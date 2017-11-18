 Holocaust Survivors Quiet Allies Of A Wall St. That Once Invested In Nazi War On Russia & Jews 

That WW II was a ‘good war,’ ‘good’ triumphing over ‘evil’ a madman had brought about, has been a gargantuan deception solidified in Wall St owned media & movies ominously conditioning us to tolerate profitable genocide ad infinitum! Criminally insane Hitler was used by wealthy capitalists to invade the USSR. Even Jewish Holocaust survivors quietly support new genocides by the same Wall St that facilitated Jewish genocide

There is no way Hitler could have begun a world war and a multi-nation Holocaust when he did without the mega enormous financial help he received from a fascism supporting USA. There is simply no way an impoverished Germany could have built its Armed Forces up to the number one military in the world during the first seven years of Hitler’s rule without Wall Street’s colossal and crucial investing in, and joint venturing with, Nazi Germany, made possible by the US government, which with other governments colluded to permit outright violation of the Versailles Treaty prohibition of German rearmament.[1]

The horrendous and ominous point of this stimulus essay is not a thesis, but an incontrovertible, indisputable, incontestable, undeniable, irrefutable, unquestionable, beyond doubt unarguable, undebatable, heavily documented fact: World War Two and the multi-nation Holocaust could have never taken place without the rearming of a prostrate Germany in open violation of its prohibition in the Versailles Treaty, that ended World War One. The point is ominous, because the Second World War, which filled the skies with warplanes, the seas with warships above and below the surface, the land with tank battles between thousands of tanks, and armies of millions that took the lives of millions, made so much money for Wall Street’s investors that it augured the future we have been living, namely, more and more of the same murder, maiming and destruction, murder, maiming, and destruction Americans are forced to accept for criminal media inculcated fear and patriotism based on lies and selective reporting. No one, not Americans or anyone else seems to notice that the killing, maiming and destruction is profitable for powerful investors, and that is why it continues.

Regarding a depression so great that it threatened the status quo, and required fascism and war, one need not read Marx to understand private capital will withdraw when profitability is too low to sustain the privileges and power of the ruling upper class. America’s great independent economist Thorstein Veblen assumed depression to be “the normal condition in a business-enterprise economy, to be relieved in periods of excitation caused by stimuli not intrinsic to the system, for example, war , expansion abroad , etc.”[from The Theory of the Leisure Class by Thorstein Veblen]

This Essay or tract or stimulus is a detailed history of the root cause of the genocide that was the Second World War and the Holocaust within it. It was the greatest genocide ever. It followed and was preceded by almost continuous genocide somewhere or other, genocide being intrinsic and endemic to the private banking colonial plundering by Europeans that began at the end of the 15th century in Africa, Asia and the Americas and continued on to the present day genocide in seven Muslim counties in the Middle East and Africa led by the United States with Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand and sundry satellite nations in tow. [Throughout this essay’s uncovering of historical facts that the Western financial military industrial complex owned media cartel has successfully screened away from public awareness, the term ‘genocide’ is used as defined by the universally signed on to Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on 9 December 1948: “a) Killing members of a group b) conspiring to do so.”]

Just as American capital is presently invested in low-wage Asia while much of the U.S. work force is unemployed, during the Great Depression, the rich and powerful of America invested in low-wage, highly productive, and financially impoverished Nazi Germany. While this writer’s out-of-work dad sold apples on the street corner, and with no money to buy milk, mom kept him breast fed through four years of age, workers in Nazi Germany were increasingly employed thanks to America’s wealthy, who were fully aware of Hitler’s intentions toward Jews[2] and the Soviet Union.[3] By their intense investing and joint venturing to arm Germany to the teeth, they were, albeit silently, showing a positive attitude regarding Hitler’s announced hatred of what he believed to be the world’s two evils, communism and Judaism, by putting their money where Hitler’s mouth was, so to speak.

But let’s back up further in time:

Near the end of the First World War, immediately following the founding of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in July 1918, there were bloody invasions of Russia by fourteen armies of twelve capitalist nations, all Russia’s WW I allies (one US Army in Murmansk, another in Vladivostok[4]), making possible a civil war that brought carnage, death and destruction that took millions of lives, three million from cholera alone, but failed to overthrow Russia’s new revolutionary socialist government. While the Soviet Union was still recovering, what followed was the American led most vile and monstrous investment, joint venturing and evil diplomacy ever conceived. It is succinctly reviewed in the few quoted paragraphs below by Irish journalist Finian Cunningham.

“The Western public, inculcated with decades of brainwashing versions of history, have a particular disadvantage in coming to a proper understanding of the world wars…

A very different ‘version’ of history has been concealed, a ‘version’ that puts the Western rulers in an altogether more pernicious category from their ordinary citizens.

European fascism headed up by Nazi Germany, along with Mussolini in Italy, Franco in Spain and Salazar in Portugal, was not some aberrant force that sprang from nowhere during the 1920s-1930s. The movement was a deliberate cultivation by the rulers of Anglo-American capitalism. European fascism may have been labeled “national socialism” but its root ideology was very much one opposed to overturning the fundamental capitalist order. It was an authoritarian drive to safeguard the capitalist order, which viewed genuine worker-based socialism as an enemy to be ruthlessly crushed.

This is what made European fascism so appealing to the Western capitalist ruling class in those times. In particular, Nazi Germany was viewed by the Western elite as a bulwark against possible socialist revolution inspired by the Russian revolution of 1917.

It is no coincidence that American capital investment in Nazi Germany between 1929-1940 far outpaced that in any other European country, … The industrial rearmament of Germany (despite the strictures of the Versailles Treaty signed at the end of World War One, which were ignored) was indeed facilitated by the American and British capitalist ruling classes. When Hitler annexed Austria and the Czech Sudetenland in 1938, it was ignored. This was not out of complacent appeasement, as widely believed, but rather out of a far more active, albeit secretive, policy of collusion.

According to Alvin Finkel and Clement Leibovitz in their book, ‘The Chamberlain-Hitler Collusion,’ British Conservative leader Neville Chamberlain and his ruling cohort were intent on giving Nazi Germany a “free hand” for eastward expansionism. The real target for the Western sponsors of the Nazi war machine was an attack on the Soviet Union in order to destroy, in their view, the source of international revolutionary socialism. In the 1930s, the very existence of capitalism was teetering on the edge amid the Great Depression, massive poverty and seething popular discontent in the US, Britain and other Western countries. The entire Western capitalist order was under imminent threat from its own masses.

This is the historical context for the Western-backed rise of European fascism. Look at some of the undisputed figures from the Second World War… Some 14 million Red Army soldiers died in the eventual defeat of Nazi Germany, compared with less than 400,000 military each from the US and Britain. These Western armies lost less than 4 per cent of personnel of the Red Army’s casualties. These figures tell us where the Nazi German war effort was primarily directed towards – the Soviet Union, as the Western imperialist rulers had hoped in their initial sponsoring of Nazi and other European fascist regimes during the 1930s. [Quoted from Finian Cunningham’s article World War II Continues… Against Russia, PressTV, 5/10/2014 (underlining added)]

In his book, Mission to Moscow, (later a film as well), US ambassador to Russia from 1936 to 1938, Joseph Davies, chronicled the desperation of the Russians in 1937, unable to get a defensive alliance with England and France, and fully aware that the rearming of Germany was directed at the Soviet Union, and most certainly not meant to be only a ‘bulwark,’ as it was excused as being in US media. By the surprise non-aggression pact with Nazi Germany, Stalin derailed for the moment the West’s plan to have Hitler invade the USSR. This gained the Soviet Union the time to build the tanks in the East that would later defeat the Nazi invasion. What Hitler called “a war of extermination” in Western Poland began only one week after the signing of the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact. Hitler would again call for “a war of extermination” with the German invasion of the USSR, June 22, 1941, and at the same time called for the extermination of all Jews in Nazi occupied nations, that will forever be called the Holocaust.

