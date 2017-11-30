Palestinian Genocide–imposing Apartheid Israel Complicit In Rohingya Genocide, Other Genocides & US, UK & Australian State Terrorism

Apartheid Israel is intimately involved in Aung San Suu Kyi-led Myanmar’s Rohingya Genocide through supply of advanced gunboats and armaments as well as military training to genocidal Burmese forces in Rakhine state. Palestinian Genocide–imposing Apartheid Israel has similarly been involved in the Maya Indian Genocide in Guatemala, Sri Lankan Tamil Genocide, South Sudan Civil War, Syrian Genocide, Iraqi Genocide, and in current deadly state terrorism in 7 countries by US drone-targeting, US lackey Australia that is second only to the US as a supporter of Apartheid Israel.

Before proceeding any further, it is important to note that genocide is defined by Article 2 of the UN Genocide Convention thus: “In the present Convention, genocide means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, as such: a) Killing members of the group; b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group; e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group” [1]. Killing occurs not just through violence (active killing) but also through avoidable death from imposed deprivation [2]. Mass mortality in a Subject population occurs in gross violation of Articles 55 and 56 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War that unequivocally state that the Occupier must supply its Subjects with life-sustaining food and medical services “to the fullest extent of the means available to it” [3].

As systematically and succinctly documented below, Apartheid Israel has been involved in genocidal atrocities world-wide through cooperation with and sale of arms, systems, and training to the genocidal rogue states involved in these atrocities.

Aung San Suu Kyi-led Myanmar’s Rohingya Genocide.

The ongoing Rohingya Genocide in Rakhine State by Aung San Suu Kyi-led Myanmar has resulted in about 800,000 Rohingya refugees, this being similar to the number of Palestinians expelled from Palestine by the racist Zionists in the 1948 Al Nakba (the Catastrophe) (800,000) and twice the number of Palestinians expelled in the 1967 Al Naksa (the Setback) (400,000) [4-6] . According to World Vision (2017): “Latest reports indicate that more than 600,000 people (most of whom identify as Rohingya) have crossed into the Cox’s Bazar area of south-eastern Bangladesh since conflict broke out in Rakhine State in western Myanmar in late August 2017. This is in addition to more than 200,000 refugees from Myanmar already sheltering in the area before the latest outbreak of violence. Host communities are absorbing new arrivals and providing whatever they can in the way of shelter and food assistance. Many refugees are still on the move, taking shelter along roadsides or in makeshift settlements. Recent monsoon rains are making conditions for the refugees even more difficult. Without immediate access to water and sanitation facilities there is a high risk of disease outbreaks; some refugees are resorting to drinking water from paddy fields. 453,000 children need educational support. 816,203 refugees need shelter, 63,000 children are malnourished and need treatment [7]. The Rohingya Genocide has been associated with horrendous violence involving rape, killing, and burning of homes, and villages, with about 650,000 people, or 2/3 of the residual Rohingya population of Rakhine state, fleeing the latest violence [5-7].

The respected UK Independent has reported sale of advanced Israeli-made gunboats and other weapons to Myanmar: “Investigations by several human rights watchdogs found more than 100 tanks, as well as boats and light weapons, have been sold to the Burmese government by Israeli arms companies in recent years. One Israeli company, TAR Ideal Concept, posted a picture on its website in August last year of its staff teaching combat tactics to Burmese special forces in northern Rakhine state, where much of the violence is taking place” [8].

According to Haaretz: “There’s a remote weapon station, made by Elbit Systems, which allows the firing of a heavy machine gun or cannon of up to 30 millimeters. The new patrol boats are only part of a larger transaction signed between Israel and Myanmar. The Ramta division of Israel Aerospace Industries, which manufactures the Super Dvora, is meant to transfer at least two more boats to the local military… The total value of the arms deal, according to sources in the Israeli weapons industry, is estimated at tens of millions of dollars… In the past, Myanmar purchased Israeli air-to-air missiles and cannons, while an Israeli company, TAR Ideal Concepts, has noted on its website that it has trained Myanmar military forces” [9].

Eitay Mack (an Israeli lawyer who submitted a petition to the Israeli High Court re arms sales to Myanmar and who has lodged other petitions against Israeli arms sales to Sri Lanka and South Sudan): “Images have confirmed what activists have been saying for a number of years. While Israel has a gag order against details on its arms deals with the Junta, Myanmar proudly showcases its purchases as it defies existing EU and US arms embargos on the country. This shows how a gag order means nothing in 2017 as the Myanmar government and Junta love to publish everything they have bought from the Israelis on Facebook, which is giving us more evidence and helping fuel a public campaign against Israeli arms sales to Burma. Just like in Myanmar, Sri Lanka bombed refugee camps and the villages on the coast using Israeli gunboats. This is history repeating itself” [10].

US-backed Apartheid Israel’s Palestinian Genocide.

In 1880 there were about 500,000 Indigenous Palestinians and about 25,000 Jews (half immigrants) living in Palestine. The Palestinian Genocide commenced in earnest with the famine deaths of 100,000 Palestinians after conquest of Palestine in WW1 by the British and the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) . The Balfour Declaration was issued 2 days after the Australian victory over the Turks at Beersheba, and granted Palestine to the racist Zionists as a “Jewish Homeland”. The violent killing of Indigenous Palestinians commenced with the 1918 Surafend Massacre by ANZAC soldiers. Genocidally racist Zionists have been responsible for a Palestinian Genocide involving successive mass expulsions (800,000 in the 1948 Nakba (Catastrophe) and 400,000 in 1967 Naksa (Setback), ethnic cleansing of 90% of the land of Palestine, and 2 million Palestinian deaths since WW1 from violence (0.1 million) or from violently-imposed deprivation (1.9 million). There are now 8 million Palestinian refugees and all of the 14 million Palestinians are excluded from all or part of Palestine.

