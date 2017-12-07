Conversion

I am the son of a ‘criminal’ who died on the tree.

I am also the son of a ‘bitch’

I am the son of a Pulaya woman

that Parayan you wanted to ditch

I am crucified

I am resurrected

Ezhavan, Thulukkan

all those names that don’t quite fit

I am the still centre, the calm, in the 24 spoked blue wheel that will soon start to spin

I am green and I am white and before.

I will soon be the storm, I swear.

I also know how to fight.

Rising petrel of the mind’s single eye of revolution

I come

Ekalavya

Karn

Christ

Buddha. Ambedkar

Marx.

English

Each name I am that makes you fear

Long loved long live long cherished line of anti-heroes

Blue panthers, Dalit (broken,

restored)

I am the black crow

bird of prey

scavenger

It’s your innards that this time my red eye longs for

to feast on

in the dark of the night

I am the Dancer

on your corpses

getting ready to dance

Who am I? Dreaded

I am your dark, awaking, Other.

Dr A.V. Koshy is an established author and writer who is a poet, critic and artist. He has a doctorate in Samuel Beckett’s Poems in English from the University of Kerala, now published. He has co-authored and published a monograph of essays called Wrighteings: In Media Res and has several, published research papers to his credit. His greatest desire is to build a village for people having autism where all their needs are met. He runs an NGO called “Autism for Help Village Project” with his wife for this dream to come true. He has fourteen other books out now as fiction writer, literary critic, poet, academician, literary theoretician, essayist, editor, anthologist, co -editor, co-author and co-contributor. His latest and perhaps best book is a collection of short stories Scream and Other Urbane Legends. He can be reached at terrestrian@gmail.com