When a thunder and lightning hit

Many places of worship

Houses destroyed and people killed

With fire on the roofs

And swords and axes on the ground

Exploding bombs on the nerves

Murdering the identity and dignity

Of men, women and children,

I went to measure

The pain in their eyes

And to count

The number of tears

Flowing like a waterfall

Crossing their check dams,

For a moment of peace

And a moment of being.

The gush of the flow

Snatched our camera

And editing system

Forcing us to search in despair

Making us roam around in confusion

About the meaning

Of our own existence.

The rain that poured from the eyes

Could sweep any decent civilization.

But it didn’t.

For men who did not care

Except for their own greed for power

Could convert the presence

Into absence.

Today, when you look at

The drought in the eyes

With horrors of the past

Still bringing fire into my soul

I keep telling myself

That my body should never be connected

With another thunder and lightening.

And when the dark clouds moved

In a sky that I could not reach

I took a shot

Of a sun

That has never risen.

K.P Sasi is a film maker, writer, activist and cartoonist. He can be reached at kpsasi36@gmail.com