Of about 14 million Palestinians (half of them children), 7 million are forbidden to even step foot in their own country, 5 million are held hostage with zero human rights under Israeli guns in the Gaza Concentration Camp (2.0 million) or in ever-dwindling West Bank Bantustan ghettoes (3.0 million), and 1.8 million live as Third Class citizens as Israeli Palestinians under Nazi-style Apartheid Israeli race laws. Apartheid Israel’s war criminal ethnic cleansing of Palestine has been repeatedly condemned by the UN and most recently by UN Security Council Resolution 2334 that was unanimously supported (with a remarkable Obama US abstention but subsequent fervently pro-Zionist Trump America and Turnbull Australia opposition).

GDP per capita is US$2,900 for Occupied Palestinians as compared to US$37,000 for Apartheid Israel. Through imposed deprivation, each year Apartheid Israel passively murders about 2,700 under-5 year old Palestinian infants and passively murders 4,200 Occupied Palestinians in general who die avoidably under Israeli Apartheid each year (this violates Articles 55 and 56 of the Geneva Convention Relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War that demand that an Occupier must provide life-sustaining food and medical services to the Occupied “to the fullest extent of the means available to it” [3]). Apartheid Israel violently kills an average of about 550 Occupied Palestinians each year. Occupied Palestinians are deprived of essentially all human rights and civil rights by Apartheid Israel (e.g. Apartheid Israeli home invasions, beatings, executions, killings, exilings, mass imprisonments, seizures of land and homes, and population transfers in violation of the UN Genocide Convention and the Geneva Convention). Nuclear terrorist, serial war criminal, genocidally racist, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel determines that 74% of its now 50% Indigenous Palestinian subjects who are Occupied Palestinians cannot vote for the government ruling them (i.e. egregious Apartheid) [4, 11- 17].

US-, UK-, Canada-, France- and Australia-backed Apartheid Israel in its genocidal treatment of the Palestinians ignores numerous UN General Assembly Resolutions and UN Security Council Resolutions, the UN Genocide Convention, the Geneva Convention, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Rights of the Child Convention, the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and many other aspects of International Law. Anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish humanitarians around the world condemn Apartheid Israel’s ongoing Palestinian Genocide and demand Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against this Apartheid rogue state and all its supporters [17-25]. Palestine now faces 4 scenarios – (1) continuing Occupation, Apartheid, and ethnic cleansing, (2) a 2-State Solution with Palestinians crammed into tiny, Israeli-guarded Gaza and West Bank concentration camps, (3) further expulsions of Palestinians (in part or in whole), or (4) a unitary state in Palestine as in post-Apartheid South Africa with return of all refugees, zero tolerance for racism, equal rights for all, all human rights for all, one-person-one-vote, justice, goodwill, reconciliation, airport-level security, nuclear weapons removal, internationally-guaranteed national security initially based on present armed forces, and untrammelled access for all citizens to all of the Holy Land [11].

Apartheid Israel and the ongoing Syrian Genocide.

Before the 1967 war the Syrian population of what is now known as the Golan Heights numbered up to 150,000 people who lived in 275 towns and villages, the largest town being Quneitra, the main town of the district, where a quarter of that population lived. Apartheid Israel destroyed Quneitra and expelled all the Syrian inhabitants except for the 24,000 Druze inhabitants of 4 villages. It is estimated the descendants of the Syrian refugees now number 1.5 million, and there are presently about 22,000 neo-Nazi Israeli genocide-beneficiaries living on the ethnically cleansed Golan Heights. However US-, UK-, Canada-, and Australia- backed Apartheid Israel resumed its Syrian Genocide in the 21st century by militarily, economically and diplomatically joining in the US-backed Syrian Civil War that has resulted in 0.5 million violent Syrian deaths, about 0.5 million Syrian avoidable deaths from war-imposed deprivation, and 11 million Syrian refugees including 6 million internally displaced person ( IDPs). Apartheid Israel supports the anti-Assad jihadis and was a major purchaser via Turkey of oil from the barbaric IS [26-28].

Apartheid Israel and the variously UK- and US-imposed Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide.

The Western European Crusades against Middle Eastern Muslims in Palestine and Syria lasted from 1195-1291 CE. The European Crusader psychopaths were eventually defeated by Indigenous Arabs led by heroes such as Saladin (An-Nasir Salah ad-Din Yusuf ibn Ayyub known as Salah ad-Din). However there was subsequent conflict for centuries in Europe at the Europe-Muslim world interface as exampled by the expulsion of Jews and Muslims from Spain in 1492, Hungarian defeat by the Turks at the 1526 Battle of Mohacs, Hungarian independence from the Ottoman Turks in 1687, centuries of conflict of Italians with the Ottoman Empire in the Mediterranean, and conflict in the Muslim and Christian interface in the Balkans involving Indigenous independence movements and the Austrian and Ottoman Empires, this culminating in the 20th century with the genocidal violence associated with the breakup of Yugoslavia [2]. The French, British and Spanish imperialists returned in the 19th century to genocidally colonize Muslim North Africa and substantially Muslim Africa as a whole. Indeed, shortly after Independence in 1776 the US was involved in the Barbary Wars in North Africa in 1801-1805 [2]. The Italians were latecomers in their genocidal 20th century conquest of Libya [2].