World War Two represented the most profitable investment ever made. When WW II ended, the only major industrial plant standing was that owned by Wall Street. Wall Street and the US government that Wall Street controls, had become the first single world superpower in history. Another plus for Wall Street was the death of twenty-seven million citizens of its designated archenemy, Communist Russia, with most of its cities half destroyed.

The sixty to seventy million deaths along with the impossible to contemplate mega massive destruction as a direct result of rearming a Nazi Germany under Hitler topped all the genocidal events in history. This evil fashioning of a second world war and cruelly facilitating the Holocaust remains the greatest show of the entirely unlimited above-the-law diabolical and satanic power of private, capitalist, and criminal, speculative investment banking. All the more satanic for it having been ‘just business,’ just ‘making’ money and building the capital wealth needed by the criminally organized wealthy to continue to exploit us. All the dead and maimed bodies of tens of millions of us was not intended. It just part of a ‘good investment’ business. There is no statistic that would embrace the hundreds of millions of survivors with smashed lives, broken hearts, millions unable to live a normal life again.

All the crimes committed by Germans, the crimes that were committed by Russians and those committed by the Americans and British Britain fire bombing entire cities happened during the world war that was made possible by the Anglo-American investors led enthusiastic rearming of Germany for a singular purpose. When we recall films and photos of skies filled with warplanes, of seas filled with warships and of thousands of tanks engaged in deathly conflict on land, we best remember a lot of upper class people in business suits were gleefully counting their profits from investments in the manufacture of weapons, munitions and uniforms.

In the box office hit documentary movie Judgement At Nuremberg staring Burt Lancaster, Spencer Tracy, Marlene Dietrich, Judy Garland and Maximilian Schell, who portrayed the Nazi attorney for the defense, Schell cries out in the summation of the defense, “If these men (indicted Nazi leaders) are guilty, … where is the responsibility of those American industrialists, who helped Hitler to rebuild his armaments, and profited by that rebuilding? Schell also reminds the court of the crimes of Hiroshima and US eugenics.[5]

“… helped Hitler to rebuild his armaments,” is an understatement. Most, if not all top US corporations, Ford, GM, GE, Dupont, ITT, IBM, etc., even Kodak and CokeCola invested in, or joint ventured, with a low wage prostrate Nazi Germany [6] while US government officials and Wall Street owned mainstream media continued to excuse it as merely creating a bulwark against a trumped-up fear of invasion by the Soviet Union.

The Nazi Council for the Defense had begun with, “Why did we succeed, Your Honor? What about the rest of the world? Did it not know the intentions of the Third Reich? Did it not hear the words of Hitler’s broadcasts all over the world? Did it not read his intentions in Mein Kampf published in every corner of the world?” (published in eleven languages by 1933).

In Mein Kampf, Hitler unequivocally stated a German necessity to invade Russia,[3] and several passages in Mein Kampf regarding Germany’s Jewish citizens are undeniably of a genocidal nature.[2] Mein Kampf was published in July of 1926 and sold a quarter million copies before Hitler came to power. In it, Hitler announced his hatred of what he believed to be the world’s two evils: Communism and Judaism.

Hitler’s promise to invade Wall Street’s archenemy, the Soviet Union, would have to have impressed the US and European wealthy whose ‘rule of the rich’ was threatened by socialist fervor at home for their failure to have prevented the ongoing Great Depression with millions suffering even from lack of food. Hitler’s frightening threats against Germany’s Jewish population did not deter the titans of US industry from empowering Hitler’s militarily for war against Russia. The powerful wealthy of Wall Street, who had already long ruled the United States via its government and media, which they owned,[7] were largely responsible for the virulent anti-Semitism in America. In Britain and France, celebrities roll modeled anti-Jewish feelings just as in the USA.[8]

In the film Judgement At Nuremberg, the attorney for the Nazi defense, referring to friends of American capitalism in England and Italy, cries out, “Where is the responsibility of the world leader Winston Churchill…who said in an open letter to the London Times in 1938, “Were England to suffer a national disaster, I should pray to God…to send a man of the strength of mind and will of an Adolf Hitler. In 1938![9] your honor,” repeats Schell shouting the date (one year before Hitler invaded Poland):” Are we now to find Winston Churchill guilty? “Where is the responsibility of the Vatican…who signed in the concordat with Hitler…giving him his first tremendous prestige? Are we now to find the Vatican guilty? Where is the responsibility of those American industrialists…who helped Hitler to rebuild his armaments, and profited by that rebuilding? Are we now to find the American industrialists guilty? No, Your Honor. Germany alone is not guilty.”

This archival research peoples historian working alongside former US Attorney General Ramsey Clark expects that the reaction of a good many readers to this essay’s title will be one of protest that in spite of the fact that the elite of American industrialists invested in and joint ventured with Nazis rapidly building their Wehrmacht up to world’s number one military force in seven years with the collusion of US and European government leaders permitting violation of the prohibitions in the Versailles Treaty, that these titans of American industry, banking and government could not have imagined or expected Hitler’s 1941 orders for the total genocidal mass murder of all Jews we have come to call the Holocaust.

No! This historian agrees, these wealthiest of investors and bankers on Wall Street and eminent CEOs of America’s major corporations could not have foreseen that their empowering Nazi Germany militarily (to attack the Soviet Union) would bring about Hitler’s 1941 orders to kill all Jews in Nazi occupied Europe, however they knew of the vicious persecution of Jews in Germany that began immediately upon Hitler’s accession to power in 1933. In 1933, new German laws forced Jews out of their civil service jobs, university and law court positions, and other areas of public life. In April 1933, laws proclaimed at Nuremberg made Jews second-class citizens. These Nuremberg Laws defined Jews, not by their religion or by how they wanted to identify themselves, but by the religious affiliation of their grandparents. Between 1937 and 1939, new anti-Jewish regulations segregated Jews further and made daily life very difficult for them. Jews could not attend public schools; go to theaters, cinema, or vacation resorts; or reside or even walk in certain sections of German cities. The Nazis either seized Jewish businesses and properties outright, or forced Jews to sell them at bargain prices. In November 1938, the Nazis organized a riot (pogrom), known as Kristallnacht (the “Night of Broken Glass”). This attack against German and Austrian Jews included the physical destruction of synagogues and Jewish-owned stores, the arrest of Jewish men, the vandalization of homes, and the murder of individuals.[https://www.myjewishlearning.com/article/1933-1939-early-stages-of-persecution/

The David S. Wyman Institute for Holocaust Studies, (Advisory Committee Chair Elie Wiesel Nobel Peace Prize Laureate) describes the reaction to Kristallnacht in the US:

– “President Franklin Roosevelt condemned the pogrom, recalled the U.S. ambassador from Germany for ‘consultations,’ and extended the visitors’ visas of the approximately 12,000 German Jewish refugees who were then in the United States. But at the same time, FDR announced that liberalization of America’s tight immigration quotas was ‘not in contemplation.’ The Christian Science Monitor echoed Roosevelt’s position, telling its readers that prayer, not more immigration, was the best response to the persecution of German Jewry.

– In the wake of Kristallnacht, humanitarian-minded members of Congress introduced legislation to aid German Jewry. A bill sponsored by Senator Robert F. Wagner (D-NY) and Rep. Edith Rogers (R-Mass) proposed the admission of 20,000 German refugee children outside the quotas. Nativist and isolationist groups vociferously opposed the Wagner-Rogers bill. Typical of their perspective was a remark by FDR’s cousin, Laura Delano Houghteling, who was the wife of the U.S. Commissioner of Immigration: she warned that ‘20,000 charming children would all too soon grow into 20,000 ugly adults.’ An appeal to FDR by First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt for his support of the bill fell on deaf ears, and an inquiry by a Congresswoman as to the president’s position was returned to his secretary marked ‘File No action FDR.’ Without his support, the Wagner-Rogers bill was buried in committee. February, 1939, The Wagner-Rogers bill died in Congress. Roosevelt refused to take a position on it.

