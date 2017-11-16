 Sixth Extinction ?

The question of our time is this: Have we now moved past a critical fork in our evolutionary road and will this lead to our extinction?

Many scientists today are saying that the answer is YES.

In recent years the inherent danger of irreversible degradation as a result of human activity has been forcing both scientists and nonscientists to focus attention on the relationship between our human species and the biosphere of our planet. They are concluding that we humans have become an ecological force contrary to biosphere regeneration and that this is could lead to our extinction. Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking recently sounded the alarm when he predicted that we have less than 600 years before the planet turns into, as he described it; “a sizzling fireball.” In 1992; 1,700 scientists signed a statement warning about the catastrophic impact of human actions on the environment and predicted that as a consequence of our dependence on fossil fuels and our deforestation, such “sizzling fireball” temperatures will occur. The report was updated this year with even greater concern when over 15,000 scientists hailing from more than 180 countries issued the same dire warning to humanity,

Such expressions of concern within the scientific community extend back as far as 1972 with a World Bank report that noted the possibility of a repeat of an extinction event like the Permian Triassic as a result of the release of massive methane reserves below the Arctic land areas and the Arctic Ocean floor.

Countercurrents contributor John Scales Avery brought this to my attention a few years ago. See his latest book. It deals with the ecological conundrum in which we find ourselves. It is free to download.

Even with many prominent scientists like Hawking and Avery raising the alarm, few among the general public are expressing concern. This has been particularly true in America. So a question is arising among the “those” who do understand: What is the reason for the public insouciance? Why is it we are only able to focus on the immediacy of our existence? Is it that as a species we are neurotically dangerous to ourselves?

An urgent need to examine the human thought process and human behavior has arisen, also an urgent need to examine the world’s political, legal, social, religious and economic institutions that grew out of and are integral to that human thought process and behavior.

Only a universal mind-change of earth shattering magnitude can save our species from impending extinction. There is no sign of this on the horizon. Friedrich Nietzsche warned us about the dangers of our insouciance. He wrote in The Gay Science:

“The madman when he went into the marketplace to tell everyone the news of God’s death; those going about their business missed the significance. Nor did they recognize the extent to which they themselves were implicated.”

We need to understand that we are those there in that marketplace. We are the ones who are missing the significance. We are the implicated.

Bio

David Anderson brings together a wide range of interests in his writings, namely; theology, history, evolutionary anthropology, philosophy, geopolitics, and economics.

He has written three books. A fourth will be published in the near future.

It is about the need for a geo political, social, religious, economic paradigm shift for human survival. It calls for a radically different understanding of the relationship of Homo sapiens to Planet earth and the cosmos. It challenges the implicit ecological legitimacy of our political, social, religious, and economic institutions. It makes recommendations as to how they can be restructured.

