coalition Government as giving advice on avoiding Australian Intelligence surveillance to a Chinese national with links to the Chinese Government, with pro-Zionist, US lackey PM Malcolm Turnbull falsely declaring: “Whose side is Sam on? Not Australia’s it would seem” [6]. However Dastyari denied ever receiving any classified information or giving any such advice.

Further, “unknown sources” obtained a transcript of Dastyari’s “controversial” speech about the South China Sea made to a Chinese audience including Huang Xiangmo, the critical passage reading” “The Chinese integrity of its borders is a matter for China. The role that Australia should be playing as a friend is to know that we see several thousand years of history, thousands of years of history, where it is and isn’t our place to be involved. And as a supporter of China, and a friend of China, the Australian Labor Party is playing an important role in maintaining that relationship. And the best way of maintaining that relationship is knowing when it is and isn’t our place to be involved” [7]. Now Labor politicians voice all kinds of opinions on matters from same-sex marriage to euthenasia but when Labor policy coincides with US policy there is no toleration of deviation.

Labor goes to water whenever Intelligence, Security or US Alliance matters are raised and Dastyari was again sacked from his Parliamentary positions ,with pro-Zionist, US lackey Labor Oppostion leader Bill Shorten declaring “I have made it clear to Senator Dastyari that this is not the first time his judgement has been called into question, but I certainly expect it to be the last” [6]. Even the mostly decent and Leftish but Right-ward trending Greens have weighed in against Dastyari as a gutless, yellow, cowardly, US lackey Australia joins the lynch mob. One suspects that the Zionists – who are politically powerful in US lackey Australia and the US (the rabid dog wagged by the Apartheid Israeli tail) [8] and have an implacable hatred of Iran to the extent of targeting it with nuclear weapons on German-supplied submarines [9, 10] – may be involved in this anti-Dastyari hysteria.

Of course the key questions un-posed and un-answered by Mainstream media, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes relate to who taped and thence damagingly leaked a version of Dastyari’s comment on conversational privacy to Huang Xiangmo and his speech on the South China Sea – US lackey Australian Intelligence or foreign (US or Israeli) intelligence would appear to have the Means, Opportunity and Motive (MOM). Whether Australian or foreign intelligence was involved, the violation and leakage is an utterly unacceptable intelligence intrusion into Australian democracy.

Senator Dastyari’s comments on the South China Sea were very sensible, and while they might contradict the cowardly, US lackey policies of the Labor Party, they are consonant with the sensible views of many people commenting on Australia’s present critical difficulty in having China as its biggest trading partner while being an ally of a weakening but serial war criminal US imperialism.

Thus former Coalition PM of Australia, the late Malcolm Fraser, has addressed precisely this issue and demanded that Australia adopt a more independent foreign policy in the interests of Australia rather than of US Administrations: “Slavish devotion to the US a foreign policy folly for Australia…To participate in a conflict with China is totally contrary to our interests… The challenge for Australia is to recognise the reality of this world. To learn to live with a superpower whose overall impact is declining [America] and at the same time to pursue close relationships with a power whose influence will continue to grow [China]. We need a more coherent and confident sense of ourselves. We don’t have to choose between America and China, but America needs to understand that on several issues Australia’s national objectives will not coincide with hers. This has been so in the past but over the past 15 to 20 years we have become too compliant, too subservient in the false belief that that would create security for Australia. A more independent Australia can do much if she works effectively with other countries” [11].

Further, Professor Hugh White, a leading expert on Australian defence, security and strategy, has cogently analysed US lackey Australia’s China trade versus US imperialism dilemma (2015) : “[in] 1996 … [Australian Coalition PM] Howard made China a promise: Australia would always remain an ally of the US, but nothing Australia did as a US ally would be directed against China. This was good enough for Beijing, and the relationship flourished accordingly… Meanwhile, China has become ever more important to Australia’s economy. The policy dilemma that Howard managed to evade after 1996 has now become inescapable. Australia can no longer assure China that nothing we do as a US ally is directed at China, because for Washington the alliance today is all about acting together to resist China’s ambitions” [12].

Richard Woolcott (former Secretary of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, eminent ambassador and Founding Director of Asia Society Australia) has also wisely stated the obvious (2017): “Australia must pursue more balanced and appropriate defence, security, trade and immigration policies that are linked to its own real national interests, rather than the interests of any political parties of the moment – Australian or foreign … A US role in the Asian and South West Pacific region, which genuinely acknowledges China’s right to have substantial influence in an area of major interest to it – the South China Sea – is needed. But this approach continues to be opposed by several of our political leaders, whose priority remains support for US policy, even when it was failing. Australia should not exaggerate a Chinese threat to the South China Sea region, including the Spratly and Paracel lslands, and we should avoid any provocative activities there. In the present debate in Australia, some assume that we have no option but to support continuing American supremacy in Asia, against a rising Chinese hegemony. This is a simplistic approach which has been challenged by former prime ministers Paul Keating and Bob Hawke, by the late Malcolm Fraser, and by many prominent academics” [13, 14].