– On May 13, 1939, the German transatlantic liner St. Louis sailed from Hamburg, Germany, for Havana, Cuba. On the voyage were 937 passengers. Almost all were Jews fleeing from the Third Reich. 743 had been waiting to receive US visas. The Cuban government refused to admit them or to allow them to disembark from the ship. In June sailing so close to Florida that they could see the lights of Miami, some passengers on the St. Louis cabled President Franklin D. Roosevelt asking for refuge. Roosevelt never responded. The State Department and the White House had decided not to take extraordinary measures to permit the refugees to enter the United States. A State Department telegram sent to a passenger stated that the passengers must ‘await their turns on the waiting list and qualify for and obtain immigration visas before they may be admissible into the United States.’ 254 of the passengers returned to Europe would perish in the Holocaust.

– Four months before Kristallnacht, the Roosevelt administration had organized a conference in Evian, France, and invited delegates from 32 countries to discuss the Jewish refugee problem. But the delegates reaffirmed their unwillingness to liberalize their immigration quotas, and the British refused to even discuss Palestine as a possible haven. The real problem was calculated indifference; the U.S. administration convened the gathering in order to create the impression that the Free World was taking action, when it was doing nothing of the sort. One German newspaper’s comment on Evian stands out: ‘We can see that one likes to pity the Jews…but no state is prepared to … accept a few thousand Jews. Thus the conference serves to justify Germany’s policy against Jewry.’”

Kristallnacht did not fundamentally alter the international community’s response to Hitler. There were many verbal condemnations, but no economic sanctions against Nazi Germany, no severing of diplomatic relations, no easing of immigration quotas. In the arena of everyday life, Western European culture was unable to deal with the phenomenon of the socially-rising assimilated Jew – the one who spoke his language perfectly, dressed like him, moved into his neighborhood, went to university with him and competed in business.

Jewish History.org puts forth a perceptive description: “Ironically, the more assimilated the Jew became the more this type of anti-Semitism reared its head. To a great degree, the dominant culture was willing to tolerate Jews with long beards, fur hats, a strange language (Yiddish) and who were easily identifiable as Jews. But they were not willing to accept Jews who were clean-shaven, wore no special garb and spoke perfect German or French or English.” [http://www.jewishhistory.org/the-dreyfus-affair/ ]

The economic elite of America’s capitalist rule by the rich must have felt their ruling position threatened and their bitter reaction trickled down, or poured down. E.g., the first curse words this peoples historian at age six used when missing a shot playing marbles was ‘jew bastard! without knowing the meaning of either word. First summer job was performing in the only Atlantic City Beach hotel built so Jews would have one hotel sure to give lodging to Jews.

Anyone with half an education can reel off names of the inordinate number of renowned thinkers, philosophers, inventors, composers, physicians, artists, singers, musicians, educators, actors, movie producers, comedians revered as seminal contributors to Western civilization from Maimonides through Einstein and beyond. A student of human history cannot but be amazed at this impressively high proportion of beloved and respected household names being of Jewish descent. Sociologists tend to attribute this disproportionately high number of geniuses and great achieving stars in the firmament of human development in the West to the emphasis given to study and learning in Jewish religious observance, stressed as an obligatory search for moral intelligence. The root of anti-Jewish talk and discrimination was located in the same void of morals and absence of humanity found in the divide-and-conquer profitable genocide for capital acquisition, economic power and domination championed on Wall Street.

U.S. and European financiers made prostrate Germany’s rise to world #1 military power possible while listening to Hitler’s speeches trumpeting the historic expansionist call “Drang nach Osten” (“Push to the East’) that would bring about the smashing of the USSR so desired by investors frightened by Soviet successes, successes that were making the Russian revolution a model for the socialist activism arising everywhere during the depression failure of Western capitalism (its past success in conquering and plundering most of the rest of the world notwithstanding). For much of the 1930s, approximately 60% of total U.S. investment abroad was in Nazi Germany – another substantial amount had been going into Mussolini’s fascist Italy.

Below are excepts from British American Anthony B. Sutton’s ‘Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler,’ Chapter One – ‘Wall Street Paves the Way for Hitler.’ (Anthony Sutton was an economics professor at California State University, Los Angeles and was research fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution from 1968 to 1973.)

“The contribution made by American capitalism to German war preparations before 1940 can only be described as phenomenal. It was certainly crucial to German military capabilities. For instance, in 1934 Germany produced domestically only 300,000 tons of natural petroleum products and less than 800,000 tons of synthetic gasoline; Yet, ten years later in World War II, after transfer of the Standard Oil of New Jersey hydrogenation patents and technology to I. G. Farben, Germany produced about 6 1/2 million tons of oil — of which 85 percent was synthetic oil using the Standard Oil hydrogenation process.

Germans were brought to Detroit to learn the techniques of specialized production of components, and of straight-line assembly. The techniques learned in Detroit were eventually used to construct the dive-bombing Stukas …. later I. G. Farben representatives in this country enabled a stream of German engineers to visit not only plane plants but others of military importance. Contemporary American business press confirm that business journals and newspapers were fully aware of the Nazi threat and its nature.

The evidence presented suggests that not only was an influential sector of American business aware of the nature of Naziism, but for its own purposes aided Naziism wherever possible (and profitable) –with full knowledge that the probable outcome would be war involving Europe and the United States.

Synthetic gasoline and explosives (two of the very basic elements of modern warfare), the control of German World War II output was in the hands of two German combines created by Wall Street loans under the Dawes Plan.

The two largest tank producers in Hitler’s Germany were Opel, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Motors (controlled by the J.P. Morgan firm), and the Ford A. G. subsidiary of the Ford Motor Company of Detroit. The Nazis granted tax-exempt status to Opel in 1936, to enable General Motors to expand its production facilities. Alcoa and Dow Chemical worked closely with Nazi industry.

General Motors supplied Siemens & Halske A. G. in Germany with data on automatic pilots and aircraft instruments. As late as 1940, Bendix Aviation supplied complete technical data to Robert Bosch for aircraft and diesel engine starters and received royalty payments in return.

In brief, American companies associated with the Morgan-Rockefeller international investment bankers were intimately related to the growth of Nazi industry. It is important to note ” that General Motors, Ford, General Electric, DuPont and the handful of U.S. companies intimately involved with the development of Nazi Germany were — except for the Ford Motor Company — controlled by the Wall Street elite — the J.P. Morgan firm, the Rockefeller Chase Bank and to a lesser extent the Warburg Manhattan.”

