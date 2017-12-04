Look! There at the corner, the old man is crossing the children.

All the saints and gods and goddesses of India are dancing around them. Pan is dancing. Nymphs and flowing hair maenads.

Dervishes whirl around, like star-ribbons circling an astrolabe. Baal Shem Tov and the martyred, prayer-dance Hasidim. Jesus in cosmic circle dance.

Sun smiles. Moon overflows with the milk of laughter. Birds, flocked-waterfalls, cascade into song. Trees in awe, season after season, celebrate the poetry of colors.

How quiet, to the lips of silence: footsteps, voices. There at the corner, the old man is crossing the children.

David Sparenberg is an ecological & peace writer & activist; internationally published world citizen. Also, poet-playwright, actor & teacher, he is the author of 8 books including EPISODES Outcries & Meditations at the End of Time.