The Roots Of Violence And Carnage

The fact is that humans act like meercats and many other species. It is in our genetic and cultural endowments to fight against competitors and ravage resources for our own group’s gains, as well as breed like crazy to support our own gene pools going forward.

What a shame that such a position leads to our species successfully breeding to 7.5 billion people and climbing to ever more people while we are simultaneously shredding apart the natural world in many increasingly diverse ways.

US online sales will hit a record $107 billion this holiday season https://www.digitalcommerce360 .com/…/online-sales-us-top-1 07-billion-holiday-seas... Meanwhile, the USA is immediately gearing up for another resource grab on a major scale since people in my country are brainwashed practically from birth to always want bigger, better, new products that slice ever deeper into the dwindling reserves that the natural world can provide for us. Nov 2, 2017 – US online sales will hit a record $107 billion this holiday season … Retailers begin to blast out Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals … The National Retail Federation projects that U.S. nonstore holiday sales this season (Nov …

Indeed, many people get insane, in my opinion, about shopping for the holidays. They camp outside of stores all night long and, as a mob, can trample others to death as they rush into the stores to get the best sale deals over some competitive shopper. (Remember the meercats competing for advantage?) … I know that this seems possibly crazy and fabricated for human behavior, but I can assure you that the resource mania is REAL and intact for our species just as it is for other ones! The Worst Black Friday Injuries and Deaths of All Time – Ranker https://www.ranker.com/list/13 -most-brutal-black- friday …de aths/john- barryman holidays The Worst Black Friday Injuries and Deaths of All Time … A few facts to convey this incident: over 2,000 people trampled into the store five minutes ..

Here’s the beginning of the list from the above article: 1., Wal -Mart Deathly Stampede -Mart Deathly Stampede 2., Pregnant Woman Miscarried

Excerpt: Well, you can expect this type of violence if the crowds on Black Friday had been historically so bad they killed a man. This particular takedown occurred at the same place where the Wal -Mart worker was killed, making the 2008 shopping season a historical war zone in that area. The eight-months-pregnant woman was probably waiting to buy stuff for her soon-to-be newborn baby. Instead, she miscarried. The same group of people that knocked the doors off their hinges also managed to create the most brutal abortion imaginable. 3., Target [Store] Shoppers Step Over Dying Man 4., Guys Shoot Each Other Excerpt:

Black Friday. Toys R Us. Shooting deaths. Normally, people would never think of stringing those words up in the same sentence. Well, maybe the first two, but shooting deaths? However, that’s exactly what happened the same day of the above Wal-Mart stampede. On the opposite side of the coast in Palm Desert, CA, two women got into a fight. No one knows why, but plenty of witnesses reported it was a bloody brawl. Bloody enough to incite their male companions to pull out their trusty hand-guns and shoot each other. God Bless America. All hell broke loose.The crowds ran out screaming from the store while the two shooters squared off and cocked their gun. One man failed so he ran through the aisles while the other guy shot at him. Eventually, they got to the cash register and exchanged multiple shots before dying. 5., Black Friday Shoppers Trample Girl … The list ends at forty awful incidents!!!

In relation: Earth Overshoot Day, previously known as Ecological Debt Day, is the calculated illustrative calendar date on which humanity’s resource consumption for the year exceeds Earth’s capacity to regenerate those resources that year. Wikipedia

How DARE we participate in this overshoot activity! Note the trend in the chart below as our population keeps going upward in number and more people accrue wealth or go into debt. Note the trend as people are lifted out of poverty and into ever higher socio-economic status. . Without doubt, I’m sure that a large portion of our species is demented and irrational. Not only do the above described incidents and occurrences provide ample anecdotal proof of sorts, but how about people who can’t even feed themselves as a couple keeping having children, about one a year, when they, obviously can’t tend themselves even in terms of basics like food and clothes? Is that reasonable and rational? Are we this much driven by evolutionary precursors that we have largely foregone common sense in many areas of our interactions with the world around us? Who knows?



Not only have ever so many people forgotten about where all of their products derive from this taking from the natural world, but they have forgotten about their places in the scheme of life as they act like shopaholics and breed out-of-control. (Evolution at its finest result, eh?) They, apparently, have forgotten to cherish other life forms as they breed out of control. They have also forgotten about the holidays being sacred and not about consumption. They also have forgotten that “We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children.” – American Indian proverb Perhaps they need to practice saying some sort of prayer or meditation such as Ray Fadden taught me. Certainly many people around the world need to learn better understandings about the meanings of their actions, especially the assorted acts of violence and ruin that they undertake day by day by simply being alive to use up the world as this is the foundation of life.

Would this awareness, Ray’s and the Algonquins, help people cut back on using up resources? Would this awareness help them to limit their ecological and carbon footprints? Who knows? Yet they certainly need to consider their impacts on the world and especially so during holiday shopping madness and resource wars that are ever-ongoing.

Such people desperately need to practice praying for the world as Ray did. Then they need to put their prayers into action,