No one will regret the time spent in reading Anthony Sutton’s Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler 1976, available at [https://www.voltairenet.org/IMG/pdf/Sutton_Wall_Street_and_Hitler.pdf]

Given the general public ignorance regarding Wall Street responsibility for WW II, Sutton’s chapter headings invite our flabbergasted attention:

The Empire of I.G. Farben; The Economic Power of I.G.; The American I.G. Farben;

General Electric Funds Hitler; General Electric in Weimar, Germany; General Electric & the Financing of Hitler; Technical Cooperation with Krupp; A.E.G. Avoids the Bombs in World War II; Standard Oil Duels World War II; Ethyl Lead for the Wehrmacht; Standard Oil and Synthetic Rubber; The Deutsche-Amerikanische Petroleum A.G.; I.T.T. Works Both Sides of the War; Baron Kurt von SchrÃ¶der and I.T.T. Westrick, Texaco, and I.T.T.; I.T.T. in Wartime Germany; Henry Ford and the Nazis; Henry Ford: Hitler’s First Foreign Banker; Henry Ford Receives a Nazi Medal; Ford Assists the German War Effort; Who Financed Adolf Hitler? Some Early Hitler Backers; Fritz Thyssen and W.A. Harriman Company; Financing Hitler in the March 1933 Elections; The 1933 Political Contributions; Putzi: Friend of Hitler and Roosevelt; Putzi’s Role in the Reichstag Fire; Roosevelt’s New Deal and Hitler’s New Order; Wall Street and the Nazi Inner Circle; The S.S. Circle of Friends; I.G. Farben and the Keppler Circle; Wall Street and the S.S. Circle The Myth of “Sidney Warburg;”Who Was “Sidney Warburg”? Synopsis of the Suppressed “Warburg” Book; James Paul Warbur’s Affidavit; Some Conclusions from the “Warburg” Story; Wall Street-Nazi Collaboration in World War II; American I.G. in World War II;

Were American Industrialists and Financiers Guilty of War Crimes? Conclusions: The Pervasive Influence of International Bankers; Is the United States Ruled by a Dictatorial Elite? The New York Elite as a Subversive Force; The Slowly Emerging Revisionist Truth.

Sutton makes it clear that his book “is not an indictment of all American industry and finance. It is an indictment of the “apex” — those firms controlled through the handful of financial houses, the Federal Reserve Bank system and the Bank for International Settlements of central importance.”

How the Allied multinationals supplied Nazi Germany throughout World War II is detailed in “Trading With the Enemy: An Expose of The Nazi-American Money-Plot 1933-1949″ by Charles Higham; Hale , London, 1983.

“Behind the patriotic propaganda that encouraged the working class to slaughter each other in the interests of competing national interests, international capital quietly kept the commodity circuits flowing and profits growing across all borders, trading with the enemy – war means business as usual for international capital. Higham starts with an account of the Bank for International Settlements in Basel, Switzerland – a Nazi-controlled bank presided over by an American, Thomas H. McKittrick, even in 1944. While Americans were dying in the war, McKittrick sat down with his German, Japanese, Italian, British and American executive staff to discuss the gold bars that had been sent to the Bank earlier that year by the Nazi government for use by its leaders after the war. This was gold that had been looted from the banks of Austria, Belgium, and Czechoslovakia or melted down from teeth fillings, eyeglass frames, and wedding rings of millions of murdered Jews.”

But that is only one of the cases detailed in this book. One reads of Standard Oil shipping enemy fuel through Switzerland for the Nazi occupation forces in France; Ford trucks transporting German troops; I.T.T. helping supply the rocket bombs that marauded much of London ; and I.T.T. building the Focke-Wulfs that dropped those bombs. Long and shocking is the list of diplomats and businessmen alike who had their own ways of profiting from the war.

Given all the above documentation, readers may decide for themselves which adjectives best describe America’s capitalists investing in, and joint venturing with the Nazis and Hitler. Was it collaboration, collusion, co-conspiring, fraternizing, consorting or ‘merely’ cooperating with the Nazis and Hitler in order to facilitate war?

Britain was America’s closest ally. During the year 1936, the King of England and British Empire was for certain a greater follower of Hitler than most Germans. During the occupation of France, the then Duke of Windsor, asked the German forces to place guards at his Paris and Riviera homes – and they did. His pro-Hitler statements, while Governor of the Bahamas during the war had to be hushed up. Even as late as 1970 he spoke affectionately of Hitler. [10]

On May 18, 1942 – The New York Times reported, but on an inside page, that Nazis had machine-gunned over 100,000 Jews in the Baltic states, 100,000 in Poland and twice as many in western Russia. By this date, millions had been gassed.

In the June 10, 44 issue of the Nation Magazine, Editor I. F. Stone wrote “For the Jews – Life or Death? – regarding a weak proposal to make so called ‘free ports’ of army camps in the US for refugee Jews.

“I need not dwell upon the authenticated horrors of the Nazi internment camps and death chambers for Jews. The longer we delay the fewer Jews there will be left to rescue, the slimmer the chances to get them out. Between 4,000,000 and 5,000,000 European Jews have been killed since August, 1942, when the Nazi extermination campaign began.”

Towards the end of the war, when ghastly, spine-chilling photos of the internment and murder of Jews in concentration camps were revealed, the public was shocked into some self-awareness. The most violent persecution, brutal arrests and internment had been done openly in a world basically owned and run by the ‘democratically’ elected legislatures of white industrialized nations, nations that had earlier used their edge in arms manufacture to conquer, colonize and exploit the whole non white population of the world.

When the difficult to believe newsreels and newspaper photos of the indescribably inhuman conditions inside the camps, of heaps of hundreds of naked bodies and of the cremation ovens were seen, they did not awaken a change in the of the long standing, pervasive, fierce antipathy and prejudice toward Jews which sustained an

attitude of opposition to the entry of Jews, even as survivors of the Holocaust, into the USA, in spite of the wide open spaces it contained.

Approximate Holocaust Deaths

Of Jews: 6 million, Austria 50,000, Belgium 25,000, Belorussia 245,000, Bohemia/Moravia 80,000, Bulgaria 11,400, Denmark 60, Estonia 1500, Finland 7, France 90,000, Germany 130,000, Great Britain 130, Greece 65,000, Hungary 450,000, Italy 7500, Latvia 70,000, Lithuania 220,000, Luxembourg 1,950, The Netherlands 106,000, Norway 870, Poland 2,900,000, Russia 107,000, Romania 270,000, Slovakia 71,000, Ukraine 900,000, Yugoslavia 60,000.

Soviet civilians: around 7 million (including 1.3 Soviet Jewish civilians, who are included in the 6 million figure for Jews),

Soviet prisoners of war: around 3 million (including about 50,000 Jewish soldiers), Non-Jewish Polish civilians: around 1.8 million (including between 50,000 and 100,000 members of the Polish elites), Serb civilians (on the territory of Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina): 312,000, People with disabilities living in institutions: up to 250,000, Roma (Gypsies): 196,000–220,000, Jehovah’s Witnesses: around 1,900, Repeat criminal offenders and so-called asocials: at least 70,000, German political opponents and resistance activists in Axis-occupied territory: undetermined, homosexuals: hundreds, possibly thousands (possibly also counted in part under the 70,000 repeat criminal offenders and so-called asocials noted above).[source: Holocaust Encyclopedia, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington, DC]

The above figures are only for the Holocaust extermination program. The rearming of Germany facilitated Hitler’s invasions of twenty-two countries and brought world war to Asia, for Japan would not have dared to attack and declare war on the United States of America without it being able to count on an alliance with an awesomely powerful rearmed Nazi Germany, plus Italy, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria and Albania, which all declared war on the USA immediately after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor. That Second World War, which made the rich speculators of Wall Street owned America the sole superpower is estimated to have taken the lives of 60 to 70 million men, women and children. As already mentioned, within this total were the 27 million citizens, men, women and children, of the Soviet Union, which was the target goal for the rearming of Germany by a consensus of the wealthiest American and European capitalists. A further boon for Wall Street was that half cities of Wall Street’s designated archenemy, socialist model USSR, lay in ruins.

This truth somehow never reached any substantial part of the public. During and afterwards, WW II was heralded in Wall Street owned media and solidified in feature films more than ever as a ‘good war,’ a clear fight against what a madman had brought about. A recognizably insane Hitler was used by hard pressed wealthy capitalists to invade the Soviet Union while the madman plundered, tortured and murdered Jews. A simple truth with devastating implications that seems to be of little interest now and during all the post Second World War era. It is a real mystery why Russians are so ‘kind’ not to bring this horrific genocidal crime against their people up for serious acknowledgement.