One can argue that ASIO (the Australian Security and Intelligence Organization) should be able to spy on all of us and our connections to pre-empt jihadi and other murderous psychopaths (Israeli-backed, US-backed or otherwise) – but the problem is that this mountain of information (including commercial-in-confidence data) is shared with the other “5 eyes” (US, UK, Canada and New Zealand) and the exceptionalist, Zionist-subverted US then shares this data with nuclear terrorist, genocidally racist, Australia-violating Apartheid Israel against the interests of Australia [15, 16]. Indeed Australia Intelligence, in addition to evidently spying on the conversations of MPs (and hence on all Australians) and of Chinese business people (and hence of everyone in Australia and indeed the world), was recently empowered to collect and store for several years all electronic metadata (data on who spoke to whom but without conversation details – details that can be garnered later if necessary and then shared with US Intelligence and thence with Israeli Intelligence).

Thus Philip Dorling reporting in the Sydney Morning Herald (2013): “The United States National Security Agency routinely shares intelligence data with Israel without first sifting through it to remove information about US citizens or the citizens of close allies including Australia, according to a top-secret agreement disclosed by US intelligence whistleblower Edward Snowden. Details of intelligence-sharing between the National Security Agency and its Israeli counterpart, the Israeli Signals Intelligence National Unit, published by The Guardian newspaper show the US government hands over to Israel “raw” or “unevaluated and unminimised” signals intelligence including “transcripts, gists, facsimiles, telex, voice and Digital Network Intelligence (DNI) metadata and content” [15].

Of course the key matters overwhelmingly ignored in US lackey , look-the-other-way Australia are (a) the utter unacceptability of unknown persons in US-beholden Australian Intelligence or its foreign associates (Americans? Apartheid Israelis?) evidently spying on a prominent MP and then selectively leaking the information to the corporate media so as to destroy the MP and kill off sensible Australia-China dialogue that the US sees as a threat, and (b) while Senator Dastyari has neither received nor transmitted classified intelligence, the Australian Intelligence-briefed Coalition Government and Labor Government have both authoritatively (and very likely criminally) revealed a huge intelligence secret, to whit massive spying on Australians, Australian MPs and their associates by Australian Intelligence in the interests of nuclear terrorist, serial war criminal foreign powers (the US, UK and Apartheid Israel) . In traitorously revealing classified information from Australian Intelligence about its spying on MPs and others, the Zionist-subverted, US lackey Lib-Labs and the Mainstream media have (a) revealed classified information, and (b) violated anti-terrorism laws that criminalize reportage on any special intelligence operations with maximum punishments ranging from 5 years’ to 10 years’ imprisonment [18-21].

Professor Hugh White in criticizing the 2017 Australian Defence White Paper for assuming that the US will somehow resolve Australia’s China-US dilemma, has commented thus on the implications of the Sam Dastyari leaks (2017): “He was naïve … [China is] a power that is going to be more interested in influencing what happens in Australia than any we have encountered before and I do think that’s going to be a significant challenge. On the other hand, I don’t think it is up to the Intelligence Agencies to make the decisions on that. And one of the slightly worrying things about the way the Sam Dastyari story has come out, there is to my mind a sense , if you look at the stories, that we might be seeing our Intelligence Agencies leaking information, either with authorization of the Government or not, about material they’re collecting in their intelligence collection operations, and that’s a very worrying trend if it is happening” [18]. Senator Sam Dastyari is Iranian-born, an Asian, non-Anglo-Celtic, a Muslim, a Labor MP, has an Australian-centred view of Australia’s China-US dilemma, is young, vigorous and (was) on the rise – he ticked all boxes for destruction by US-beholden Australian Intelligence.

Government lying by omission and draconian punishment of free speech in worsening police state, US lackey Australia.

Supported by US-inspired “terror hysteria” since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity, the extreme right wing, US lackey Australian Coalition Government with the support of the right wing, US lackey Labor Opposition has passed draconian anti-terrorism legislation that worsens Australia’s secret police state status – lengthy detention without charge or trial, 5 years’ imprisonment for reporting such detention, Australian Intelligence officers having criminal and civil immunity from prosecution, and reportage on any special intelligence operations criminalized with maximum punishments ranging from 5 years’ to 10 years’ imprisonment. Indeed Australia has enacted draconian punishments of up to life imprisoning for saying, reading or supporting particular things that the Australian Government does not like [17]. Thus, while donations towards Apartheid Israel’s ongoing Palestinian Genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestine can be tax deductible in pro-Apartheid Australia, a donation to a Gaza orphanage could conceivably attract a punishment of life imprisonment because overwhelmingly democratically-elected Hamas has been declared to be a terrorist organization by US lackey, pro-Zionist-subverted, pro-Apartheid, anti-Arab anti-Semitic, Islamophobic, state terrorist Australia (that is second only to Zionist-subverted Trump America as a supporter of Apartheid Israel and is flagrantly anti-Jewish anti-Semitic by conflating decent, anti-racist Jews with Apartheid Israel’s appalling genocidal agenda) [16, 22].

US lackey Australian Intelligence has a dirty record within Australia including protection of Nazi war criminals after WW2 [23], supporting Croatian Ustase terrorists training with Australian Defence and operating in Australia (this leading to the famous raid on the Australian Security and Intelligence Organization (ASIO) by Labor Attorney General Lionel Murphy, who was subsequently removed from office in the US CIA Coup against the Whitlam Labor Government and hounded as a High Court judge) [24], spying on and persecuting Left-wing Australians, spying on Australian and overseas university students, agent provocateur operations, involvement in the 1978 Hilton bombing in Sydney [25], and politically partisan domestic use of intelligence to neutralize Australians it doesn’t like [26] , as illustrated by the Dastyari Affair.

Thus Jeff Sparrow (prominent Australian writer, editor and author): “Throughout the entirety of the Cold War, ASIO directed its efforts both against foreign spies and against local activists – indeed, it regarded the two categories as synonymous. If you look at any of the histories of ASIO, or peruse the declassified files available at the National Archives, you’ll see that almost anyone active in, say, the struggle against apartheid, the campaign against the Vietnam War, the movement for women’s liberation or any other progressive cause of note became a target of surveillance. For decades, ASIO ruined lives in Australia, ensuring that leftwingers were denied jobs or promotions, often without even knowing why. It took decades of campaigning to push the organisation back. Now that’s all been undone. The bipartisan support for the new ASIO powers represents the unity of a political class confidence that its own interests will be protected. But Paul Farell is right – under these new laws, journalists and activists will, eventually, be jailed” [26]. .

US-beholden Australian Intelligence has a dirty record overseas, including involvement as a CIA surrogate in the 9-11 overthrow in 1973 of the democratically-elected Chilean Allende Government [27, 28], spying on the Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and his wife Kristiani Herawati [29], spying on the East Timorese Government Cabinet for the benefit of Australian oil and gas interests by the Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS) (ASIO subsequently raided the office of the lawyer representing the East Timorese Government and the ASIS whistleblower) [30], likely involvement in the US-backed 1987 Fiji Coup against the democratically elected Bavadra Government (and the subsequent “bloodless” Fiji Indian Genocide or Indo-Fijian Genocide in which circa 100,000 Fiji Indians fled overseas) [31, 32], ongoing involvement in illegal and war criminal US drone attacks on 7 countries [33]. Indeed Australian Intelligence may well be involved in many more such “dirty tricks” worldwide in the interests of the US but any Australian reporting and exposing such crimes will face maximum punishments ranging from 5 years’ to 10 years’ imprisonment [17].

However the greatest crimes of US-subverted Australian Intelligence lie in its immense and deadly failures through lying by omission e.g. failure to stop Israeli state terrorism against Australians [16], failure to advise the war criminal Howard Government that there was no hard evidence for Iraq Weapons of Mass Destruction (shown post-invasion not to exist) , and failure to advise successive Australian Governments on (a) involvement in all post-1950 US Asian wars (40 million Asian deaths from violence or deprivation) [34], (b) US responsibility for 9-11 (with likely Israeli and Saudi complicity) [35] , (c) US Alliance and Australian war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan (Indigenous deaths from violence or deprivation totalling 5 million and 6 million, respectively) [37-39], (d) the ghastly magnitude of deaths in the Zionist-promoted, US War on Terror (32 million Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, or from imposed deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity) [36], (e) horrendous deaths from air pollution (7 million per year globally annually, this including 10,000 in Australia and 35,000 due to the burning of exported Australian coal) [40] (1.4 million Indians will eventually die from pollutants from the burning of coal from the planned Adani Carmichael mine in Queensland [41]) , (f) the existential threat of Australia-complicit nuclear war in which Australia’s Pine Gap spying facility with the US would play a key role (7.5 billion people to eventually die from blast, radiation, dislocation and Nuclear Winter) [42], the Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust (17 million avoidable deaths from deprivation annually)[34], and the worsening climate genocide in which 10 billion people may perish this century in the absence of requisite action against man-made global warming [43].

Australian Intelligence is an accessory after the fact on the 9-11 atrocity that killed 3,000 people and which was used to support an ongoing War on Muslims that has actively or passively killed over 30 million Muslims [35]. Numerous science, architecture, engineering, aviation, military, intelligence and government experts conclude from overwhelming evidence that the US Government was responsible for the 9-11 atrocity, with the likely involvement of Apartheid Israel and Islamofascist Saudi Arabia [35]. However Australian Intelligence resolutely supports the “official version” of 9-11 put out by the serial war criminal and mendacious Bush Administration (that told 935 lies about Iraq between 2001 and 2003) [44] and indeed by all subsequent US Administrations. In this regard, Australian intelligence is utterly and dangerously incompetent and/or is a deeply complicit as a knowing accessory after the fact of the 9-11 atrocity by US state terrorism [45, 46].

Suppression by mendacious Australian-killing Australian Intelligence and Australian Governments of the reality of 85,000 preventable Australian deaths annually.

Mendacious, US-beholden and Zionist-subverted and terror hysterical Australian Mainstream media (including the cowardly and traitorous Australian ABC, Australia’s equivalent of the cowardly and traitorous UK BBC) resolutely refuse to report the preventable deaths of 85,000 Australian each year, while variously reporting some relatively minor specific aspects of this carnage (e.g. car deaths, homicides, and drug deaths). The breakdown of the 85,0000 annual Australian preventable deaths is as follows: (1) 26,000 annual Australian deaths from adverse hospital events, (2) 17,000 obesity-related Australian deaths, (3) 15,500 smoking-related Australian deaths, (4) 10,000 carbon burning pollution-derived Australian deaths, (5) 4,000 avoidable Indigenous Australian deaths, (6) 5,600 Australians die alcohol-related deaths, (7) 2,100 Australian suicides, (8) 1,400 Australian road deaths, (9) 630 Australian opiate drug-related deaths with 570 linked to US restoration of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry, and (10) 300 Australian homicides (80 being of women killed domestically) [47-52]. In contrast, there have been only 3 jihadi terrorism deaths ever in Australia (and all from 2014 onwards). US lackey, terror hysteria-spreading, Australian-killing Australian Intelligence is utterly silent on this carnage that must be described as an Australian Holocaust involving 1.4 million preventable Australian deaths since the 9-11 atrocity in 2001[52].

One notes that there have been 27 million American preventable deaths since 9-11 (1.7 million annually) inescapably linked to Zionist-beholden US Governments committing to a $40 trillion long-term accrual cost of supporting Apartheid Israel, this including a $7 trillion long-term accrual cost for the killing of millions of Muslims abroad in the Zionist-promoted War on Terror instead of keeping millions of Americans alive at home [53, 54]. Australia has similarly committed to a $11 billion per year long-term accrual cost of the War on Terror ($176 billion since 9-11) with this fiscal perversion linked to 1.4 million preventable Australian deaths since 9-11 [55-56]. Canada has similarly committed hugely to the War on Terror with this inescapably linked to 0.1 million Canadian preventable deaths annually or 1.6 million preventable deaths in Canada since 9-11 [57]. The UK has similarly committed hugely to the War on Terror with this linked in terms of fiscal deprivation to 0.15 million UK preventable deaths annually or 2.4 million preventable deaths in the UK since the 9-11 atrocity that killed 3,000 people [58].

Comprehensive suppression of truth concerning US and Zionist subversion of Australia.

There are 7.5 billion human beings on Planet Earth but the top One Percenters (disproportionately including mendacious, traitorous and genocidally racist Zionists) have about 50% of the wealth [60] and about 17 million people die avoidably from deprivation each year [34]. Indeed, while at least 0.4 million people die annually from global warming, about 7 million die annually from air pollution from the burning of carbon fuels [41]. Even in the rich, colonial genocide-based Anglosphere countries of the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, countries for which there are effectively zero annual avoidable deaths from deprivation on a global comparative basis [34], there are substantial annual preventable deaths from largely lifestyle, societally-imposed or self-imposed circumstances (e.g. smoking, alcohol, obesity etc) that total 1.7 million, 150,000, 100,000, 85,000 and 17,000, respectively [47-59]. These horrendous realities are deliberately suppressed by Zionist-subverted and USrael-beholden Mainstream media, politician and academic presstitutes, as is the horrendous active or passive killing of over 30 million Muslims in the Zionist-backed US War on Muslims in which US lackey Australia is a key player [61].

The first Zionist-complicit removal of an Australian Government was the removal of New South Wales (NSW) Premier Jack Lang by the NSW Governor Sir Philip Game in 1932, this being effected in the interests of disproportionately Zionist owned British banks [62]. In 1975 the reformist Gough Whitlam Labor Federal Government was regarded as a threat by American and was removed in a US CIA-backed Coup [63-65]. Politically savvy Labor immediately learned its lesson and adopted a policy of “all the way with the USA” ever since. In 2004 when Right-wing Labor leader Mark Latham departed from the US script and promised to bring Australian soldiers back from Iraq “by Christmas”, the US ambassador to Australia, Tom Schieffer, went public and effectively vetoed Latham for his deviation from US policy. Latham lost the 2004 Federal election and has been publicly vilified by Mainstream presstitutes ever since [66]. In 2010 the Australian Labor PM Kevin Rudd was overthrown in a 24-hour, US-approved, Mining Corporation-backed and pro-Zionist-led Coup that commenced a destructive decade of “revolving door” Lib-Lab PMs [67, 68]. Again, these horrendous realities are deliberately suppressed by Zionist-subverted and USrael-beholden Mainstream media, politician and academic presstitutes.

In 2017 the discovery that many Lib-Lab MPs had dual nationality and were thus excluded from being MPs under Section 44 of the Constitution has exposed flagrantly illegitimate government. However what has been almost totally ignored by Mainstream media, politicians, academics and commentariat is that 6 Jewish Zionist MPs may also be ineligible to be MPs even if they do not have dual citizenship. Thus Section 44 of the Australian Constitution states [my emphasis in capitals] that any person “under ANY acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power, or … a subject or a citizen or ENTITLED to the rights or privileges of a subject or citizen of a foreign power” is ineligible to be a Member of Parliament. However the genocidally racist Apartheid Israeli Law of Return entitles Israeli citizenship to all Jews including those with only one Jewish grandparent ( the neo-Nazi Israeli Government of course excludes Jews that it doesn’t like, such as anti-racist Jews) [69, 70]. These critical aspects of Section 44 are, of course, utterly ignored in Zionist-subverted Australia.

Censorship of Australian academics and scientists.

In Australia there is massive censorship of academics and other institutional scholars and scientists in relation to all kinds of matters. Much of this censorship is self-censorship due to scholars realizing that truth-telling may terminate their careers at speeds directly proportional to the threat to the Established Order implicit in their truth-telling. However institutional Codes of Conduct also severely restrict expert comment [71]. Australian universities are run by often million dollar per annum executives (grossly over-paid refugees from scholarship) who are overwhelmingly Prosperous Anglo-Celtic Men (Pacmen) – Australia apparently has only 1 non-Anglo-Celtic university Vice Chancellor. Free speech is fundamental to science and to scholarship in general, and lying and censorship are anathema to academics, to scientists and to scholars in general. However censorship is rife in Australian universities. Thus, for example, despite being a much-published 50 year scientist and a 40 year career academic, since about 2012 I have been totally excluded even from commenting on articles in the Australian Universities-backed web magazine The Conversation. Universities that censor are unfit for our children [71-75].

Things got even worse for Australian universities in 2012 with the passage of the Australia-United States Defence Trade Cooperation Treaty-related Defence Trade Controls Bill that makes it an offence punishable by 10 years in prison for an academic without a permit to inform non-Australians (in conversation, tutorials, lectures, conference papers, scientific papers etc) about numerous technologies and thousands of chemicals and organisms listed in a presently 353-page Defence and Strategic Goods List [76, 77].

Many Australian universities have been soiled by association with military research by racist, genocidal nuclear terrorist Apartheid Israel , specifically the University of Adelaide, Edith Cowan University, Deakin University, Sydney University, University of NSW, University of Newcastle, Victoria University, University of Adelaide, Australian National University, University of Western Sydney, University of Western Australia and Murdoch University, the University of Melbourne and Monash University. CSIRO, the University of Melbourne, Monash University, the University of Technology Sydney and the University of Western Australia have been soiled by being linked with the Australian taxpayer-funded, Australian universities-backed and academic-based web magazine The Conversation which has censored and blocked informed , credentialled academic opinion critical of the Apartheid Israel’s Palestinian genocide and the Neocon American and Zionist (NAZI)-backed US Alliance Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide [78].

Extraordinary Australian censorship of endemic child abuse within Australia and abroad in genocidal US wars.

For decent people among worst crimes in civil society are physical, sexual, psychological and intellectual abuse of children. Indeed the Australian Government set up a circa $500 million Royal Commission into institutional child sexual abuse impacting perhaps 40,000 children. However expert sociological research indicates that this is just the tip of huge child abuse in Australia. Thus it is estimated that 16% of adult Australian men and 34% of adult Australian women have been subject to child sexual abuse. i.e. 4.4 million Australians have been subject to child sexual abuse [79-85]. Look-the-other-way Australia has focussed its indignation on 1% of the problem, noting that child sexual abuse has a deadly long-term effect through diminished life expectancy [83].

Australia spends about $36 billion annually on defence and the annual cost of the US War on Terror to Australia is about $11 billion. It gets worse. Australia spends about $31 billion on subsidies and tax breaks to organized religion. This circa $76 billion annually could go a long way to trying save the lives of the 85,000 Australians who die preventably each year [47]. Utterly ignored in Australia (except by secular Humanists) is the gross intellectual child abuse through brain-washing of the 1 in 3 Australian children attending tax-payer-subsidized religious schools through variously imposing on them evil and dangerous falsehoods such as all kinds of anti-science, historicist religious rubbish (e.g. creationism, intelligent design, homophobia, misogyny, virgin birth, life after death, transubstantiation etc) and the right to invade, occupy, devastate and ethnically cleanse other countries [86].

Resolutely ignored in Australia is Australia’s obligation under the Geneva Convention as a serial invader and occupier of other countries as a UK lackey or US lackey. Thus Australia has forces active in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, and in addition through its Pine Gap electronic spying facility targets illegal and war criminal US drone strikes in a total of 7 countries that suffer the following annual avoidable mortality from deprivation (50% children, 75% women and children): 149,000 (Afghanistan), 47.000 (Iraq), 6,000 (Libya), 660,000 (Pakistan), 91,000 (starving Somalia), 4,000 (Syria) and 110,000 (starving Yemen) [36]. White Australia suffers essentially zero avoidable deaths from deprivation on this comparative scale (although Indigenous Australian avoidable deaths from deprivation total about 4,000 per year on this comparative basis). In these piloted aircraft or drone attacks, Australia is malevolently “occupying” the airspace of these countries and must be held accountable as an Occupier under the terms of Articles 55 and 56 of the Geneva Convention in relation to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War that unequivocally demand that an Occupier must provide food and medical services to its Subjects “to the fullest extent of the means available to it” [88]. The above figures are derived from UN Population Division data and indicate that Australia, the US and the US Alliance are committing horrendous war crimes against children and women (and to men) in a swathe of 7 Muslim countries [34, 89, 90]. Australia’s ABC (Australia’s equivalent of the UK BBC) laudably published my arguments on this serious smatter in 2005 and 2007 but since then the Silence has been Deafening in look-the-other-way, state terrorist Australia.

Hounding of academic, journalist and other critics of US Alliance imperialism, war, war crimes, genocide, and state terrorism.

Some notable examples of censorship and persecution of Australian truth-tellers are succinctly presented below.

(a) Kevin Bracken president of the Victorian Trades Hall and secretary of the Maritime Union of Australia). Overwhelmingly, Australian MPs, Mainstream or Alternative media journalists, academics and public figures conform to the “lying Bush official version of 9-11”, with Kevin Bracken being a notable exception. Thus the following Herald Sun report [my amplifications in square brackets] : “[Pro-Zionist Australian PM] Julia Gillard has dismissed as “stupid and wrong” a senior union official’s belief that the 9/11 attacks were a conspiracy but has refused to discipline him. Kevin Bracken, the president of the Victorian Trades Hall and secretary of the Maritime Union of Australia, sparked anger this morning after claiming the attacks were not the result of terrorist activity. “I believe the official story is a conspiracy theory that doesn’t stand up to scientific scrutiny,” Mr Bracken told ABC talk-back host [Jewish Zionist] Jon Faine. “In my mind the buildings were imploded.” Faine initially thought the call was a hoax. “I challenge you to a public debate,” Mr Bracken said to Faine. “Aviation fuel doesn’t get hot enough to melt steel and no high rise steel frame building before or after September 11 has ever collapsed due to fire.” Faine described the claim as a “nutter theory”. The Federal Opposition seized on the comments in Parliament today, with [Jewish Zionist] Victorian MP Josh Frydenberg asking Ms Gillard what action she would take against Mr Bracken “to send a message that such remarks are unacceptable” [81]. Kevin Bracken’s remarks are correct. Numerous science, architecture, engineering aviation, military, intelligence and government experts say that the US Government was responsible for 9-11 with some suggesting likely Israeli and Saudi involvement [35].

(b) Paul Gilby (Melbourne high school teacher). The textbook, “Power and National Politics” by Northcote High School teacher Paul Gilby and published by the Victorian Association of Social Studies Teachers (Melbourne, 2006) , is one of two texts being used in schools back then for the new national politics subject and correctly raised the Elephant in the Room matter of “state terrorism” in relation to violent policies of the US and US-backed Apartheid Israel [92]. However this truth-telling caused controversy in US lackey and pro-Zionist Australia with calls for the banning of the book as a textbook in schools from right-wing politicians, notably [pro-Zionist, pro-US] Julie Bishop (presently Australia’s Foreign Minister under whose Coalition Government Australia has become the world’s strongest supporter of Apartheid Israel after the US) [92- 94]. State terrorism is an horrendously deadly reality. Indeed the worst crime of jihadi non-state terrorism (whether US Alliance-backed or not) is to provide excuses for horrendously deadly US Alliance invasions [45, 46]. Thus 32 million Muslims have died from violence, 5 million, or from imposed deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity [35, 36].

(c) Dr Sandra Nasr (lecturer in Middle East politics at Notre Dame University, Western Australia). Dr Sandra Nasr published an article on the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) website uncontroversially linking Old Testament Biblical imperatives of violent occupation and ethnic cleansing of Palestine in the first millennium BC to Zionist colonialism and gross human rights abuse in Palestine today. Dr Nasr was immediately attacked and falsely defamed by Zionists and the Fairfax-owned WA Today as “racist” and “anti-Semitic” and the article was removed from the LSE website. To its shame, rather than defend Dr Nasr, Notre Dame said it “apologizes” for her article which it is now “addressing” [95]. For gory accounts of the genocidal deeds of bloodthirsty, genocidal, and possibly fictional Israelite psychopaths like King Saul, King David and Joshua simply read the Old Testament. The ongoing , 20th – 21st century Palestinian Genocide has involved 2 million Palestinian deaths from violence, 0.1 million, or imposed deprivation, 1.9 million, since WW1, 8 million Palestinian refugees, ethnic cleansing of 90% of Palestine and continuing highly-abusive imprisonment of 5 million Occupied Palestinians (25% women, 50% children, 75% women and children) without any human rights in the Gaza Concentration Camp (2 million) or in West Bank ghettoes (3 million) [96]. One notes that outstanding anti-racist Jewish American scholar Professor Jared Diamond in his best-selling book “Collapse” enunciated the “moral principle, namely that it is morally wrong for one people to dispossess, subjugate, or exterminate another people” [97], a moral view with which a large number of anti-racist Jewish and anti-racist non-Jewish leaders and scholars agree [98-101].

(d ) Stuart McIntyre (sports journalist). Scott McIntyre, a courageous young sports journalist with Australia’s substantially taxpayer-funded, multicultural Special Broadcasting Service (SBS), was sacked after he tweeted a succession of truthful anti-war comments on Anzac Day (Australia’s chief war dead remembrance day). Only a few people, notably John Pilger, came to his defence, and the rest was silence or strong condemnation of McIntyre [102]. Here are the 5 correct, truth-telling, pro-humanity tweets of Scott McIntyre for which he was sacked: (1) “Innocent children, on the way to school, murdered. Their shadows seared into the concrete of Hiroshima”, (2) “Not forgetting that the largest single-day terrorist attacks in history were committed by this nation & their allies in Hiroshima & Nagasaki” ; (3) “Remembering the summary execution, widespread rape and theft committed by these ‘brave’ Anzacs in Egypt, Palestine and Japan”; (4) “Wonder if the poorly-read, largely white, nationalist drinkers and gamblers pause today to consider the horror that all mankind suffered” ; and (5) “The cultification of an imperialist invasion of a foreign nation that Australia had no quarrel with is against all ideals of modern society” [102].

(e) Alan Seymour (Australian playwright). “The One Day Of The Year” is an iconic play by Alan Seymour about Anzac Day, the Australian and New Zealand war dead remembrance day held on the anniversary of the unsuccessful invasion of Turkey at Gallipoli by the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) on 25 April 1915. Anti-war sentiment expressed on or about Anzac Day has elicited ferocious responses over the years ranging from death threats to blanket media censorship that hides Australia’s appalling history of UK- and US-linked war crimes and genocide. Australia today is an ostensibly rich, egalitarian, educated, peaceful and democratic society but has an entrenched culture of censorship, self-censorship, lying by commission and lying by omission that promotes this myth and hides the ugliness of Australian society just as Anzac Day jingoism hides Australia’s secret genocide history and its continuing, war criminal involvement in racist and genocidal wars. “The One Day of the Year” is a great play and an iconic and ostensibly anti-war play, but it utterly fails to mention the most horrendous aspect of modern wars, the collateral suffering and death of huge numbers of civilians. “The One Day of the Year” was written by Alan Seymour in 1958. It was accepted by a panel of judges for the Adelaide Arts Festival in 1960 but the decision was overturned by the Adelaide Festival Board of Governors on the basis that it was insensitive to returned soldiers (veterans) and would offend the powerful Returned Services League (RSL). The play was first performed by an amateur theatrical group in Adelaide, South Australia in 1960. The play was first professionally performed on 26 April 1961 at the Palais Theatre in Sydney, the performance having been delayed by 1 day due to bomb threats, was subsequently performed for television in 1962 and has become an iconic Australian play [103, 104].

(f) Mike Carlton (top Australian journalist). The whole world was horrified by Apartheid Israel ‘s latest Gaza Massacre that has killed 1,900 Occupied Palestinians and wounded 10,000 in response to 34 Israeli deaths from Gaza rockets since 2004. . Even the unrepentant war criminal Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu may be chastened by the reality that 7 billion human beings now regard him with his predecessor PM Ehud Olmert as the “Butchers of Gaza” over successive Gaza Massacres, just as former Israeli PM Ariel Sharon is forever known as the “Butcher of Beirut” over the Sabra and Shatila Massacres. However the Zionist Lobbies have muted the Western response and in Australia, neo-Nazi Apartheid Israel ‘s best friend after the US. The vociferous and venomous Israel Lobby has driven one of Australia ‘s top journalists, Mike Carlton, from his job with the Sydney Melbourne Herald after he forcefully criticized this latest Israeli Gaza Massacre, referring to Israeli sitting in armchairs on a hilltop watching the massacre: “Yes, Hamas is also trying to kill Israeli civilians, with a barrage of rockets and guerilla border attacks. It, too, is guilty of terror and grave war crimes. But Israeli citizens and their homes and towns have been effectively shielded by the nation’s Iron Dome defence system, and so far only three of its civilians have died in this latest conflict. The Israeli response has been out of all proportion, a monstrous distortion of the much-vaunted right of self defence. It is a breathtaking irony that these atrocities can be committed by a people with a proud liberal tradition of scholarship and culture, who hold the Warsaw Ghetto and the six million dead of the Holocaust at the centre of their race memory” [105, 106].

(g) Yassmin Abdel-Magied (engineer and TV presenter who worked for the ABC, Australia’s equivalent of the UK BBC) . On Australia’s Anzac Day in 2017 Muslim, feminist social advocate and humanitarian journalist Yassmin Abdel-Magied (who works for the ABC, Australia’s equivalent of the UK BBC) posted these inexplicit 7 words on her Facebook page: “Lest we forget (Manus, Nauru, Syria, Palestine)”. Savaged by public outcry, Ms Abdel-Magied rapidly deleted the post and apologized. The post was correct and her silencing by rabid jingoists is a stain on Australia and an attack on free speech. A cowardly and sneaky ABC terminated her TV program a month later and then she left for London [107].

(h) John Pilger (a very famous contemporary Australian-born journalist). John Pilger is an expatriate Australian living in London. During the illegal and genocidal Iraq War the ABC obtained an expert legal opinion that John Pilger could be prosecuted under Australia’s draconian anti-terrorism laws for comparing the Iraqi resistance to the French Resistance against the German Nazis during WW2 [108].

(i) Wilfrid Burchett (an Australian journalist made famous by covering the Korean War from both sides). Wilfrid Burchett was virulently condemned as a Communist Russian spy and had his Australian passport removed by the Australian Government – he was only able to return to Australia by being smuggled in by light aircraft from New Caledonia [98].

(j) Julian Assange (surely Australia’s most famous journalist as a founder of WikiLeaks). Julian Assange has been condemned by both the Australian Coalition and Labor. Indefinitely imprisoned in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012 thanks to the perfidious Swedish Government, he has been denied Australian protection and vilified by successive, US lackey Lib-Lab Australian Governments [110].

Many more examples can be given . For details of pre-2001 attacks on free speech and academic freedom in Australia see “Intellectual Suppression” edited by Brain Martin and colleagues [111] and “Dreyfus in Australia” by John Polya and Robert Solomon [112].

Effective free speech is massively suppressed by commission and by omission in look-the-other-way Australia. The above examples illustrate the indignant response of Mainstream Australia to people who have been granted “visibility” by the Establishment but have become truth-tellers. However there is what I suspect is a very large body of intelligent, informed and humane people in Australia who are willing and able to speak out but have been rendered essentially “invisible” by the Establishment. Indeed notable ostensible “progressives” have evidently been granted “visibility” by the Establishment because they are variously anti-war lite, activism lite or climate lite [59]. Lying by omission is far, far worse than lying by commission because the latter at least permits public refutation and public discussion [113-115]. The world is subject to massive Mainstream fake news through lying by omission [116, 117].

I am a 5-decade career scientist and 4-decade career academic but unlike most scientists and academics have been prepared to speak out on major matters. I was granted some “visibility” through broadcasts and publication of my views by the ABC, had letters published in the Mainstream media, and even had a major “J’accuse” over the WW2 Bengal Famine and a future Bengali Holocaust due to man-made climate change tabled in the Senate of the Australian Federal Parliament. However my comments on Mainstream articles and broadcasts were often censored, I remain totally excluded from the universities-backed web magazine The Conversation [118], I remain subject to the false defamation applied by Zionists to anti-racist Jews, and finally (in about 2012) I became essentially “invisible” to Mainstream Australia except for my on-line reader comments that escaped censorship, books that I perforce published on the Web, and articles I published in Alternative, humane media overseas. I don’t know how I became cloaked in a mantle of invisibility but I suspect it had something to do with my resolute exposure of war-related mass mortality, the huge and worsening threat of climate genocide and my principled opposition as a humanitarian and as an anti-racist Jewish Australian to the immense crimes of nuclear terrorist, human rights-abusing, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel. For an account of how the Zionist Lobby interferes with journalism in Australia see “Balcony Over Jerusalem” by senior Mainstream journalist John Lyons [118].

Final comments.

The hounding and political destruction of Senator Sam Dastyari reveals an utterly unacceptable attack on an MP and Australian democracy by anonymous spooks connected with Australian Intelligence. Emboldened by the slavish response from US lackey Mainstream Australia, Australian Intelligence is now reported by the conservative, US-owned newspaper “The Australian” to have identified 10 more political candidates it objects to [119]. No doubt the same sort of thing is happening in other countries of the Zionist-subverted, corporatist US Alliance. Defend democracy by rejecting censorship, rejecting intelligence interference in politics, and informing everyone you can – while you still can.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at a major Australian university for 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text "Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds" (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published "Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950" and "Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History".

) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/4047-the-plight-of-the-palestinians.html ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ) . When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .