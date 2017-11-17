Preparing For The Future

“No” is my opinion as there will probably be small pockets of people in climate okay (manageable) zones eking out a living by hook or crook, but their number will be small. It’s like the book that I sent this special friend of mine — The Road. … He, due to his age, won’t be around when the worse case scenario hits our planet. His son, if he is fortunate, will be so. So my friend needs to start planning for his son’s future now. I mean NOW so that my friend can ensure his future survival.
The Road – Wikipedia
The Road is a 2006 novel by American writer Cormac McCarthy. It is a post-apocalyptic tale of …. Entertainment Weekly in June 2008 named The Road the best book, fiction or non-fiction, of the past 25 years and put it on its end-of-the-decade, …
I don’t want to scare anyone, but the majority of my friends, highly educated people for the most part in terms of Earth related matters and with many holding advanced degrees in their fields of specialty (not that their education levels matter), see a major population bottleneck and increasing strife over increasingly dwindling renewable and nonrenewable resources taking place in the future. It will be Rwanda conflict writ large.
A population bottleneck or genetic bottleneck is a sharp reduction in the size of a population due to environmental events (such as earthquakes, floods, fires, disease, or droughts) or human activities (such as genocide). Such events can reduce the variation in the gene pool of a population; thereafter, a smaller population … – From Population bottleneck – Wikipedia
Personally, it won’t matter to me one way or another since I will be dead when it all happens. Yet it does, though, because with my total being — my entire selfhood on which my identity and sense of purpose in life are founded — I care about the future of our world and our species. So we need to take it upon ourselves, whether our views are popular or not, to warn about the coming travails even when we may look like crackpots for doing so/
The reason is that if others do not get warned, they can’t prepare. So the alarm needs to be sounded.
Am I kooky in my views? Don’t take my word for the hell that is coming:
When Will Climate Change Make the Earth Too Hot For Humans?
Aug 2, 2017 – Unless carbon emissions are curtailed, climate change may expose 1.5 … South Asia, where one-fifth of the world’s people live, could face …
Now, here’s what is likely going to happen where I, in MA of USA, currently live:
With temperatures rising under climate change, Western …
Jul 9, 2014 – With temperatures rising under climate change, Western Massachusetts summers projected to resemble those in Florida: report. Comment.
My state is trying to keep scientifically derived tabs on the climate changes as are other ones:
Jul 9, 2014 – Thanks to climate change, that day is coming by the end of the century, making it … will feel like summers now in Texas and Florida (in temperatures only, not humidity). … please read about the difference between weather and climate. … Its blistering 73 degrees here in Massachusetts in mid July at 1:00.
Now, I envision that people in collapsed regions north of the Equatorial line are going to try to make it northward. South of the line, they will try to go southward to a better region that can support life. (Good luck crossing borders between countries!)
And if MA is supposed to become like Florida, imagine about what it will be like south of our state. Perhaps it will be like this:
The Arizona Heat Is Melting Street Signs And Forcing Some People To …
Jun 26, 2017 – Temperatures in parts of Arizona and Nevada have hit as high as 48C, causing cacti to wilt, wheelie bins to melt and driven people to extreme …
However, I’d like to see the way that this effort of people migrating to better climate regions is achieved when there is little or no fossil fuels for vehicles, little or no food and water along the way of the journey and fights for whatever few supplies are available. How can people cope given our large number at the end of this century and with climate change variables in the mix?
As it is, we are losing our food supplying belts in the USA, although gradually. Midwest is succumbing to weather extremes bringing drought, floods and other dire changes. Besides, there is pollinator (bees, butterfly and others) collapse underway and increasing lacks of water when needed. …
From “Broken Heartland: The looming collapse of agriculture on the …
Jun 27, 2012 – Sprawling beneath eight states and more than 100 million acres, the Ogallala Aquifer is the kind of hydrological behemoth that lends itself to …
It’s So Hot In Arizona That Everything Is Melting « CBS Miami
Rubber Soled Shoes Melt in the Phoenix Heat – TripSavvy
Nov 6, 2017 – You may end up stuck to the pavement when your shoes melt in the heat. … when the rubber-soled shoes they are wearing literally melt into the asphalt. … flip flops, sandals, and all other rubber-soled shoes sold in Arizona:.
Is California going to save agriculture for the USA since much of the rest of the country won’t be able to support factory farms without fossil fuels running machinery and with erratic weather patterns? Dream onward if you think so:
Overpumping of Central Valley groundwater creating a crisis, experts …
Mar 18, 2015 – The tawny San Joaquin Valley earth was sinking a half-inch each … Californians suck more water from the ground than any other state, depleting what amounts … space in the vast aquifer that underlies California’s heartland.
California’s farms are sinking from groundwater pumping during …
Aug 21, 2014 – As drought ravages surface water supplies, we’re pumping groundwater to save us. … California’s Central Valley has seen a dramatic rise in well-drilling … And as aquifers are depleted, the land also begins to subside, or sink.
My state of MA, USA has northern forests and meadows. How well does anyone think they will do with severe climate change when they can’t adapt to the Florida pattern? What about our dwindling number of wild animals? What about us without fossil fuel generated electricity to fuel our air conditioning when the heat reaches record temperatures?
How well will we do om MA to subsume hoards of people streaming up from the south? How can we manage with the limited resources in our small area? (As it is, my state is already experiencing biodiversity losses from over development by human economic activities. Yup, the sixth great extinction is well underway here.)
One of my friends thinks that Boston and NYC will be in trouble due to rising oceans. He sees coastlines decimated. Did he think about Florida (images below) or the fighting that will arise between different groups of self-identified people (based on skin color, cultural differences, ethnic disparities, etc.) with too few resources to handle their masses to fulfill the simplest basic needs, as happened in Rwanda?
Let’s look at this all in another way. Let’s view the overall situation from the viewpoint from one of my acquaintances, who does not adhere to a fantasy outlook about our current world and the trajectory on which \ everything is generally slipping.
Losing Our Energy Slaves – YouTube
The most energy costly part of our civilisation is our buildings and it is simple to make vast improvements there …
Sustainable civilization Analyisis Beta 2 – YouTube
Brilliant! Will link in models, web Resources, and scanning In the Global Futures Intelligence System in …
Is the information posed in the above little movies disputable? Could anyone disparage or dispute the visions described in the twosome?
Dislike them or not. What does it matter about what an individual, possibly
in denial, thinks? After all, no variables are changed by wrongful thinking except for outcomes since only change can occur if people take action to turn around events to a new trajectory. And first they have to see truth.
Instead of rejection of a possible outcomes for where the world is heading, I suggest that we start preparing as if the lives of our loved ones depend on the overview presented in each film clip. Even if there is only a ten percent chance that the scenarios posed are right, does anyone really want to be caviler with the future of loved ones in case the views are correct?
Do the odds of ten percent look good as if gambling in a casino? If not, prepare now to try to secure the beloved youngsters’ future and the healthy future of the Earth for even future generations to come after any loved ones that one has in his or her life.
Perhaps loved ones’ lives will largely depend on your present choice for the way to proceed forward on their behalf now and for their welfare in the dauntingly difficult times to come.