That the Second World War Was A ‘Good War,’ ‘Good’ Triumphing Over ‘Evil,’ has been a Gargantuan Deception Ominously Conditioning All of Humanity to Tolerate Profitable Genocide Ad Infinitum!

REAFFIRMING THE BARE TRUTH:

If no rearming of then Nazi Germany led by Hitler, then no Second World War

If no Second World War , then no multination Holocaust of six million Jews among a Holocaust total of eighteen million Europeans:

If no multination genocide of Jews, then no 250,000 displaced Jewish survivors refused refuge .

Seven years before the outbreak of WWII, during this rearming of Nazi Germany, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the last aristocratic insider US President, wrote to his confidant Colonel House “as you and I know, this government has been owned by a financial element in the centers of power since the days of Andrew Jackson.”[11]. FDR most certainly meant that they both knew that the “government owned by a financial element” included all three branches, Legislative, Executive and Judicial, and therefore Congress, the Supreme Court and the Presidency. During the Great Depression, Franklin Roosevelt had been chosen to institute a critical amount of capitalism-saving social programs (Social Security, Unemployment Compensation, Civilian Conservation Corps and the WPA Works Progress Administration) in having government employ the unemployed in building up the country. FDR was most certainly aware of what all his wealthy friends and cronies were up to as they counted on fascism and war to resecure their world wide rule over society. To save their plundering colonial rule over most of humanity they surpassed the European empires’ record of lives lost in the genocides within the more than five centuries of Caucasian conquering and plundering of Africa, Asia and the Americas. WW II also topped as well the earlier genocides in the short history of the American empire, namely, the African slavery genocide, the genocide for the lands of Native Americans, Mexicans, Filipinos, Chinese, and the mega lucrative loan-sharking which sustained and prolonged the genocide that was World War One. After Wall Street bankrolled Hitler’s greatest genocide of them all, and had its criminal media monopoly cartel of giant entertainment, news and information corporations screen their crime of having promoted war and facilitated the Holocaust, Wall Street was free to make profitable genocide an acceptable way of militarized life with invasions, bombings and covert violence in China, Philippines, Korea, Greece, Albania, Iran, Guatemala, Guyana, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Congo, Brazil, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Indonesia, Somalia, Lebanon, Chile, East Timor, Nicaragua, Grenada, Panama, Yemen, Iraq, Afghanistan, El Salvador, Haiti, Yugoslavia, Sudan, Libya, Syria, South Sudan, Honduras, and Pakistan.

What uncomfortable realization of the enormity of American and European society’s complicity in the Holocaust there was, formed a backdrop for additional basic business considerations entertained by many of the same influential U.S. politicians beholden to Wall Street’s avarice and economic aggression, who had rearmed Germany. Highly placed villainous capitalist gangsters saw an opportunity to make use of the plight of a quarter million ‘undesirable’ Jewish Holocaust survivors to create a client colony of Europeans in the midst of oil rich Muslim countries. Using AngloAmerican power over an incipient and incomplete United Nations they produced a genocidal stratagem of torching the Holy Land with a phony Partition Resolution never intended to be implemented. Until this deadly partition stratagem is recognized an archetypical colonial crime against humanity there will be no peace in Palestine.[see author’s US Economic Facilitation of Holocaust and Middle East Destabilizing Partition, Minority Perspective, Birmingham, UK, 12/6/2012

This was a more complete version of US Invested Heavily in Hitler Compensated Europe’s Jews with Arab Land – Therefore:(Part 1) [Parts 2 & 3], OpEdNews, 9/12/2011

Synopsis of conclusion of the article: Israel has been in bed with a US business elite that once heavily invested in Hitler, was itself anti-Semitic in outlook, coldly indifferent and even complicit during the Holocaust its investments had made possible.

A popular quip in Yiddish goes, ‘with such friends, who needs enemies?’ The article points out that Arabs saved Jews from Christian persecutions in 637, 1187, 1492. Now Christians are persecuting Arabs. One could imagine that Jewish-Arab Semitic solidarity is needed and would be appropriate.

Most Jewish Holocaust survivors and their families and friends, if not aware of the full spectrum of the involvement of the large American corporations and US government officials, will have heard the ghastly and grim story of IBM helping the Nazis find citizens who were Jewish or had Jewish blood. IBM and the Holocaust by Edwin Black, – Goodreads tells of IBM’s strategic alliance with Nazi Germany–beginning in 1933 in the first weeks that Hitler came to power & continuing well into WWII. Later, Black also wrote Hitler’s Carmaker: How General Motors helped jump-start the Third Reich’s military machine, published in 2006, Nazi Nexus: America’s Corporate Connections to Hitler’s Holocaust, published in 2009, and The Horrifying American Roots of Nazi Eugenics, in 2003.[12]

These exposes, by an researcher who nearly perished along with his parents in the Holocaust, should normally have been sufficient for Jews to, at the very least, distance themselves from Wall Street’s postwar worldwide programs of profitable genocide. However, as Wall Street rules America and still most of the world, Wall Street owned media rules minds, including apparently, the minds of too many Holocaust survivors and their families. In 1950, Einstein explained why our civilization continues to be “like an axe in the had of the pathological criminal,”[13]: “Under existing conditions, private capitalists inevitably control, directly or indirectly, the main sources of information (press, radio, education). It is thus extremely difficult, and indeed in most cases quite impossible, for the individual citizen to come to objective conclusions…– Albert Einstein, Essays in Humanism

On the other hand, there are probably more than a million Orthodox Jews spread out all of the world who, do not accept nor recognize the bloody catastrophe that is the state of Israel. Their opposition to the state of Israel, silent or vocal, might indicate their awareness of how the Second World War and the Holocaust was made to come about. This awareness would have to include remembering that communists genocidally targeted wherever possible by the US after the war, were not only targeted by Nazis alongside of the Jews, but were also the bravest and most successful fighters against the Nazis and against the Nazi Holocaust.

After the Nuremberg Trials whitewashed the fundamental crimes of American industrialists and bankers, and saw to their German counterparts getting off lightly, Capitalist leaders led by Churchill turned against their WW II allies and Western media returned to anti Soviet propaganda and a renewed ‘Red Scare,’ totally burying the history of an indescribably monstrous crime against humanity, the arming of Nazi Germany during its murderous persecution of German citizens of Jewish identity that led to the annihilation program coded as ‘the final solution’ that we call Holocaust.

Too many Holocaust Survivors and their families and friends would eventually become quiet allies of the same eminent Wall St. investors, who once promoted Nazi War on Jews, as they subsequently invested in and arranged profitable genocidal bombings, invasions and covert violence throughout the whole Third World, their criminally falsifying media trumping up anti-communism while blacking our the crimes of colonialist capitalism. While promoting Americans and the British as the good guys who had defeated the bad guys of Germany, Western media loudly instituted a national right to murder designated ‘bad guys’ anywhere and everywhere, eventually taking to funding and directing Muslim terror against the populations of Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen, and Iran,[14]

Worse than Holocaust denial is denial that US rearmed Hitler’s murderously anti-Jewish Nazi Germany for war!

Selling the war that wall street envisioned and materially facilitated as a ‘good war’ is worst than denying the Holocaust because it allowed those who used Hitler, empowered Hitler, and are inextricably guilty of making the Holocaust possible, to set the stage for ‘good’ USA to be able to lead more ‘good’ genocides in Korea, Indochina, Iraq, Congo, Central America and in more than thirty other former colonies of Europe and the USA. d

The Key to stopping the genocide in seven Muslim nations in Africa and the Middle East might be to first create public awareness that the greatest genocide in history, the WW II genocide, along with more than five centuries of speculative investment banking genocides have been simply business, the business of profitable genocide inherent in Western speculative banking backed racist colonialism.

