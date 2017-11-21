Translated from the Bangla short story (Chheley-Ta) written by Sandipan Chattopadhyay (1933-2005). The original Bangla text was first published by Tarzan Minibook – 11 in 1980 and reproduced by Ripan Arya through his Facebook profile on 21st January 2015. Dedicated to Kamlesh the ‘solution kid’ and the Kamleshes of the world.

– Hey, do you have parents?

– No.

– Both dead?

-Yes

– Sisters?

-No

– Are you alone?

– yes

Silence.

what do you do?

-i beg

-i beg how much do you get every day?

20 paisa. 30 paisa.

is that enough?

yes

What do you eat?

-MuRi, mostly

Silence.

i haven’t begged today

why?

didn’t feel like

feeling sick?

no.

Silence.

Nice shirt. Chains and all! did you buy it?

No

Did anyone give it?

-No

The drain

O

Silence.

and the pant?

mom gave this

Silence.

Saw your mom die?

yes

what happened?

she was sick

where did she die?

there. there.

what was her name?

Gouri

And dad’s?

-Suryaprasad Singh

No

Mom told his name?

Yes

how long back did he die?

many days

what’s your age? Seven?

Silence.

Are you sick?

No

Do you feel any pain?

No

Can you sleep?

Yes

Where do you sleep?

Here

On this rug?

Yes

-If it rains?

-If it rains? Let it

do you dream?

yes

can you recall?

no

did you dream your mom?

yes, once

can you recall?

no

how’s your shit?

hard and sticky

Silence.

heard of Jyoti Basu?

no

Indira Gandhi?

no

Shakti Chattopadhyay?

no

Uttam Kumar?

I don’t know Uttam Kumar

Never seen a movie?

No

Where does the sun rise from?

Here, there, everywhere!

Do you know the name of your country?

Country?

This, the land, the soil where you are sitting?

BT Road

Silence.

Aren’t you scared?

No

Of no one?

I’m scared of the police

You didn’t beg today. So, what did you eat?

That pipkin of curd

The one there that the shop has thrown away?

Yes

So, you scraped the curd stuck inside?

Yes

Silence.

You know that dog?

Yes, it is my dog!

Your dog?

My mom used to take care of it

What’s its name?

Robi. Oi Robi – Ooss. Ooss.

Silence.

Remember what I asked you first?

‘Do you have parents?’

One of your eyes is huge and red – do you know this?

No

Don’t you look at mirrors?

Looked at one long ago

Silence.

What’s your name?

Ganesh.

Translated by Atindriyo Chakraborty. He is a poet from Kolkota