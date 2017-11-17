Preparing For The Future

One of my friends of ten years wrote, “The question of our time is this: Have we now moved past a critical fork in our evolutionary road and will this lead to our extinction? Many scientists today are saying that the answer is YES.”

“No” is my opinion as there will probably be small pockets of people in climate okay (manageable) zones eking out a living by hook or crook, but their number will be small. It’s like the book that I sent this special friend of mine — The Road . … He, due to his age, won’t be around when the worse case scenario hits our planet. His son, if he is fortunate, will be so. So my friend needs to start planning for his son’s future now. I mean NOW so that my friend can ensure his future survival.

The Road is a 2006 novel by American writer Cormac McCarthy. It is a post-apocalyptic tale of …. Entertainment Weekly in June 2008 named The Road the best book, fiction or non-fiction, of the past 25 years and put it on its end-of-the-decade, …