When justice becomes a topic of conversation throughout the world in the street, home, marketplace, workplace and school, a way will be found to force massive compensation, indemnity and reparations. Otherwise, as long crime pays it will continue. Ramsey Clark sees a future activist group dedicated to justice forming, the justice that will make past genocides to have been unprofitable and future investment in genocide unattractive and thus military crime inoperable.

Post script

Let us seriously imagine that instead of the UN partition resolution, an Anglo-America stratagem for torching Palestine never meant to have been implemented that barely won UN approval, a plan that called for a single democratic state had won UN enactment.

The UN never reached a unanimous conclusion for partition. A strong minority had felt that nothing in the terms of the postwar treaties and the mandate precluded the establishment in Palestine of a Jewish state denominated along the lines of a‘domestic dependent nation.’

Also, the wording in Balfour’s 1917 letter, “His Majesty’s government” views with favor a national home for the Jewish people,” brought forth “The conclusion seems to be inescapable that the vagueness in the wording of both instruments was intentional. The term “National Home” was employed, not “State” or “Commonwealth.”

“There were, as well, important preliminary legal questions regarding the competence of the United Nations or its members to enforce a solution against the wishes of the majority of the existing population,” had said the Colombian delegate had led this argument.

Why was Balfour’s letter to Zionist organizations interpreted perforce to mean a completely separate state? Swiss Germans and Swiss French both have a home state within a larger single state. Not all that complicated, and eminently peaceful.

There could have been no bloodshed at all.

Albert Einstein, “I am in favor of Palestine being developed as a Jewish Homeland but not as a separate state. It seems to me a matter of simple common sense that we cannot ask to be given political rule over Palestine where two thirds of the population are not Jewish.”[January 19, 1946 Letter to Maurice Dunay]

One can imagine that if the U.S. and the hard line Zionist lobby had failed to push and pressure through partition, the British Mandate Government would not have fled irresponsibly in cowardly complicity, before the fully expected outbreak of bloody violence. Britain had announced it would accept the partition plan, but refused to enforce it, arguing it was not acceptable to both sides! In September 1947, before any plan for a smooth transition of power had been formed, the British government unilaterally announced that the Mandate for Palestine would end on May 14, 1948

Albert Einstein two years earlier, 1/11/46 in testimony before the Anglo-American Committee of Inquiry on Palestine in Washington explained, “The difficulties between the Jews and Arabs are artificially created, and are created by the English…The British are always in a passive alliance with those land possessing owners which suppress the work of the people in the different trades. It is my impression that Palestine is a kind of small model of India… Now how can I explain otherwise that national troublemaking is a British enterprise? You see, if the thing is really so, the British have really very badly violate their obligations…But with the British rule as it is, I believe it is impossible to find a real remedy. … The Irishmen have for a long time suffered under your rule.”

A UN transition trusteeship would have been able to have established a single democratic state, not frenetically in haste, but with calm deliberation in which all parties would have had participation. Menachem Begin’s faction would of have held fast to the goal for somehow eventually arranging a separate Jewish political entity, but the stronger socialist faction Zionists, with its strong vibrant pioneering spirit among the Kibbutzim etc., would have worked to make a Jewish homeland within a new state of Israel-Palestine (Arabs going along with Israel-Palestine rather than Palestine-Israel out of respect for the ancient Kingdom of David and Solomon of the Bible described with reverence in the Qu’ran antedating Arab ancestors’ arrival in the seventh century)

The partition plan made provision for a continuing influx of Jewish settlers. The UN interim authority would have surely also done so. As the constitution of the state was being planned, Arab opposition to substantial Jewish immigration would have been overcome by compensating factors of new wealth and investments coming in from abroad in support of Palestine Jewry building a better country for everyone.

Jews would have had the access to the entire Mandate of Palestine that militant Biblical devotees now seek encroaching kilometer by kilometer on what islands of land is presently left for the Arabs to call home – a blockaded and occupied home, at that.

In this kind of imagined format, how easy it might have been for Yehudi Menuhin’s “only possible solution” to have developed , namely, the kind of federated republic that is French-German Switzerland (the Italian part comparable to Druze and Bedouin autonomous areas).

Given the strong tradition of Jewish cohesion and unity for maintaining customs and Jewish uniqueness, a single undivided Democratic Israel-Palestine eventually might have morphed peacefully and carefully negotiated into two such federated states within one united republic. This would have been extremely logical and entirely possible.

‘Have your cake and eat it ‘two.’ ‘One state solution and two state solution at the same time.’ Neither of them phony, like the present Swiss cheese mapped, unsustainable Arab state proposed that no one really wants, nor the now unrealistic, for being 63 years late, single democratic state proposal that Arabs, Ahmadinejad and moral Orthodox sects like Neutrai Karta call for – unacceptable for most all Israelis and unthinkable for its politicians.

On the other hand, with all the intellectual prowess that immigrating Jews were bringing as engineers, doctors, scientists and workers knowledgeable in advanced technology, and the international financial connections available to their leaders, both sides might have opted to stay mixed, legislating a great degree of regard for cultural, religious and distinctions that would see Jews sharing results with Arabs in a Israel-Palestine smack in a sea of Arab nations accepting a Jewish lead in the affairs of this one unique mixed Jewish-Arab state.

In 1927, in “The Jews and Palestine, ” in About Zionism, Einstein wrote referring to his experience during his visit in 1923, “At no time did I get the impression that the Arab problem might threaten the development of the Palestine project. I believe rather that, among the working classes especially, Jew and Arab on the whole get on excellently together. Two years later, Einstein said he would not remain associated with the Zionist movement unless it tried to make peace with the Arabs, in deed as well as in word. The Jews should form committees with the Arab peasants and workers, and not try to negotiate only with the leaders.” [Clark, Einstein, 482, citing Bentwich, My 77 years, 99]

Address by Einstein at the Manhattan Opera House to the National Labor Committee for Palestine, as reported in the New York Times. April 20, 1935 JESISH-ARAB AMITY URGED BY EINSTEIN

“Under the guise of nationalist propaganda Revisionism seeks to support the destructive speculation in land; it seeks to exploit the people and derive them of their rights. … Furthermore, the state of mind fed by Revisionism is the most serious obstacle in the way of our peaceable and friendly cooperation with the Arab people, who are racially our kin.”

Instead of deepening animosity and hatred born in fear and violence, there could have been lots of trade offs – a huge market for a Jewish managed small powerhouse state in a greater Arabian community of nations enjoying the benefits of economic development spreading from a modern ethnically blended state within it, quickly sprung up their Middle East so long held down by colonialism and neocolonialism.

Arabs stopped the Christian persecution of Jews twice, now Jews would have been helping liberate Arabs from Christian exploitation while building a Jewish home in Israel-Palestine.

What is the point of bringing up all this largely blacked out history now? Well, if all the early support for Hitler and shutting the door on Jewish escape was just appropriate to business profit margins, then might we not assume the subsequent assuaging of conscience for feeling responsibility for the plight of Holocaust survivors, and arranging a war for the founding of Israel and defending Israel’s every policy ever since, must have been just appropriate to business profit margins as well. In both cases, that of fomenting war in Europe and that of fomenting war in Palestine, the arms manufacturing industry reaped and is reaping an unsurpassed level of profits reconstruction flourished.

If ‘good for business’ always means persecution and war, maybe this thieving and chaotic rule by the wealthy we allow to be explained away as a rational economic ‘system’ (Capitalism) – now a globalized ‘system’ – needs to be thoroughly investigated and substituted by something more rational, sane, humane, peaceful, appropriate to life on earth, and less violent, destructive and murderous.

With the world evolving and changing, how long will Israel remain merely a U.S. outpost in the Middle East and servant of America’s business run foreign policy of world hegemony in disregard of its own safety and that of everyone else?

Einstein in a Letter of Protest about visit by Menachem Begin to the United States, as published in the New York Times, Dec. 4,, 1948, “Among the most disturbing political phenomena of our time is the emergence in the newly created state of Israel of the “Freedom Party” (Tnuat Haherrut), a political party closely akin in its organization, methods and political philosophy and social appeal to the Nazi and Fascist parties. It was formed out of the membership and following of the former Irgun Zvai Leumi, a terrorist right-wing chauvinist organization in Palestine.”

Menachem Begin would be prime minister of Israel from 1977 to 1983

End Notes

For the reader: Selected Restrictions (for entire Versailles Treaty text click on http://avalon.law.yale.edu/imt/partv.asp

PART V MILITARY, NAVAL AND AIR CLAUSES.

The German military forces shall be demobilized and reduced as prescribed hereinafter. Importation into Germany of arms, munitions and war material of every kind shall be strictly prohibited. The same applies to the manufacture for, and export to, foreign countries of arms, munitions and war material of every kind.

Several passages in Mein Kampf are undeniably of a genocidal nature. Hitler wrote “the nationalization of our masses will succeed only when, aside from all the positive struggle for the soul of our people, their international poisoners are exterminated. If at the beginning of the war and during the war twelve or fifteen thousand of these Hebrew corrupters of the nation had been subjected to poison gas, such as had to be endured in the field by hundreds of thousands of our very best German workers of all classes and professions, then the sacrifice of millions at the front would not have been in vain.” In Mein Kampf, Hitler blamed Germany’s chief woes on the parliament of the Weimar Republic, the Jews, and Social Democrats, as well as Marxists, though he believed that Marxists, Social Democrats, and the parliament were all working for Jewish interests.

3.. In Mein Kampf Hitler openly stated the future German expansion in the East, foreshadowing Generalplan Ost:English: Master Plan for the East), abbreviated GPO, was the Nazi German government’s plan for the genocide and ethnic cleansing on a vast scale, and colonization of Central and Eastern Europe by Germans. Central and Eastern Europe by Germans.

In the chapter “Eastern Orientation or Eastern Policy”, Hitler argued that the Germans needed Lebensraum in the East, a “historic destiny” that would properly nurture the German people.[14]

“And so we National Socialists consciously draw a line beneath the foreign policy tendency of our pre-War period. We take up where we broke off six hundred years ago. We stop the endless German movement to the south and west, and turn our gaze toward the land in the east. At long last we break off the colonial and commercial policy of the pre-War period and shift to the soil policy of the future. If we speak of soil in Europe today, we can primarily have in mind only Russia and her vassal border states.”

There are official US Army photos of Americans standing over dead Bolsheviks* posted in the margins of Wikipedia’s articles, Polar Bear Expedition and the American Expeditionary Force Siberia(*’bolshevik’ in Russian means ‘majority’ referring to past voting results). The reader can recall that those US government officials who protected enormous American investment in, and joint venturing with, Nazis planning war, which we now, since Nuremberg Trials and establishment of Nuremberg Principles International Law, call committing (illegal) crimes against humanity and crimes against peace, were not beyond committing their own such crimes. In the movie Judgement at Nuremberg, Maximilian Schell suggests that the United States has committed acts just as bad or worse as those the Nazis perpetrated. He raises several points in these arguments, such as: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes’ support for the first eugenics practices (see Buck v. Bell *); At another point Schell makes a withering deprecation of the victor’s right to judge the vanquished, “Is Hiroshima,” he wonders aloud, “the superior morality?”)

Buck v. Bell,[https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/274/200/] (1927), is a decision of the United States Supreme Court written by Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr., in which the Court ruled that a state statute permitting compulsory sterilization of the unfit, including the intellectually disabled, “for the protection and health of the state” did not violate the Due Process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. The decision was largely seen as an endorsement of negative eugenics—the attempt to improve the human race by eliminating “defectives” from the gene pool. The Supreme Court has never expressly overturned Buck v. Bell.

http://jewishcurrents.org/doing-business-with-hitler/

https://thecapitalistholocaust.wordpress.com/2013/10/12/chapter-4-western-capitalists-serve-the-nazi-war-machine/

http://historycooperative.org/nazis-america-the-usas-fascist-past/

In its crusade to “make the world safe for democracy,“ the Wilson administration took immediate steps at home to curtail one of the pillars of democracy – press freedom – by implementing a plan to control, manipulate and censor all news coverage, on a scale never seen in U.S. history.

Following the lead of the Germans and British, Wilson elevated propaganda and censorship to strategic elements of all-out war. Even before the U.S. entered the war, Wilson had expressed the expectation that his fellow Americans would show what he considered “loyalty.”

Immediately upon entering the war, the Wilson administration brought the most modern management techniques to bear in the area of government-press relations. Wilson started one of the earliest uses of government propaganda. He waged a campaign of intimidation and outright suppression against those ethnic and socialist papers that continued to oppose the war. Taken together, these wartime measures added up to an unprecedented assault on press freedom. By Christopher B. Daly, smithsonian.com April 28, 2017

The manipulation of the American mind: Edward Bernays and the birth of public relations

July 9, 2015, Author Richard Gunderman Chancellor’s Professor of Medicine, Liberal Arts, and Philanthropy, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis

In the 1920s, Joseph Goebbels became an avid admirer of Bernays and his writings – despite the fact that Bernays was a Jew. When Goebbels became the minister of propaganda for the Third Reich, he sought to exploit Bernays’ ideas to the fullest extent possible. For example, he created a “Fuhrer cult” around Adolph Hitler.

Bernays learned that the Nazis were using his work in 1933, from a foreign correspondent for Hearst newspapers. He later recounted in his 1965 autobiography:

They were using my books as the basis for a destructive campaign against the Jews of Germany. This shocked me, but I knew any human activity can be used for social purposes or misused for antisocial ones.

What Bernays’ writings furnish is not a principle or tradition by which to evaluate the appropriateness of propaganda, but simply a means for shaping public opinion for any purpose whatsoever, whether beneficial to human beings or not.

This observation led Supreme Court Justice Felix Frankfurter to warn President Franklin Roosevelt against allowing Bernays to play a leadership role in World War II, describing him and his colleagues as ‘professional poisoners of the public mind, exploiters of foolishness, fanaticism, and self-interest.’ http://theconversation.com/the-manipulation-of-the-american-mind-edward-bernays-and-the-birth-of-public-relations-44393

Anti-Semitism remained a well entrenched feature of Anglo cultural and social life. It found expression in myths, public slurs and stereotypes about Jewish difference and malevolence. Caricaturists, novelists and dramatists employed unflattering stereotypes of Jews in their work; preachers, politicians and journalists disparage Jews as sharpers, cheats, aliens and outsiders, and even as the traditional blaspheming enemies of Christendom. A recent study of the imagery in Edwardian postcards, popular among the masses, indicates the wide dissemination of the anti-Semitic image of the Jewish immigrant in England. They ridiculed their hooked noses and their Eastern European, Ashkenazi accent; they stereotyped the Jews as devious financiers, avaricious profiteers, and as pawnbrokers who charged usurious interest rates and received stolen property. From Britain’s Moment in Palestine, Robert Cohen, 2014

A second quote of Churchill:“I have always said that if Great Britain were defeated in war I hoped we should find a Hitler to lead us back to our rightful position among the nations.” Winston Churchill in the House of Commons, Nov. 6, also in 1938 “At the beginning of the First World War the British Royal family went by the name of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha. Not only were the majority of the Royal Family of German descent but many of them preferred to speak German. Kaiser Wilhelm II was Queen Victoria’s grandson and cousin of King Edward. (and yet Britain and Germany still go to war with each other…) In March 1917 as the people of Britain began to realize the German connection the Royal Family changed their name to Windsor – much more English sounding…” [quoted in “Like All The Nations?” , ed. Brinner & Rischin]

“The real truth of the matter is, as you and I know, that a financial element in the large centers has owned the government of the U.S. since the days of Andrew Jackson.”

Franklin D. Roosevelt in a letter to his confidant Colonel House, 1932 (Jackson was US president a hundred years earlier)

“In 1904, the Carnegie Institution established a laboratory complex at Cold Spring Harbor on Long Island that stockpiled millions of index cards on ordinary Americans, as researchers carefully plotted the removal of families, bloodlines and whole peoples. From Cold Spring Harbor, eugenics advocates agitated in the legislatures of America, as well as the nation’s social service agencies and associations. The Rockefeller Foundation helped funded the German eugenics program and even funded the program that Josef Mengele worked in before he went to Auschwitz.

Even the United States Supreme Court endorsed aspects of eugenics. In its infamous 1927 decision, Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes wrote, “It is better for all the world, if instead of waiting to execute degenerate offspring for crime, or to let them starve for their imbecility, society can prevent those who are manifestly unfit from continuing their kind”. Three generations of imbeciles are enough.” This decision opened the floodgates for thousands to be coercively sterilized or otherwise persecuted as subhuman. Years later, the Nazis at the Nuremberg trials quoted Holmes’s words in their own defense.

Hitler proudly told his comrades just how closely he followed the progress of the American eugenics movement. “I have studied with great interest,” he told a fellow Nazi, “the laws of several American states concerning prevention of reproduction by people whose progeny would, in all probability, be of no value or be injurious to the racial stock.”

Hitler even wrote a fan letter to American eugenic leader Madison Grant calling his race-based eugenics book, The Passing of the Great Race his “bible.”

[later on] Egenicists across America welcomed Hitler’s plans as the logical fulfillment of their own decades of research and effort. California eugenicists republished Nazi propaganda for American consumption. They also arranged for Nazi scientific exhibits, such as an August 1934 display at the L.A. County Museum, for the annual meeting of the American Public Health Association.

In 1934, as Germany’s sterilizations were accelerating beyond 5,000 per month, the California eugenics leader C. M. Goethe upon returning from Germany ebulliently bragged to a key colleague, “You will be interested to know, that your work has played a powerful part in shaping the opinions of the group of intellectuals who are behind Hitler in this epoch-making program. Everywhere I sensed that their opinions have been tremendously stimulated by American thought

By 1926, Rockefeller had donated some $410,000 — almost $4 million in 21st-Century money — to hundreds of German researchers. In May 1926, Rockefeller awarded $250,000 to the German Psychiatric Institute of the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute, later to become the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute for Psychiatry. Among the leading psychiatrists at the German Psychiatric Institute was Ernst Rüdin

, who became director and eventually an architect of Hitler’s systematic medical repression.

Beginning in 1940, thousands of Germans taken from old age homes, mental institutions and other custodial facilities were systematically gassed. Between 50,000 and 100,000 were eventually killed.

Albert Einstein described our present world situation way back during the First World War: “How is it at all possible that this culture-loving era could be so monstrously amoral? ” All our lauded technological progress — our very civilization – is like the axe in the hand of the pathological criminal.” – Albert Einstein, Letter to Heinrich Zangger (1917)

Mockingbird was a secret operation by the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to influence media. Begun in the 1950s, organization recruited leading American journalists into a network to help present the CIA’s views, and funded some student and cultural organizations, and magazines as fronts and also worked to influence foreign media and political campaigns.

After 1953, Operation Mockingbird had major influence over 25 newspapers and wire agencies. The usual methodology was placing reports developed from intelligence provided by the CIA to witting or unwitting reporters. Those reports would then be repeated or cited by the preceding reporters which in turn would then be cited throughout the media wire services. These networks were run by people with well-known pro-American big business and anti-communist views.

The CIA currently maintains a network of individuals around the world who attempt to influence opinion through the use of covert propaganda, and provide direct access to a large amount of newspapers and periodicals, scores of press services and news agencies, radio and television stations, commercial book publishers, and other foreign media outlets.”

The CIA and the Media – Carl Bernstein www.carlbernstein.com/magazine_cia_and_media.php

After leaving The Washington Post in 1977, Carl Bernstein spent six months looking at the relationship of the CIA and the press during the Cold War years.

http://www.carlbernstein.com/magazine_cia_and_media.php

Newly Declassified Govt Docs Reveal Operation Mockingbird is Alive …

Carter Had CIA Armed Fundamentalist Terrorists War Against Afghan Women’s Liberation & Education A CIA covert cruel attack on the people of Afghanistan as a pawn in the Cold War gave birth to US backed civil war, 8 yrs of Soviet military intervention,11 yrs of terrorist war lord devastation; 5 of Taliban restoration of peace, 10 yrs of US invasion/occupation war. Who can stop the gunning down of Taliban as if they, and not David Rockefeller’s wealthy America, had 9/11 guilt for creating al-Qaida? Jimmy Carter could!

There Was No Libyan Peaceful Protest, : Information Clearing House …

www.informationclearinghouse.info/article28376.htm

There Was No Libyan Peaceful Protest, Just Murderous Gangs and Nic Robertson By Jay Janson June 20 2011

The destruction of a beautifully well-kept and prosperous nation, the 53rd highest developed country in the world with free health care and education. A standard of living that was higher than nine European nations, including Russia, is no more,

Ask Hillary Who Buys ISIS et al Terrorists Helping US Oust Assad NewToyota Trucks/ Heavy Weapons Sec. Hillary oversaw regime change wars in Somalia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, S. Sudan, Syria, Yemen; should be asked to explain new Toyota trucks/heavy weapons coming to ISIS/other terrorists, who have been mass murdering US designated enemies in Assad’s Syria and Shiite wherever they are; why superpower US ‘fighting’ for 5 years can’t defeat ragtag force of 25,000; involved false flags attacks on US to prove innocence?

Jay Janson, who lived and taught in Korea for six years, is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents in 67 countries; articles on media published in China, Italy, UK, India, Sweden, Germany Vietnam and the US; now resides in NYC; First effort was a series of articles on deadly cultural pollution endangering seven areas of life emanating from Western corporate owned commercial media published in Hong Kong’s Window Magazine 1993; is coordinator of the Howard Zinn co-founded King Condemned US Wars International Awareness Campaign: (King Condemned US Wars) http://kingcondemneduswars.blogspot.com/ and website historian of the Ramsey Clark co-founded Prosecute US Crimes Against Humanity Now Campaign http://prosecuteuscrimesagainsthumanitynow.blogspot.com/ featuring a country by country history of US crimes and laws pertaining.

Jay spent eight years as Assistant Conductor of the Vietnam Symphony Orchestra in Hanoi and also toured, with Dan Tai-Son, Tchaikovsky Competition First Prize winner, who practiced in a Hanoi bomb shelter. The orchestra was founded by Ho Chi Minh,and it plays most of its concerts in the Opera House, a diminutive copy of the Paris Opera. In 1945, US ally Ho, from a balcony overlooking the large square and flanked by an American Major and a British Colonel, declared Vietnam independent. Everyone in the orchestra lost family, “killed by the Americans” they would mention simply, with kind Buddhist equanimity. Jay can be reached at: tdmedia2000@yahoo.com. Read other articles by Jay http://dissidentvoice.org/author/jayjanson/Jay Janson, spent eight years as Assistant Conductor of the Vietnam Symphony Orchestra in Hanoi and also toured, including with Dan Tai-son, who practiced in a Hanoi bomb shelter. The orchestra was founded by Ho Chi Minh,and it plays most of its concerts in the Opera House, a diminutive copy of the Paris Opera. In 1945, our ally Ho, from a balcony overlooking the large square and flanked by an American Major and a British Colonel, declared Vietnam independent. Everyone in the orchestra lost family, “killed by the Americans” they would mention simply, with Buddhist un-accusing acceptance. Read other articles by Jay.