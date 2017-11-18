You should be on an islet.

Surrounded by a coral red sea.

With three blue coconut trees.

An ochre cave.

A copper cat and a silver dog.

Green rabbits in deep holes.

Yellow mice and indigo snakes.

A chromium lake of fresh water.

A dozen olive brown fruit laden trees.

A blood crescent in the sky.

No courts, no cameras,

No hooligans, no policemen.

No Governments, no states.

You are a gift.

Wrapped. Untouched.

In an islet.

A magnetic storm lashes.

A galactic lightning strikes.

A diluvial rain screams.

The islet dissolves

Sand by sand

In each rainstorm.

The sea sucks you in.

The whales ferry you to the deep sea bed.

Where a million iridescent flowers bloom

To welcome you and call out to you

“Hadiya!”

Ra Sh is a poet from Kerala.