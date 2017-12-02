Preparing For The Future

Recently a friend sent me the following article. It covers lots of excellent
and salient points concerning where humanity and the world as a whole are heading into the future.
However, Gilland (2002) has pointed out that the global supply of food calories per capita rose from 2,420 kcal per day in 1958 to 2,808 kcal in 1999 (see end note).
Should agricultural expansion continue as predicted, 10 to the ninth ha of natural ecosystems could be converted to agriculture by 2050 (Tilman et al. 2001; Jenkins 2003). The commensurate habitat destruction would cause unprec-
“Dear Caesar
Keep Burning, raping, killing
But please, please
Spare us your obscene poetry
And ugly music “
From Seneca’s last letter to Nero
So I wrote to my friend in response to his sending me this composition: I enjoyed the article and it made some terrific points. Here, though, is where I”m located mentally in relation to it.
Part of the problem arose on St. Matthew’s Island due to lack of apex predators keeping the deer population in balance with the resource supply, it would seem. …
Now consider the role of predators in keeping human numbers in check (along with other factors such as floods, earthquakes, famines, lack of sufficient water during droughts or for other reasons, wars, etc.).
Second we hunt many of the others, which compete with us or which pose a danger, to extinction or near extinction. We just don’t want them around.
The fact is, though, that many of the women in South Sudan have five or six children while also taking care of up to five or six more individually from other women who have been killed by rebels. Meanwhile, many of these women have had husbands, who were also killed by rebels. (Imagine caring for ten to twelve children by yourself and not having enough food, nor adequate shelter and clothes while afraid that rebels may come to kill you?)
Massachusetts is supposed to lose its coastline. It’s the same scenario for all of the rest of the USA and goodness knows the way that the northern lands in the USA are supposed to subsume everyone else from other regions — 350 million or more people.
So I try all that I can to support the transition town movement for my region of the USA, try to delimit my personal climate change impact, strive to help the natural world in various ways, feed the homeless people around me who are in a shelter run by friends and undertake other measures. Can you help me in these efforts for your own regions?
So can’t we all go back in time to cherish the natural world around us in all of its wonders rather than to see it as a means to an end to make monetary gain? Can’t we all learn to treasure something in life so simple as a twig and a pebble to enhance our joy, wonderment and awe of the world?
Sally Dugman is a writer from MA, USA.
