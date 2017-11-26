Conflicts Over Resources



Small scale and massive resource fights are totally understandable while predictable. They've been transpiring for millennia because practically everything alive needs to steal energy, directly or indirectly, from something or someone else to continue to exist. This transfer of energy, usually, involves killing. Imagine this happening on the African plains, for instance. There a leopard trounces on a gazelle. Sometimes before he manages to haul her carcass off to some high tree limb to secure it solely for himself, a voracious mob of hyenas, lions, wild dogs and/or vultures will amass to rob it from him. As a result, all of his energy expended in the chase will be for naught. Not only will he lose his meal, he'll be weakened from the hunt and more in need of energy provision than ever. Yet if he still has a sufficient reserve of strength, he'll repeat his prior pursuit with a successful outcome or, if not, gradually become so feeble that he'll become the next supper. At the same time, there are reasons that terms, such as "lion's share" and "pecking order," developed. Usually and regardless of the species involved, the biggest and strongest (or, in the case of humans, the most brutal and cunning) individuals survive and thrive "high on the hog" at the expense of others. As onerous as this might seem, it's all par for the course. (Forget the "Bambi" view of nature. Some of Hobbes pronouncements, Animal Farm , 1984 and Lord of the Flies are a bit more on the mark.) Meanwhile, human resource wars, likewise, have gone on since time immemorial. Two of our current ongoing ones, to secure oil for the US in the Middle East and northern Africa, are merely emblematic of practices that are occurring everywhere else across the globe despite that painful and unjust deaths result. Yet, this ongoing pattern of gain for some at the expense of others is hardly new and the ways that it sets up are nearly always the same.



For example, humans both create and take away habitats when housing developments, built in rural areas, displace other species such as bears, moose and many other life forms. We, also, compete with others for food sources. For example, depleting the oceans of fish ensures that a large number of whales and other animals die of starvation, and, when they die before producing offspring, ensures limits on successive generations of their kinds or cause extinction as is, by some scientists, predicted to take place for up to one quarter or more of all species during the next fifty years.

In a similar vein and while they poison the land, air and waterways — use of herbicides and pesticides, simultaneously, helps limit other species from harming (eating) our crops, gardens and lawns. Thus, we try to support some types of life on which we depend while cutting away at others in order to do so.

A very common example of this involves removal of complex eco-niches to increase farm spreads. Other times, though, we simply take the bounty from an area (such as clear-cut forestry practices exemplify, and which leaves a ruined landscape barely capable of supporting any life in its wake). Indeed, it seems unlikely that anything that lived in the former forest could survive in the aftermath.

All of this considered, life can seem to be a savage, violent process involving innumerable victors and losers. Moreover, it is obvious that this warfare isn’t only played out between species as it, also, takes place within all them. As such, a group of people classifying themselves as being similar (based on having the same skin color, religion, cultural background, nationality, genetic propinquity or some other identifying marker) competes with other groups to obtain plunder from outsider groups, and often the plunder is from the outsiders’ lands..

So, in a manner of speaking, the African plains anecdote is perfectly apt to explain humans VS. human competition. For example, adversarial gangs on city streets duplicate competing wolf packs. Meanwhile, Palestinians VS. Israelites and Shiites VS. Sunnis are just modern versions of Athenians VS. Spartans, the Hatfields VS. the McCoys and so on. As such, the Crusades, American Indian Wars, World Wars, the Spanish Inquisition, Conquistador excursions, Roman Empire campaigns, former Apartheid in South Africa and our current battles all follow the same underlying theme. One population, carefully and methodically, denigrates another one and justification is, thus, built to decimate the rivals in order to security a territory or something of value in that territory exclusively for one’s own bunch.

There is, though, a big difference between earlier times when this contention occurred and now. This is because human population growth has outstripped the Earth’s carrying capacity to handle our onslaught of other species. In short, we simply haven’t let them sufficiently replenish themselves (through procreation) to handle our increasing consumption. Likewise, our greedy and clever capacity to use just about everything that we come across has roughly the same effect.

Accordingly, whole interactive environmental and human social systems have reached the breaking point. Consequently, quite a few researchers on the topic predict dire ultimate outcome.*

Indeed, bees provide a perfect model for this happening. ** This is because many plants, that both humans and other species use for food and shelter, are exclusively dependent on bees for pollination. So, if the bee collapse syndrome worsens, a huge number of other species will fall like dominoes in a branching or web-like (rather than linear) chain.

Add to this outcome the facts that our oceans are, at least, seventy percent devoid of life ***, global warming is taking an increasing toll on multitudinous locations (as is occurring in Australia with its water paucity) and, despite our warfare, the human numbers are expected to continue to expand. In the face of all of these multiple types of impingement, how will our environment and our economic systems remain intact?