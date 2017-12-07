What would Charles Darwin say, today, if he could? About the legacy that he left behind? Has it evolved? Evolution, after all, is an ongoing ‘creative’ process.

In Darwin Online, Darwin’s Origin of Species, first edition 1859 page 484 it says: “Therefore I should infer from analogy that probably all the organic beings which have ever lived on this Earth have descended from some one primordial form, into which life was first breathed.” Why has the plain admission by Darwin, that he believed in a breath giver, been ignored all this time, especially by biologist Richard Dawkins, which should have, and still can, change the world?…But those who could – don’t . http://www.skyvalleychronicle.com/LETTERS-TO-EDITOR/LETTER-TO-BILL-GATES-FROM-MODERN-DAY-GALILEO-301766 Correction – my loss shall be about 20 cents.

In a video, The Unbelievers, biology professor Richard Dawkins and theoretical physicist Lawrence Krauss are traveling the Globe and promoting atheism; because they claim there is no God. Dawkins wrote in his book The God Delusion on Page 73, “If he existed and chose to reveal it, God himself could clinch the argument noisily and unequivocally in his favor.” What a naive request from a scientist, that is just as childish as some religious beliefs he is trying to discredit, however justified. Can he ever overcome the anger of childhood and early teen religious indoctrination, which he displays at most discussions?

Richard Dawkins argues for evolution with a passion and that, “natural selection is a cumulative process, and Darwin teaches us to seek out graded ramps of slowly increasing complexity…many flowers use a bribe, usually nectar…” Does he not advocate a ‘creative’ process that necessitates intelligence and thought that is able to choose and bribe? Without motivation, nothing would “creep up the gentle slope to the summit, Mount Improbable.” Is this not logical? With SOFTWARE – could describe the whole evolutionary process. Why has Mr. Dawkins never thought of that? Yet he regards anybody who doesn’t believe in evolution as stupid, insane or hasn’t read Jerry Coyne’s book, ‘Why evolution is true.’

R.D. “No need to abandon evolution overnight…if new evidence arose to disprove it.” Just add SOFTWARE.g.o.

It is astonishing that Richard Dawkins, with his biblical mentality of reasoning, is the most prominent opinion maker in the atheist movement, which does not speak well for the universities, academics and the world. Such thinking, however, serves the establishment well, with such materialistic, mechanical world view, as the recognition and admittance by scientists that life is not an accident, and consequently, there must be, yes, a Creator. (More about HIM – HER or IT later) This would threaten many professions and businesses. But the world and people suffer the consequences, as is evident with the never ending man-made poverty, wars and the rise of extremist Fundamentalism.

Most people that have been brought up with either creation or evolution, seem to be set in their ways for life. Journalist Albert Mohler wrote about a TV debate in 2014, about Bill Nye The Science Guy, and Ken Ham an evangelical Christian. Quote: “How do we know anything at all? On what basis do we grant intellectual authority? Is the universe self-contained and self-explanatory? Is there a Creator, and can we know him? On those questions, Ham and Nye were separated by infinite intellectual space. They shared the stage, but they do not live in the same intellectual world. Nye is truly committed to a materialistic and naturalistic worldview. Ham is an evangelical Christian committed to the authority of the Bible. The clash of ultimate worldview questions was vividly displayed for all to see..Both operate in basically closed intellectual systems.” End quote.

And this happened, and still does, on planet earth. I’m glad I was never indoctrinated by any religious or secular institution, that requires belief and loyalty for ones livelihood. My motivation to research and question everything, had its roots in the Second World War in Germany, as a frightened child asking – why? And millions of innocent children today, asking the same – why?

In support for the following ideas and arguments, as a layman, I’ll quote the late philosopher David Hume: “There is nothing to be learned from a professor, which cannot be met with in books.”

There is a void between religion and atheism. Science with common sense is desperately needed. But we are ill advised, in this respect, from people like Stephen Hawking, who said: “ I had controversially shown the laws of nature suggest there is no need for a Creator or God.”…“M-theory predicts that a great many universes were created out of nothing. Their creation does not require the intervention of some supernatural being or god. Rather, these multiple universes arise from physical law. The universe came into existence all by itself…Hawking confidently dismisses the entire discipline of philosophy as dead.” I disagree.

Since Mr. Hawking is an ‘occasional’ gambler, in scientific matters, I’ll wager him $100 that it cannot be so, if he accepts the arguments within this paper.

http://www.countercurrents.org/2016/07/29/think-like-a-genius-stephen-hawking/

Science offers no explanation what makes the electron spin within the atom, or what is the source of this fantastic phenomenon? Imagine, if the source that makes the electrons spin was terminated, the universe and we, would simply disappear. Because what we perceive as matter is nothing but empty space. If all atomic particles were removed from our body, there would be nothing of us left to look at. So much for the greatness of our present importance.

“No scientist could possibly be familiar with all the scientific facts, discoveries and information, not even within his or her own field of specialization,” said theoretical physicist Eliyahu Comay of Tel Aviv University.

This humble-honest admission by a scientist, should give people something to think about who ask, who made the Designer?

The overwhelming evidence of intelligence in nature and in our human mind potential, presupposes the existence of an Architect/Mind that we appreciate but may never understand in our life. We simply call it nature, as it is impersonal and non-responsive to our wishes and prayers. We do not have to ask for miracles and wonders, they’re in and all around us.

Could anybody tell the difference between a sleeping and a deceased person, side by side in a picture? Exactly! If the real YOU and I, not the organic-based body we temporarily inhabit, is invisible and intangible, and is who knows where, while sleeping, or dead; how then can Dawkins and Krauss ask such a ridiculous question and expects something different from a Creator/God?

If God, HE – SHE or IT started the universe with the Big Bang, then is it not plausible that innate Software was inclusive that is activated when planetary conditions are right for life to unfold? And that means hands off from thereon, and Creavolution will take its course… http://www.baltimorechronicle.com/2013/130819Ostermann.shtml

Of course we can speculate forever, if all or some of the laws of nature were created, or they simply are. Or, were there elements in God’s mind – lets see what happens? Like the useless (to us) dinosaurs and the other 99% extinct species? What do we really know? Leave some room for peoples IMAGINATION, as this may be more important than knowledge, as Albert Einstein suggested.

Even Bill Gates admitted: “ DNA is like a computer program but far, far more advanced than any software we’ve ever created.”

”Would anybody believe in the metamorphosis of the butterfly if it weren’t an established fact? Not in a million years. And the hotly debated Flagella, whose ‘irreducible complexity’ is dismissed by atheist/biologists, because parts of the Flagella can be found in other cells and organisms. So?, SOFTWARE is in all seeds and biological organisms, and is invisible, just like the SOFTWARE in all our man-made smart gadgets.

It seems that all ‘experts’ are loosing sight of the fact that, if the universe and life were all accidental, than it would be simple and would have been understood a long time ago, and we would not have these debates.. http://salem-news.com/articles/october022011/big-bang-go.php

Do we ever think what inferior physical creatures we humans are, compared to other animals? Some have in addition to their superior five senses – ultra sound – heat-seeking-magnetic-star and sun navigation abilities, and who knows what other senses? Theoretical physicist Michio Kaku says that “the human brain is the most complex object that mother nature has produced in this section of the galaxy. Since we see no evidence of other intelligent life-forms in our solar system, this means that you have to go out to at least 24 trillion miles, to the nearest star, and even beyond to find an object as complex as the one sitting inside your scull.” Wow. And this object tells me, that life is not an accident, and awaits our intellectual and spiritual discovery.

Not realizing and not using our brain/mind potentials creates the problems that we have in the world, that the late social psychologist Erich Fromm wrote about 40 years ago:” If life’s tendency to grow, to be lived, is thwarted, the energy thus blocked undergoes a process of change and is transformed into life-destructive energy. Destructiveness is the outcome of unlived life. Evil constitutes the crippling of a human beings power. Criminals (and terrorist) are made not born.”

Fromm further suggested a philosophy of Being, versus the never ending quest for Having, which would automatically reduce resource demand and greenhouse gas emission. We humans could then not be blamed for global warming or climate change. Why don’t we apply such knowledge and wisdom in society and the world, instead of clogging up the prisons and destroying our world in endless wars and useless competitions. Think about ENTROPY. Our world is like a sand clock-it cannot be turned around. http://dandelionsalad.wordpress.com/2011/11/20/utopia-or-oblivion-by-gunther-ostermann/

If we wouldn’t have… any people living in poverty and the ills it creates, and people of all ages who worry about the future, and people having to work in the arms industry to earn a living, and people-for lack of employment are forced to enlist in he army, “to shoot other people, who don’t know each other, on behalf of people who know each other, but don’t shoot each other.”(Mike Walsh)

And – because – war criminals Bush and Blair are walking the streets as free men (because the victor writes history), and raking in millions in speaking fees, despite the fact that prosecutors at the Kuala Lumpur War Crimes Tribunal in 2011 said this: “Bush and Blair are found guilty under the same law that applied to the Nazis after the end of World War 2. So, they are international (war) criminals guilty of Nuremberg crimes against peace; and they should be prosecuted by any state in the world that gets a hold of them. We will continue our efforts to bring Bush and Blair to justice and put them in jail.” Francis Boyle, an international law expert and prosecutor, told Press TV.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/war-crimes-tribunal-finds-bush-and-blair-guilty/5478367

And – if Bill Gates and Ted Turner would have responded to my plea, maybe a trillion dollars and a million lives could have been saved, and Libya could still be the most prosperous country in Africa, that it once was. http://www.baltimorechronicle.com/ol_symposium_jan03.html

And – if Stephen Hawking and Noam Chomsky wouldn’t have to say a decade ago: “How can the human race sustain another 100 years? But now, Hawking updated his warning that we have less than 600 years before the planet turns into ”a sizzling fireball.” And -15 000 scientists from 180 countries issued the same dire warnings, without proposing any fundamental changes?

And – maybe – if some ‘well to do’ people would have responded to my plea, again, in 2008.

http://www.countercurrents.org/ostermann190708.htm …Then I would not have to write this paper.

Only with honesty, truth and justice can there be a future for our species, and plants and animals on the extinction list, and I don’t see any of it-anywhere. Our planet, for its health and survival needs privileged, educated and understanding inhabitants. Essentially, we’re all shareholders what the earth and technology can provide. But this, OUR BIRTHRIGHT, has been stolen from the majority of the people, through a very clever monetary system, that is managed by ‘puppets’ who do the bidding of a small powerful clique, who discovered the creation of money out of fresh air, a long time ago.

http://www.kelownadailycourier.ca/opinion/letters_to_editor/article_3781cdbe-57a2-11e7-b3bb-9f629128a52c.html

It’s amazing, that the previously mentioned atheists, believe and talk with such conviction, about what happened billions of years ago, and millions of light years out there; and that all – what we see – and are, came out of nothing, and without a Cause. Yet they seem totally oblivious/ignorant of the REAL world and ‘money creation out of fresh air,’* visible right before our eyes. One example: National Geographic. January 1993, Vol 183, The Power of Money. *Why don’t these people, do a little research, ask question and campaign to end this deceitful practice that enslaves humanity and destroys our world?

Likewise, why doesn’t Neil deGrasse Tyson, the astrophysicist and director of the Hayden Planetarium in New York, use some of his smarts and go the ‘source,’ where the Military Industrial Complex gets their money from, for his concern/project to possibly save humanity from extinction? Then he would not have to say: ”If humans one day become extinct from a catastrophic collision, we would be the laughing stock of aliens in the galaxy, for having a large brain and a space program, yet we met the same fate as that pea-brained, space program-less dinosaurs that came before us.”

Since Neil talks about ‘pea brain;’ it is interesting to know that the actual energy that destroyed Hiroshima or Nagasaki weighed only 600 milligrams and was the size of a pea? And that potentially destructive power is now in the hands of a few people, who seem to have a pea size brain, otherwise, they wouldn’t even think and threaten to unleash that lethal power, again, on humanity. Even contemplating a conventional war, against North Korea or any other country, is a crime against humanity. Global Nuremberg Trials will eventually happen.

As an antidote to this war-mongering mentality, here is a video that represents the model of the Hydrogen Atom, the stuff that we are made of…

This is my creation, and I offer it for free, if there are people with the means and ability to make it available to the world, to empower people, with this slogan… I – LOVE – OUR – PLANET – THE ONLY ONE – WE HAVE …I – love – our – planet, is self explanatory without words. The only one we have , to suit a countries language.

I like to end my plea for sanity, understanding and peace with Carl Sagan’s video, “The Pale Blue Dot.”

http://gizmodo.com/5513783/the-world-would-be-better-if-everyone-watched-this-video

Gunther Ostermann, Kelowna, BC. Canada gco@shaw.ca