The British kicked off the Europeans’ Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide in a huge way in the mid-18th century with the deceit- and corruption-based defeat of Siraj ud-Daulah, the Muslim Nawab of Bengal, at the Battle of Plassey in 1757. The subsequent granting of Diwani (tax collection rights) to the British East India Company set the stage for 2 centuries of an Indian Holocaust and Indian Genocide in which 1,800 million Indians died avoidably from deprivation under the genocidally racist British [29-31]. The population of Great Britain in 1800 totalled 16.0 million (8.9 million English, and Welsh, 1.6 million Scots and 5.5 million Irish) and 26.7 million in 1841 (15.9 million English and Welsh, 2.6 million Scots and 8.2 million Irish) [32] as compared to 255 million people (1800) and 272 million people (1841) for India [33]. The vastly outnumbered British kept control by keeping their Indian subjects on the verge of starvation under the heel of well-fed British forces and well-fed native Indian forces (sepoys). Economic and agricultural downturns resulted in a succession of horrendous, recurrent famines in British-ruled and circa 40% Muslim India, from the Great Bengal Famine (1769-1770, 10 million deaths) [29] to the WW2 Bengal Famine (1942-1945, 6-7 million deaths) that has been largely deleted from British historiography and hence from general public perception [29-31, 34, 35].

Indeed genocidal racist, war criminal, mass murderer and fervent Zionist Winston Churchill in addressing the House of Commons in 1935, stated of the Indians: “In the standard of life they have nothing to spare. The slightest fall from the present standard of life in India means slow starvation, and the actual squeezing out of life, not only of millions but of scores of millions of people, who have come into the world at your invitation and under the shield and protection of British power” [33-35]. Mass murderer Winston Churchill was responsible for the intentionally-imposed, man-made 1942-1945 Indian Holocaust and Bengali Holocaust (6-7 million Indians killed) that he totally removed from his 6-volume “The Second World War” for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature [29]. Of course violent killing was also involved in the suppression of India with up to 10 millions Indians killed as reprisals by the British in the decade after the 1867 Rebellion (the Indian Mutiny) [39, 40]. Genocidally racist British writer Charles Dickens, writing after the 1857 Indian Rebellion, explicitly recommended the extermination of all Indians, stating “I, The Inimitable, holding this office of mine, and firmly believing that I hold it by the permission of Heaven and not by the appointment of Satan, have the honor to inform you Hindoo gentry that it is my intention, with all possible avoidance of unnecessary cruelty and with all merciful swiftness of execution, to exterminate the Race from the face of the earth, which disfigured the earth with the late abominable atrocities” [41, 42]. The genocidally racist British invaded other substantially or significantly Muslim countries from Iran and Afghanistan in the west to Malaya, Myanmar and China in the east.

WW1 saw the destruction of the Ottoman Empire by Britain and France with the help of European and non-European colonial forces [2] with the 1916 Anglo-French .Sykes-Picot Agreement dividing up the Middle East between British and France. The capture of Beersheba by British lackey Australians in November 1917 was followed 2 days later by the infamous Balfour Declaration in which the racist UK Foreign Minister in a letter to the racist Zionist leader Lord Rothschild offered Palestine to the Zionists as a Jewish Homeland in an effort to get Russian Zionists to try to keep Russia in the war against Germany [43]. German Zionists were also trumped by American Zionists who crucially succeeded getting the US into WW1 on the side of the UK and subsequent Allied victory over Germany [11]. Racist Zionism was strong and influential in Britain with the war-profiteering Rothschilds and genocidally racist Jewish British PM Benjamin Disraeli being notable advocates. The post-WW1 story of North Africa and the Middle East is basically about Anglo-American imperial hegemony and oil, with Apartheid Israel established post-WW2 as an ultra-violent and genocidal European Crusader Fortress. In addition to Apartheid Israel, disproportionately wealthy and influential Western Zionists benefited from this Anglo-American hegemony in the Muslim world. Since Apartheid Israeli acquisition of nuclear weapons with US and French help by 1967, a Zionist-subverted America has danced to the Zionists’ tune. Thus, according to the BBC, at a 2001 Israeli government meeting a furious Ariel Sharon turned toward Shimon Peres, saying: “Every time we do something you tell me America will do this and will do that. I want to tell you something very clear: Don’t worry about American pressure on Israel. We, the Jewish people, control America, and the Americans know it” [43, 44].

The post-WW2 Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide began in 1948 with the commencement of the Palestinian Genocide and Apartheid Israel’s endless wars against all its Arab neighbours. The US destruction of Iranian democracy and installation of the Shah in 1953 was about US hegemony and oil. The Shah was overcome in the 1979 religious-led revolution which was followed by intense US and Apartheid Israeli hostility and damaging US sanctions. Iranian avoidable deaths from deprivation totalled 14.3 million in the period 1950-2005 (violent deaths in the US-backed 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq War totalled 1.5 million). In recent years under Apartheid Israel-promoted US sanctions, Iranian deaths from deprivation have totalled about 50,000 annually [2].

Britain fought 3 Afghan Wars in the period 1838 to 1919 as part of the Great Game for British hegemony in South Asia and the adjacent underbelly of Central Asia [2]. The US backed the overthrow of a secular Afghan Government in 1978 and thence backed jihadis opposed to the subsequent Russian invasion (Afghan avoidable deaths from deprivation in the 1979-1989 war against the Russians totalled 2.9 million). The subsequent 1989-1999 Afghan civil war was associated with 3.3 million avoidable deaths from deprivation , and Afghan refugees totalled 3 million in this 20 year war period [2]. In 2001 following the US Government’s false flag 9-11 atrocity, the US invaded Afghanistan, with Afghan deaths from violence and deprivation totalling about 6 million [45]. The US invaded Somalia in 1992 and the subsequent 25 years of war and occupation have been associated with deaths from violence and imposed deprivation totalling 2.2 million [46]. The British invaded Iraq in 1914 and since then have been involved in a further 7 Iraq Wars, the penultimate one being the illegal invasion and occupation of Iraq by the US, UK and Australia in 2003 that was associated with 1.5 million violent Iraqi deaths, 1.2 million Iraqi deaths from war-imposed deprivation and 6 million refugees [46, 47]. The France, UK and US (FUKUS) Coalition invasion of Libya in 2011 devastated what had been formerly the most prosperous nation in Africa [46].

In the 21st century a Zionist-subverted and perverted America has led a US Alliance War on Muslims, this being associated ,so far, with 32 million Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, or from deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity [48, 49]. Apartheid Israel has invaded 12 countries and variously occupied the territory of all of its 5 neighbours. Post-1950 avoidable deaths from deprivation in 5 countries occupied by Apartheid Israel total 24 million [2]. The worst state crime of all is invasion of another country but International Law as enshrined in the UN Charter only permits this in certain circumstances (and then only after serious negotiations): (1) if there is UN permission; (2) if the invading country has been invaded; or (3) if the invading country has been invited to invade by the government. Thus the British have invaded 193 countries, Australia 85, France 82, the US 72 (52 after WW2), Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12, China 2 and North Korea arguably 0 [22. 23].

This horrendous, ongoing, US Alliance War on Humanity has fundamentally been about an unquenchable Anglo-American desire for hegemony and control of oil. Thus from the Right, Alan Greenspan (leading Republican economist, chairman of the US Federal Reserve for almost two decades, and servant of four US presidents) (2007): “I am saddened that it is politically inconvenient to acknowledge what everyone knows: the Iraq war is largely about oil”. On the Left, Professor Noam Chomsky (eminent linguistics expert and anti-racist Jewish American human rights activist at 101-Nobel-Laureate Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) (2009): “There is basically no significant change in the fundamental traditional conception that if we can control Middle East energy resources, then we can control the world”.

The mass murder of Muslims by Apartheid Israel and Apartheid Israel-subverted America continues. Apartheid Israel has up to 400 nuclear weapons [24, 50, 51] and targets Iran with nuclear weapons from German-supplied submarines [50, 51]. There is a terrifying prospect that a genocidal Apartheid Israel might annihilate Iran under cover of a US annihilation of North Korea.

Apartheid Israel and the Iraqi Holocaust and Iraqi Genocide.

The 20th – 21st century Iraqi Holocaust and Iraqi Genocide began with the British invasion of Iraq in 1914, with the UK continuing to repress Iraqi rebellion in Iraq up to and including WW2, notwithstanding ostensible Iraqi independence in 1932. 0.2 million Iraqis were killed in the Gulf War (1990-1991) and 1.5 million Iraqis died from imposed deprivation under Sanctions (1990-2003). In the 2003-2011 US Alliance Iraq War Iraqi deaths totalled 2.7 million from violence, 1.5 million, or from imposed deprivation, 1.2 million, with Iraqi refugees totalling 6 million [46, 47]. The US Alliance returned to killing Iraqis in 2014 with the war to destroy the barbarous IS in Iraq and Syria. In 1981 Apartheid Israel bombed the French-designed Iraqi Osirak nuclear reactor under construction at Al Tuwaitha, southeast of Baghdad [52]. Apartheid Israel was covertly involved in the US Alliance bombing of Iraq in the Sanctions period of 1990-2003 in which 1.5 million Iraqis (half of them children) perished from imposed deprivation . The pure evil of the Zionist involvement in the Iraqi Holocaust and Iraqi Genocide is revealed by Jewish Zionist Madeleine Albright (US UN Ambassador and later US Secretary of State, 1997-2001) who on May 12, 1996 defended UN sanctions against Iraq on a “60 Minutes” segment in which anti-racist Jewish American journalist Lesley Stahl asked her “We have heard that half a million children have died. I mean, that’s more children than died in Hiroshima. And, you know, is the price worth it?”. Albright notoriously replied “We think the price is worth it” [53]. Iraqi deaths from violence or imposed deprivation in the ongoing Iraqi Holocaust and Iraqi Genocide total 9 million since 1914 [46, 47] as compared to 5-6 million Jewish deaths from violence or imposed deprivation in the WW2 Jewish Holocaust [2].

Apartheid Israel and the Guatemalan Mayan Indian Genocide.

Apartheid Israel was intimately involved in the US-backed Guatemalan Mayan Indian Genocide (1960-19996) in which 0.1 million were killed, 1.9 million died avoidably from deprivation and 1 million refugees were generated [2].

Thus the Third World Traveller report: “The history of Israel’s relations with Guatemala roughly parallels that of its ties with El Salvador except the Guatemalan military was so unswervingly bloody that Congress never permitted the … Reagan Administration to undo the military aid cutoff implemented during the Carter years. Weaponry for the Guatemalan military is the very least of what Israel has delivered. Israel not only provided the technology necessary for a reign of terror, it helped in the organization and commission of the horrors perpetrated by the Guatemalan military and police. And even beyond that: to ensure that the profitable relationship would continue, Israel and its agents worked actively to maintain Israeli influence in Guatemala. Throughout the years of untrammeled slaughter that left at least 45,000 dead, and, by early 1983, one million in internal exile – mostly indigenous Mayan Indians, who comprise a majority of Guatemala’s eight million people – and thousands more in exile abroad, Israel stood by the Guatemalan military. Three successive military governments and three brutal and sweeping campaigns against the Mayan population, described by a U.S. diplomat as Guatemala’s “genocide against the Indians”, had the benefit of Israeli techniques and experience, as well as hardware. Israel began selling Guatemala weapons in 1974 and since then is known to have delivered 17 Arava aircraft. In 1977 at the annual industrial fair, Interfer, Israel’s main attraction was the Arava. “An operative Arava is to be parked outside the IAI pavilion for public inspection, although its silhouette in flight is a common sight over the capital and countryside… [Apartheid Israeli] Uzis and the larger Galil assault rifles used by Guatemala’s special counterinsurgency forces accounted for at least half of the estimated 45,000 Guatemalan Indians killed by the military since 1978’ [54].

Robert Parry (2013): “At the height of Guatemala’s mass slaughters in the 1980s, including genocide against the Ixil Indians, the Reagan administration worked with Israeli officials to provide helicopters that the Guatemalan army used to hunt down fleeing villagers, according to documentary and eyewitness evidence. During testimony at the recent genocide trial of former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt, one surprise was how often massacre survivors cited the Army’s use of helicopters in the scorched-earth offensives” [55].

Apartheid Israel’s key role in Sri Lanka’s Tamil Genocide.

Apartheid Israeli arms supply and training played a crucial role in Sri Lanka’s Tamil Genocide, an atrocity in which more than 0.1 million Tamils were killed, a comparable number died from imposed deprivation, refugees totalled 0.8 million and horrendous atrocities of rape and murder were applied to women and girls [2, 56-58].

Thus this Electronic Intifada report (2013): “Israel has been a major arms supplier to Sri Lanka’s government, as well as providing it with strategic military advice. With permission from the United States, Israel has sold Sri Lanka consignments of Kfir jets and drones. Israel has also supplied the Dvora patrol boats to Sri Lanka, which have been used extensively against Tamils … And Israel has also provided training to the Special Task Force , a brutal commando unit in the Sri Lanka police. The similarities don’t end there. Both Palestinians and Tamils have been subjected to a process of settler-based colonialism. In the 1980s, Israel offered advice to Sri Lanka as it built Sinhala-only armed settlements in the eastern province, which aimed to create buffer zones around Tamil-majority populations … The strategy employed was the same as Israel’s in the West Bank: to destroy the local population’s claim to national existence and render invalid any political solution based on popular sovereignty” [59]. The 2011 Australian ABC Four Corners TV program entitled “Sri Lanka’s killing fields” exposed the game-changing Israeli supply of fighter bombers to the Sri Lankans [58].

8. Apartheid Israel and the South Sudan Civil War.

In December 2013, South Sudan President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy, Vice President Riek Machar, and others of attempting a coup d’état. Machar left to lead the SPLM – in opposition (SPLM-IO). Fighting broke out between the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) and SPLM-IO, igniting the civil war. Ugandan troops backed the South Sudanese government. After renewed fighting within the capital Juba, the SPLM-IO retired to the Equatoria region. In the South Sudan Civil War has killed circa 0.3 million people. There is a complex ethnic and at times genocidal element to the South Sudan Civil War involving Salva Kiir’s Dinka tribe versus Riek Machar’s Nuer tribe. More than 3.5 million people have been displaced in a country of about 12 million, with more than 2.1 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) and more than 1.5 million refugees having fled to neighbouring Kenya, Sudan, or Uganda. Disruption to agriculture has led to famine with 6 million people facing starvation [60, 61].

China gets 5% of its crude oil from South Sudan, has attempted to resolve the war, and has contributed 700 peace-keeping forces to protect its workers. China is a major supplier of arms to the South Sudanese Government [62]. In contrast, the US is backing the SPLM-IO side led by Machar. Thomas C. Mountain (an independent journalist in Eritrea) (2016): “The Central Intelligence Agency, CIA, of the United States is funding a dirty war in South Sudan. The war in South Sudan is little different than the wars the CIA funded in Angola and Mozambique, to name two of the most infamous. The CIA is using a mercenary warlord named Riek Machar, who has a long history of ethnic massacres and mass murder to his credit, to try and overthrow the internationally recognized government of President Salva Kiir for the crime of doing business with rivals of Pax Americana, the Chinese. It is in the “national interests” of the U.S. to deny China access to African energy resources and the Sudanese oil fields are the only Chinese owned and operated in Africa. It’s that simple—the war in South Sudan is about denying China access to Africa’s oil… Until China is completely ousted from African oil fields, expect more murder and mayhem between tribes in South Sudan. The tribal enmities ignited will take generations to subside thanks to the CIA’s dirty war in South Sudan” [63].

Gili Cohen writing in the progressive Israeli newspaper Haaretz (2017): “The [Apartheid Israeli] state has taken the position before the High Court of Justice that there is no evidence any Israeli individual or entity has committed a criminal offense by exporting weapons to South Sudan.The assertion came in response to a petition seeking a criminal investigation into Israeli arms sales to the East African country, and suspicions that this was a war crime and crime against humanity. The petition, filed by 54 Israelis, concerns the sale of Israeli-made Galil ACE rifles sold to a militia associated with the South Sudanese government. The militia used the weapons for an assault on members of the Nuer tribe in the country in 2013, marking the outbreak of the civil war. The petitioners, through their lawyer Eitay Mack, claim that Israeli officials who dealt with the issue should have understood that there were risks associated with the rifles’ export” [64]. It would appear that in this instance Apartheid Israel is acting in the interests of commercial profit by selling to the South Sudan Government rather than supporting the US pro-Machar policy.

Apartheid Israel’s role in horrendous violence and human rights abuse in Central America. South America, Africa and Asia.

As exampled above, Apartheid Israel has a dirty record world-wide for supply of arms and training to governments around the world, including variously repressive and genocidal US-backed regimes. Apartheid Israel has had a particularly dirty record in its involvement in the Guatemala Mayan Indian Genocide as summarized above in section 6, and in supply of “pre-tested” weapons to other Central American governments (weapons that have been “pre-tested” on Palestinians and other inhabitants of the Middle East). Thus Milton Jamail and Margo Gutierrez (2016): “What is Israel’s role in Central America, and why have the nations there sought arms and military advisers from Israel? There seem to be four reasons for this curious relationship. The foremost has to do with the reliability of the main military patron in the region, the United States. At one point or another, Washington has interrupted arms sales to Somoza’s Nicaragua and to the governments of El Salvador and Guatemala. Most recently, Congressional opposition has blocked any acknowledged US military support for the counterrevolutionaries (the contras) fighting the Sandinista government in Managua. Furthermore, Israel provides aid to the police forces of Costa Rica, Guatemala and El Salvador, something Congress has prohibited the US from doing since 1974. A second reason is that Israeli weapons come combat-tested, and they are priced competitively with those of other arms suppliers… Thirdly, the Central American governments see a close military relationship with Israel as a political asset in restoring or maintaining military and political ties with Washington… A fourth factor is the self-perception of some Central American regimes as internationally isolated and politically undervalued, trapped in a political state of siege, usually on the basis of their atrocious records of human rights abuses. They presume, in other words, a political affinity with Israel as a fellow “pariah state”” [65]. Notoriously, an Antiguan Royal Commission under Louis Blom-Cooper uncovered an international conspiracy to ship arms from Apartheid Israel via Antigua to the Medellin drug cartel in Colombia, where they were used criminally, including the assassination of presidential candidate Luis Carlos Galán [66].

Gili Cohen (2014): “The [Apartheid Israeli] state disclosed the information on Wednesday after six months of legal manouvering. Among the previously unreleased details about Israel’s weapons exports were: In 2012, Israel had weapons deals worth $3.83 billion with Asian and Pacific states, deals worth $1.73 billion with European states, a deal worth $1.1 billion with the U.S. and deals worth $604 million and $107 million with African and Latin American states respectively… Between 1992 and 2009, Israel did report on its weapons exports, but only partially… Israel’s weapons exports during those years were worth far more than what was reported to the UN, which means most of the deals went unreported. In many cases, it was the purchasing nations, rather than Israel, that reported the deals, such as Peru, which received 516 Spike missiles, and 48 missile launchers from Israel in 2009. The UN reporting system also sheds light on Israel’s weapons exports over the last two decades. In the past twenty years, Israel has sold 17 tanks, 74 armed vehicles, over 8,600 artillery systems, 37 planes, ten warships, and roughly 2,500 missiles and missile launchers. This is only a partial list, as it is based on voluntary reports from various nations, including Chad, Rwanda, Lesotho, Kazakhstan, Romania, Chile, Brazil, Italy, the U.S., Vietnam, Cameroon, Uganda, India, Mexico, Spain, and Turkey” [67].

As detailed in section 1 above, Apartheid Israel is complicit in Myanmar’s Rohingya Genocide through supply of weapons and training to the genocidal Myanmar military. As further indicated above, nuclear terrorist Apartheid Israel sells arms to the nuclear terrorist states of the US and India. Because of Israeli bribery of Indian officials, the Indian Government issued successive bans on Israeli weapons manufacturers in 2007 and 2012. Thus UPI (2012): “India’s blacklisting of Israel Military Industries, a major arms manufacturer, because of alleged massive kickbacks is the final chapter in a 2009 bribery scandal that has dogged links between the Jewish state’s defense industry and one of its biggest customers. State-owned IMI is the main supplier of defense platforms for the Israeli military and is a significant exporter in the defense field… In 2007, Israel dislodged France as India’s second largest arms supplier after Russia. The Ghosh scandal at one point also involved Israel Aerospace Industries [IAI], flagship of Israel’s defense industry, and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. IAI pioneered selling to the Indian arms market even before diplomatic relations were established in 1993. In mid-2007, New Delhi suspended dealings with IMI and six other arms manufacturers for alleged “illicit trading and bribery,” effectively halting all dealings with them. Tuesday’s formal ban [2012] includes most of those listed in the 2007 suspension” [68].

Unfortunately, in 2014 the neoliberal, bigoted and pro-Apartheid Modi Government rescinded these bans and restored arms dealings with Apartheid Israel [69]. This was a disgraceful move by the Modi Government that trashed India’s international reputation as the pre-eminent world leader in the fight against US-, UK-, Australia- and Apartheid Israel-backed South African Apartheid that discriminated against Africans, Indians, Chinese and indeed all non-Europeans apart from Japanese who were accorded the status of “honorary Whites” [2]. In 2017 Modi entrenched this prostitution of Indian values by visiting Apartheid Israel. Binu Mathew (editor of Countercurrents) commented: “In Modi’s embrace of Netanyahu we see the marriage of two evil ideologies, Hindutva and Zionism. Israel with its tried and tested military technologies and tactics to subdue the freedom strugglers of Palestine, will be ever ready to pass on their know how to Modi. Muslims, dalits and other minority groups in India, beware of this deadly embrace” [70]. Those supporting Nazi Germany can be accurately described as “pro-Nazi”, and those supporting US-, UK- , Australia- and Apartheid Israel-backed, neo-Nazi Apartheid South Africa can be accurately described as “pro-Apartheid” as can those supporting US-, UK- , Canada- and Australia-backed Apartheid Israel.

According to UPI (2012): “Israel has become one of the world’s leading arms exporters with deals worth $12.9 billion from 2004-11, mostly with developing countries, the United States’ Congressional Research Service says. That put Israel, which has the most advanced defense industry in the Middle East, in eighth place among major arms suppliers, behind the United States, Russia, France, Britain, Germany, China and Italy”. As detailed below, this obscene Apartheid Israeli death trade increasingly involves Apartheid Israel’s genocidally racist “sister in Asia”, pro-Apartheid Australia.

Apartheid Israel complicity in Apartheid Australian state terrorism and genocide.

Australians have long declared that “Australia is part of Asia” but unspoken is that they are, together with Apartheid Israel, a White part of Asia. The degenerate, racist and psychopathic founder of Zionism, Theodor Herzl, regarded Asians as “barbarians”. Thus in “Palestine or Argentine?”, Chapter 2 of “Der Judenstaat” (1896) he offensively proclaimed that “If His Majesty the Sultan were to give us Palestine, we could in return undertake to regulate the whole finances of Turkey. We could there form a portion of a rampart of Europe against Asia, an outpost of civilization as opposed to barbarism” [71] More recently in 2006 the Israeli Ambassador to Australia spoke just as offensively in similar vein in an interview with Israeli newspaper Haaretz: “Israel and Australia are like sisters in Asia. We are in Asia without the characteristics of Asians. We don’t have yellow skin and slanted eyes. Asia is basically the yellow race. Australia and Israel are not – we are basically the white race” [72].

White Australians have delivered similar obscene racist comments over the years. Thus back in 1901 in debating what became popularly known as the White Australia Policy, Edmund Barton, the degenerate, genocidally racist first Prime Minister of an independent White Australia, declared: “The doctrine of the equality of man was never intended to apply to the equality of an Englishman and the Chinaman”. Jump to 1947 and we have the Labor Party’s Minister for Immigration, Arthur Calwell, declaring that “Two Wongs do not make a White” (Wong being a common Chinese name) and a few years later declaring “We will not let the yellow hordes contaminate our golden shores” ([29], Chapter 17). In 1978 in her maiden speech to Parliament Pauline Hanson (now leader of the ignorant, bigoted, right-wing One Nation Party that has 15% of the vote) declared “We are being swamped by Asians”. Today on 2017 the One Nation Party targets Muslims, demanding a Royal Commission into Islam and a ban on Muslim immigration, the burqua, and halal labelling of food.

However today the majority of politicians in pro-Apartheid Australia and even some in genocidally racsit Apartheid Israel have adopted the safety of politically correct racism (PC racism) whereby they declare their love for everybody but are engaged in genocidal violence in foreign lands, as summarized above for Apartheid Israel and below for pro-Apartheid Australia.

As UK lackeys or US lackeys Australians have invaded 85 out of 203 present-day countries (195 UN-recognized nations and 8 non-UN-recognized self-governing countries) as compared to the British 193, France, 80, the US 72 (52 after WW2), Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12, China 2, and North Korea arguably 0 [22, 73-80]. About 30 of these invasions have involved genocidal atrocities but this appalling reality is largely ignored by look-the-other-way White Australia as a whole and indeed by the assertedly “authoritative” Cambridge History of Australia [2, 29, 74].

From a qualitative perspective, the worst of these Australian-complicit genocidal atrocities is the ongoing Aboriginal Genocide and Aboriginal Ethnocide. The Indigenous Australian (Aboriginal ) population dropped from about 1 million to 0.1 million in the first century after the British invasion in 1788 from disease, deprivation and violence. In the Tasmanian Aboriginal Genocide (1803-1876) the “full-blood” Tasmania Indigenous population dropped from possibly 10,000 to zero in the period 1803 to 1876 (however there are thousands of “mixed race” descendants of Tasmanian and Mainland Aborigines still living in Tasmania today; my dark-skinned, Bihari- and Bengali-origin wife Zareena née Lateef , her father and her brothers all studied at the University of Tasmania and must have puzzled many Tasmanians who were taught in school that the “the Blacks” had completely disappeared). The last massacres of Australian Aborigines occurred in about 1930. An estimated 0.1 million Indigenous Australians died violently defending their Country from invaders. However the British invasion of Australia on 26 January 1788 also ultimately destroyed as many as 600 unique Indigenous Australian tribes and a comparable number of languages and dialects. In 1788 there were 300 distinct Aboriginal language groups and 750 dialects of which only 150 survive today and all but 20 are endangered due to ethnocidal Australian government policies of child removal, remote community de-funding and bilingual education reduction. The continuing Australian Aboriginal Genocide (an avoidable death rate as a proportion of population the same, 0.4% per year, as for impoverished South Asia but occurring in one of the world’s richest countries) and the continuing Australian Aboriginal Ethnocide (due to child removal, social deprivation and English language education policies) are qualitatively the worst genocide and worst ethnocide in human history [80].

From a quantitative perspective, the worst Australian-complicit genocidal atrocity is the 2-century, Australian-complicit, British-imposed Indian Genocide or Indian Holocaust (1757-1947). Post-invasion avoidable deaths or excess deaths from deprivation (including massive recurrent famines) in British-ruled India totalled 0.6 billion (1757-1837), 0.5 billion under Queen Victoria (1837-1901), 0.4 billion (1901-1947), 1.5 billion in all and 1.8 billion if one includes the native States [2, 29, 81] . Australians were involved militarily as British Imperial subjects, notably in suppression of the Indian Rebellion (Indian Mutiny) (1857). Indian historian Amaresh Misra claims in his 2 volume work “War of Civilizations: India AD 1857” that in the decade after the Indian rebellion the British killed 10 million Indians in reprisals for the 2,000 British killed in the 1857 rebellion [39, 40]. In particular, in the WW2 Bengali Genocide (Bengali Holocaust, Indian Holocaust, Bengal Famine) an estimated 6-7 million Indians were deliberately starved to death by the British under war criminal and mass murderer Winston Churchill in the “forgotten” man-made Bengal Famine atrocity in Bengal and adjoining provinces in British India in 1942-1945. This atrocity was associated with large-scale military and civilian sexual abuse of starving women and girls. Australia was complicit in this holocaust and genocide atrocity by withholding grain from starving India from its huge war-time wheat stores [2, 29, 34, 35].

The WW2 Bengali Genocide occurred because of a huge increase in the price of rice and a cold-blooded and racist British administration. There was grain potentially available but actual availability and perceived lack of availability led to a 4-fold increase in the price of rice and mass starvation. Grain shipments (in millions of tons) for India in 1942-1945 were 0.03 (1942), 0.3 (1943), 0.6 (1944) and 0.9 (1945) [29]. In the period 1939-1945 Australia produced about 24 million tonnes of wheat (1 tonne = 0.98 long ton), the breakdown (in millions of tonnes) being: 4.0 (1939), 2.2 (1940), 4.5 (1941), 4.3 (1942), 3.2 (1943), 1.5 (1944) and 4.0 (1945). About 9.4 million tonnes or 40% of Australia ‘s WW2 wheat production was exported, the breakdown (in million tonnes) being: 2.0 (1939), 2.0 (1940), 1.0 (1941), 1.0 (1942), 1.5 (1943), 1.5 (1944) and 0.4 (1945) [82, 83]. However Australian wheat exports to India in the worst period of the famine (1943 and 1944) may have been as little as 350,000 tons [29].

Race-, religion-, colonization- and genocide-based Apartheid Israel was founded in 1948. By 1967 Apartheid Israel had occupied all of Palestine plus parts of its neighbours, had acquired nuclear weapons and had achieved a powerful position within the US and within the US Government in particular. US lackey Australia rapidly became a pro-Apartheid Israel and hence pro-Apartheid state like the US. Indeed in 2017 through its rejection of UNSC Resolution 2334, pro-Apartheid Australia became second only to Trump America as a supporter of Apartheid Israel [84-86]. Racist, pro-Nazi and pro-fascist Robert Menzies (Australian Prime Minister from 1939 to 1941 and again from 1949 to 1966) was honored by Apartheid Israel by having a forest on stolen Palestinian land named after him, as have been former Australian PMs Bob Hawke (Labor) and John Howard.(conservative Liberal Party-National Party Coalition).

Mainstream criticism of nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, serial war criminal, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel is rare in Zionist-subverted and Zionist-perverted Australia. Indeed the well-known Australian journalists Mike Carlton and Yassmin Abdel Maguib were forced out of their jobs for the most minor implied criticism of Apartheid Israel [87, 88]. Indeed in 2010 pro-Israel Labor PM Kevin Rudd was attacked by the Zionist Lobby for objecting to the large-scale Israeli forging of Australian passports and the Israeli kidnapping of Australians in international waters. PM Rudd’s major attempt to mollify the Zionist Lobby were evidently unsuccessful and in mid-2010 he was sacked as PM in favour of fervent pro-Zionist Julia Gillard in a US-approved, Mining Corporation-funded and pro-Zionist-led Coup [89-93]. Rudd told former Foreign Minister Bob Carr that 20% of the money he had raised in the 2007 election campaign had come from the Jewish community. Bob Carr has been a strong critic of the disproportionate influence of the Israel Lobby on Australian politics [94, 95]. A recent book by senior Australian Mainstream journalist John Lyons reveals sustained Israeli pressure to censor journalists reporting on Palestine [96]. The Zionist Lobby and Mainstream media and politicians also go so far as to falsely defame anti-racist Jews – anti-Jewish anti-Semitism in addition to the hysterical anti-Arab anti-Semitism of the Zionist-subverted West [97]. I have sent a detailed and documented dossier on 50 racist Zionism and Israeli state terrorism threats to Australia and Humanity – but the Silence has been Deafening [98]. I am a patriotic, anti-racist Jewish Australian but am falsely defamed by the Zionists and while I publish hugely overseas, within Australia I have been rendered almost invisible since 2012.

The carte blanche given to Zionists in Australia has allowed major Israeli exports of weaponry and war-related systems to Australia, and massive Israeli-Australian collaboration in military research in Australian universities [99, 100]. Indeed an Israel arms company went public recently over its fear that it would not gain a particular defence contract with Australia. Apartheid Israel is clearly linked to US lackey Australian state terrorism. Australia belongs to the Anglosphere “Five Eyes” intelligence-sharing club comprising the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. It is estimated that if Australia withdrew from this club and the ANZUS Treaty with the US it would have to double its present A$35 billion annual defence budget. However the US shares its intelligence about Australian with nuclear terrorist Apartheid Israel [101]. Apartheid Israel is clearly deeply linked to US lackey Australian state terrorism.

Pro-Apartheid Australia been complicit complicity in all post-1950 US Asian wars (atrocities that killed 40 million Asians through violence or war-imposed deprivation) [2], including Australia’s war criminal invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan [45-47], and Australia’s enthusiastic role as a key player in the US War on Terror that is in horrible reality a Zionist-backed US War on Muslims (32 million Muslims killed by violence, 5 million, or through deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity) [48, 49]. US lackey and pro-Apartheid Australia is presently involved in the ongoing Afghan Genocide and in its 8th Iraq War and 3rd Syrian War in 100 years [2]. Through the joint US-Australia electronic spying facility at Pine Gap in Central Australia, pro-nuclear weapons and US lackey Australia plays a key role in US nuclear terrorism and in targeting illegal US war drone attacks in 7 countries (Libya, starving, Somalia, starving Yemen, devastated Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan [102].

There are 4 billion Asians and 1.6 billion Muslims between Australia and Mother England and, basic love thy neighbour morality aside, a compelling, rational strategy would be to be nice to them. Instead, US lackey and Zionist lackey Australia has chosen a course of fervently supporting the US in all of its post-1950 Asian Wars and fervently supporting the Zionist-backed and Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI)-confected US War on Terror that in awful reality is a genocidal US War on Asians, a genocidal US War on Non-Europeans and a genocidal US War on Muslims.

Final comments.

US-, Australia-, Canada- and UK-backed Apartheid Israel is intimately involved in Aung San Suu Kyi-led Myanmar’s Rohingya Genocide through supply of advanced gunboats and armaments as well as military training to Myanmar forces in Rakhine state. Palestinian Genocide–imposing Apartheid Israel has similarly been involved in the Maya Indian Genocide in Guatemala, the Sri Lankan Tamil Genocide, the South Sudan Civil War, the Syrian Genocide, the Iraqi Genocide, and the Zionist-promoted, US Alliance-imposed Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide (32 million Muslims killed by violence, 5 million, or through deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity).

Genocidal Apartheid Israel is also intimately linked to current deadly state terrorism by the US, the UK, and by Zionist-subverted, US lackey Australia that is second only to Trump America as a supporter of Apartheid Israel, is directly involved militarily in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, and through its Pine Gap electronic spying facility targets illegal US drone strikes in 7 Muslim countries. Decent people everywhere must (a) inform everyone they can, and (b) apply Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against genocidal and genocide-complicit Apartheid Israel and all its supporters.

References.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at a major Australian university for 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text "Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds" (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003).

) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/4047-the-plight-of-the-palestinians.html ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ) . When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .