Planetary Salvation  Compromised By Activism Lite, Climate Lite, Anti-Apartheid Lite & Anti-War Lite Weakness

In the neoliberal War on Humanity and War on Terra, there are the Bad Guys (the neoliberals, One Percenters, Super Rich, US Alliance military, warmongers, moronic Trumpists, fascists, neo-Nazis, religious right, and genocidal Zionists) versus the Good Guys (the anti-war, anti-nuclear, anti-Apartheid, anti-discrimination, pro-environment social humanists). However the Good Guys have been severely compromised by many activists who are insufficiently activist or activism lite by being climate lite, socialism lite, anti-Apartheid lite, and anti-war lite.

At the heart of this problem of soft, weak, deficient and compromised activist messaging is immense and increasing wealth inequality that subverts democracy and cripples effective free speech. Thus the Western democracies have become Kleptocracies, Plutocracies, Lobbyocracies, Corporatocracies and Dollarocracies in which Big Money purchases people, politicians, parties, policies, public perception of reality, votes, more political power and more private profit. Corporate control of Mainstream media means that effective free speech and public perception of reality are horrendously perverted by massive fake news through the lying by omission of Mainstream journalist, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes.

Nevertheless, science-informed truth-tellers have a rational hope that the truth will out, that the unquenchable truth can make a Hole in the Mainstream Wall of Silence, that the dam of corporate lies will burst. This optimism of the science-informed truth-tellers is supported by the history of science, and by the existence of Alternative media and a tiny minority of truth-telling dissident journalists, politicians, academics and commentators.

However this optimism is realistically blunted by the desperately urgent need for effective truth telling now in a world that is presently existentially threatened by the deadly quartet of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse namely Nuclear Weapons (that can wipe out most of Humanity and the Biosphere in a prolonged nuclear winter following an all-out nuclear exchange), Poverty (that kills the 17 million people who perish avoidably from deprivation each year), Climate Change (that is predicted to kill 10 billion people this century in a near-terminal Climate Genocide unless requisitely addressed ) [1], and entrenched Lying (that critically subverts science-based rational risk management that is crucial for informed systemic change to minimize risk, noting that lying by omission is far, far worse than lying by commission because the latter at least permits refutation and debate) [2].

Thus until its re-discovery by Copernicus, Kepler and Galileo in circa 1600 CE, the world had ignored the discovery of the sun-centred nature of our solar system by Aristarchus of Samos for about 1,800 years [3-6]. However today we don’t have the luxury of 2 millennia to deal with the rapidly worsening climate emergency. The upper targetfor average global surface temperature rise of 2 degrees Centigrade that was set at the 2015 Paris Climate Change Conference is now unavoidable – indeed cessation of coal burning is predicted to cause a rapid temperature escalation as global cooling sulphate aerosols are rapidly eliminated from the atmosphere [7-9]. Thus paleoclimatologist Dr Andrew Glikson: “There is little evidence that climate science had much to do with the outcomes of the Paris conference. The warming target of <1.5C has already been breached over the continents and a global ~2C temperature rise is only masked by the reflective albedo of transient sulphur aerosols [from coal burning]” [9]. For Island Nations and megadelta nations like Bangladesh the present plus 1C is already catastrophic due to more energetic tropical storms (hurricanes, cyclones), sea level rise and storm surges – the world is already experiencing \a worsening climate genocide [10].

Further, even in this truth-telling domain Money Talks, and there is a Market for Alternative and Progressive views just as there is a Market for fascist and terracidal views. Many activists (and typically and most tellingly the most publicly visible activists), faced as they are with the almost unassailable monolith of Big Money and corporate power, adopt the pragmatic approaches of “being “realistic”, softening the message, not frightening the horses, finding a “middle ground” or “sensible centre” consensus, accommodating with the One Percenter power structure, using courteous language, adopting an evolutionary rather than a revolutionary approach, finding victories in “baby steps” etc.

As explored in this essay, such activists can be described as “activist lite” and are granted visibility and some degree of “effective free speech” by a grateful One Percenter Establishment, in marked contrast to the better informed and uncompromising truth-tellers who are variously labelled the Far Left, Ultra-Left or Alarmists and by and large only have effective frèe speech in talking among themselves. Nevertheless it must be clearly stated that such activist lite and accordingly visible activists must be lauded and supported for their pro-humanity positions on the basis that something is better than nothing and “we can’t have it all”. Thus, for example, science-trained and Green-Left Pope Francis is a world leader in demanding that the human and environmental cost of greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution must be “fully borne” by the polluters, whereas conversely he is bound by dogma in opposing birth control that is crucial for global sustainability.

Before embarking on this analysis, it is important to succinctly state the problem – as my mathematician great uncle George Polya wrote in his famous book “How to Solve It”, the first step in problem solving is understanding the problem [11]. There are 7.5 billion human beings on Planet Earth but the top One Percenters have about 50% of the wealth [12] and about 17 million people die avoidably from deprivation each year [13]. Indeed while at least 0.4 million people die annually from global warming, about 7 million die annually from air pollution from the burning of carbon fuels [14]. Even in the rich, colonial genocide-based Anglosphere countries of the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, countries for which there are effectively zero annual avoidable deaths from deprivation [13], there are substantial annual preventable deaths from largely lifestyle, societally-imposed or self-imposed circumstances (e.g. smoking, alcohol, obesity etc) that total 1.7 million, 150,000, 100,000, 85,000 and 17,000, respectively [15-19]. The fundamental cause of this carnage is deadly neoliberalism that seeks to maximize the freedom of the smart and advantaged to exploit the human and natural resources of the world for maximum private profit, with an utterly dishonest claim of “trickle down” benefits for the less smart and less advantaged. In contrast, social humanism (social democracy, democratic socialism, eco-socialism, the welfare state) involves sustainably maximizing human happiness, opportunity and dignity through evolving national and international social contracts for the betterment of all people and the irreplaceable Biosphere (biodiversity) on which they depend [20, 21]. The present horrendous, capitalism-driven wealth disparity is bad for the economy (the poor cannot afford the goods and services they produce) and bad for democracy (Big Money buys votes and political power) [22-24].

How must the World deal with the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse that are already upon us? Neoliberalism must be immediately abolished and replaced by sustainability-based socialism (peacefully, of course). Abolition of egregious and distorting wealth disparity is readily accomplished by an annual wealth tax of the kind already obtaining in France and which has been applied in the Muslim World for 1,400 years as a 2.5% annual wealth tax or zakkat [25]. It is estimated that an annual wealth tax of 4% would bring all countries up to the annual per capita GDP of China and Cuba, countries for which annual avoidable mortality from deprivation is zero i.e. such a wealth tax could abolish the annual Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust in which 17 million people die avoidably from deprivation each year [26]. Nuclear weapons must be immediately abolished – all countries must be forced to adhere to the recently promulgated UN Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty with strictly applied Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) applied to nuclear terrorist countries and their allies to ensure universal compliance [1]. While it is already too late to avoid a catastrophic plus 2 degree Centigrade temperature rise [7-10, 27-29], we must do everything we can to make the future “less bad” for future generations. The world must immediately switch from dirty and dangerous fossil fuels to renewable energy and ensure compliance through Green Tariffs, and application of a price on greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution that fully reflects the damage caused (estimated at $200 per tonne CO2-equivalent) [30-37]. Finally and crucially, there must be zero tolerance for lying, but since free speech is vital for scientific and societal advance, the only punishment would be the utter ignominy of authoritative public exposure for past and present falsehood.

Important examples of activist lite positions are set out below in 3 sections devoted to the major threats of (A) Nuclear energy and nuclear weapons, (B) Racism, Apartheid, War and Poverty, and (C) Man-made Global Warming:

(A) Nuclear energy and nuclear weapons.

(1). Anti-nuclear energy lite

The neoliberal hard-core are pro-nuclear energy because they are ideologically committed to supporting any enterprise for private profit regardless of harm to Humanity and the Biosphere. The pro-Humanity Left opposes nuclear energy because it is disempowering, dirty, dangerous, generates long-lived radioactive waste, has serious security issues and is presently based on non-renewable uranium and thorium resources. However some really great and wonderful climate activists, notably Dr James Hansen of NASA [38] and Dr James Lovelock FRS [39] have supported nuclear energy as an interim measure to allow for rapid reduction in fossil fuel-based power (Dr Lovelock recently changed his mind on the basis that we have run out of time). Excellent climate change activist Professor Barry Brook and others are for plutonium-generating fast breeder reactors that would make for vastly more efficient and long-term use of uranium resources. However largely absent from public discussion involving the well-intentioned anti-nuclear lite is the argument, notably championed by Australian physicist Dr Mark Diesendorf, that in the context of a carbon economy, nuclear power generation is dirty greenhouse gas-wise – the overall nuclear cycle produces CO2 from mining, transport, processing, enrichment, cement production for power station construction, disposal of waste and ultimately decommissioning of power stations. Further, when limited high quality uranium oxide reserves are used up, use of low grade ores may mean that a new nuclear power station could release the same CO2/MWh as a new gas-fired power station [40]. While fast breeder reactors have been advocated as a highly efficient option [38], there are major fears relating to expense, security, nuclear terrorism and predicted severe human rights impacts of a plutonium economy. American civil liberties have been severely eroded in the face of the “jihadi terrorist” threat (4 victims of jihadi terrorism in America each year [18]) – however civil liberties would largely disappear in an America awash with plutonium in a plutonium economy.

(2). Anti-nuclear weapons lite.

All civilized people are against nuclear weapons and the implicitly proposed mass murder and terracide, but some more than others. The upper estimates of stored nuclear weapons are as follows: US (7,315), Russia (8,000), Apartheid Israel (400), France (300), UK (250), China (250), Pakistan (120), India (100), and North Korea (less than 10). India , Pakistan, Apartheid Israel and North Korea have not ratified the Nuclear non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) [1]. However 2017 saw the award of the Nobel Prize to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), the activism of which has led to the UN Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty in 2017 . According to a mandate adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2016, negotiations on the treaty began in the United Nations in March 2017 and continued from 15 June to 7 July 2017. In the vote on the treaty text, 122 were in favour, 1 voted against (Netherlands), and 1 abstained (Singapore). 69 nations did not vote, among them all of the nuclear weapon states and all NATO members except the Netherlands. As of 22 September 2017, 3 states have ratified the Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty (Guyana, Thailand and Vatican City ) and 53 states have signed the Treaty: Algeria, Austria, Bangladesh, Brazil, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chile, Comoros, Congo (Democratic Republic of; Congo-Kinshasa, Zaire), Congo (Republic of; Congo-Brazzaville), Costa Rica, Cote D’Ivoire, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Fiji, Gambia (The), Ghana, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Indonesia, Ireland, Kiribati, Laos, Libya, Liechtenstein, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Mexico, Nepal, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Palau, Palestine, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Samoa, San Marino, Sao Tome and Principe, South Africa, Thailand, Togo, Tuvalu, Uruguay, Vanuatu, Vatican City, Venuzuela, and Vietnam [1, 41]. One notes that the only European signatories are Austria, Ireland, Liechtenstein, New Zealand and the Vatican City.

Bertrand Russell co-signed the Russel-Einstein Manifesto (1955) with 10 other eminent scientists (all but Infeld were or became Nobel Laureates) that called for “an agreement to renounce nuclear weapons” and concluded with the resolution: “In view of the fact that in any future world war nuclear weapons will certainly be employed, and that such weapons threaten the continued existence of mankind, we urge the governments of the world to realize, and to acknowledge publicly, that their purpose cannot be furthered by a world war, and we urge them, consequently, to find peaceful means for the settlement of all matters of dispute between them” [42].

Australian ICAN co-founder Dr Tilman Ruff and former Australian PM Malcolm Fraser supported a nuclear weapons ban and strongly criticized Australia’s opposition to such a treaty (2015): “The risks of nuclear weapons being used are real, and have previously been underestimated. Aggravated by international tensions, there are many circumstances in which nuclear weapons could be used by intent; or by accidental, mistaken, unauthorised or malicious use, including through machine failure, human error and increasingly, cyberattack. Limiting the role of nuclear weapons to deterrence – their claimed role in the “defence” of Australia – does not remove the danger of their use. On the contrary, the vulnerability of nuclear command and control systems, maintaining arsenals on high alert, ready to be fired within minutes, forward deployments and continuing modernisation of nuclear arsenals, increase the risks over time. Every weapon developed has been used in war. In August 1945 only two nuclear weapons existed; both were used. Despite reductions, there are now 16,400, most of them many times more powerful than the weapons which destroyed Hiroshima and Nagasaki, killing close to a quarter of a million people. The only assurance against nuclear war is the total elimination of nuclear weapons” [44]. However numerous people argue that nuclear weapons have been a useful deterrent to war or have downplayed the threat. Thus the recent unfortunate observation by brilliant and articulate physicist. Professor Brian Cox in response to an interviewer’s “I suppose Oppenheimer would have had to have held competing ideas in his head when he thought that the atom bomb equalled peace”: “Well, I think that was one of his motivations, actually, ‘cause he felt very strongly that the power that science and engineering and thinking in this way had delivered to politicians would not be handled by the political structure. And he was actually wrong. Actually, he was surprised in 1953 that we were still here. And we’re still here now, so actually the political systems we have in the world did manage – so far – to control that power” [44]. Even the long-awaited socialist leader of the UK Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, has had to concede to Labor Party support for continued UK deployment of the Trident nuclear weapons system: “I voted against the renewal [of Trident] , everybody knows that, because I wanted to go in a different direction. That decision has been taken, I respect that decision. It’s there in the programme, it’s there in the manifesto, it will be carried out … It’s the position we are adopting as a party and we will take into government” [45].

(B) Racism, Apartheid, War and Poverty.

The penultimate expression of racism is war, the ultimate expression of racism being genocide. Conquest leads to hegemony and inter-national or intra-national Apartheid, with the dire consequence of deadly poverty. Presently 17 million people die avoidably from deprivation each year on Spaceship Earth with the US-led First World in charge of the flight deck [13].

(1). Anti-racism lite.

These days every nation, except for blatantly, explicitly and genocidally racist Trump America and Apartheid Israel, is at great pains to foreswear racism, notwithstanding their complicity in violent racism ( politically correct racism or PC racism), as expressed in their endless declarations : “We are not racist, but…” Given the immense, race-based disadvantage of Black Americans [46], one might suppose that African-American Congressional representatives would be unambiguously anti-racist, but Bruce A. Dixon (managing director of the Black Agenda Report) has damned these Black anti-racist lite representatives as follows (2014): “ Israel’s vicious apartheid regime celebrated Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration with the massacre of 1400 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, and the destruction of a great part of the enclave’s infrastructure, down to chicken farms and water systems. The new Congress called it righteous self-defense, with 390 yeas, 5 nays and 22 “present”. The CBC [Congressional Black Caucus] was 2 of those nays, Gwen Moore (WI) and Maxine Waters (CA), and 7 of the “presents”, Edwards (MD), Ellison (MN), Johnson (GA), Lee (TX), Payne (NJ), Kilpatrick (MI), and Watson (CA). This month, as the civilian death toll in the latest Israeli criminal orgy of collective punishment mounted toward 1,000 [latest: 2,200] , the US House passed a nearly identical resolution, calling this massacre legitimate “self-defense” as well. This time the House vote, including that of the Congressional Black Caucus was unanimous. Not a single member of the CBC, despite their much heralded brand of standing for civil rights and against apartheid here and around the world, bothered to publicly question the racist ethnocracy that is the Israeli state” [47] – an extreme example of anti-racism lite.

(2). Anti-Apartheid lite.

Those supporting Nazi Germany can be accurately described as “pro-Nazi” and those supporting US-, UK- , Australia- and Apartheid Israel-backed, neo-Nazi Apartheid South Africa can be accurately described as “pro-Apartheid”. Accordingly those supporting US-, UK- , Australia-, Canada- and EU-backed Apartheid Israel can also be accurately described as “pro-Apartheid”. Neo-Nazi Apartheid Israel determines that 74% of its now 50% Indigenous Palestinian population are excluded from voting for the government ruling them. In its opposition to the New Zealand co-sponsored UN Security Council Resolution 2334 that condemned Israeli war crimes in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (passed unanimously except for Obama US abstention) , Australia became second in the world after Trump America as a supporter of Apartheid Israel and hence of Apartheid [48].

Apartheid is condemned by the UN Convention on Apartheid as a criminal violation of the UN Charter, as set out by eminent lawyer John Dugard (Professor of International Law, Department of Public Law, Faculty of Law, Leiden University): “The Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid (hereinafter Apartheid Convention) has it roots in the opposition of the United Nations to the discriminatory racial policies of the South African Government – known as apartheid – which lasted from 1948 to 1990. Apartheid was annually condemned by the General Assembly as contrary to Articles 55 and 56 of the Charter of the United Nations from 1952 until 1990; and was regularly condemned by the Security Council after 1960. In 1966, the General Assembly labelled apartheid as a crime against humanity (resolution 2202 A (XXI) of 16 December 1966) and in 1984 the Security Council endorsed this determination (resolution 556 (1984) of 23 October 1984). The Apartheid Convention was the ultimate step in the condemnation of apartheid as it not only declared that apartheid was unlawful because it violated the Charter of the United Nations, but in addition it declared apartheid to be criminal. The Apartheid Convention was adopted by the General Assembly on 30 November 1973, by 91 votes in favour, four against (Portugal, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States) and 26 abstentions. It came into force on 18 July 1976. As of August 2008, it has been ratified by 107 States” [49].

The most controversial example of an Apartheid lite celebrity was the great American musician and song-writer Paul Simon who naively and wrongly broke the world sanctions regime against Apartheid South Africa in creating the acclaimed “Graceland” album with the assistance of Black South African musicians [50] As set out above, numerous White and Black American Members of Congress were anti-Apartheid lite in disgracefully supporting Apartheid Israel [47]. Of the 5 countries of the Anglosphere “Five eyes” intelligence-sharing club, 4 (the US, UK, Australia and Canada) are pro-Apartheid as fervent supporters of Apartheid Israel and hence of Apartheid (New Zealand that co-sponsored UN Security Council Resolution 2334. condemning Apartheid Israeli crimes is an anti-Apartheid exception [48]). There is unfortunately a huge body of journalist, politician, academic and commentator presstitutes in the Zionist-subverted West who support Apartheid Israel and hence are pro-Apartheid. The brilliant anti-racist Jewish American humanitarian and scholar, Professor Noam Chomsky, is highly critical of Apartheid Israel and supports Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) relating to the Occupied Palestinian Territories but can be described as anti-Apartheid lite because he opposes a cultural boycott against Apartheid Israel per se [51].

(3). Anti-war lite versus anti-war hard core.

The excellent US Black Commentator wrote on “Anti-war hardcore vs anti-war lite” 3 months before the illegal US, UK and Australian invasion of Iraq: “As Blacks take leadership roles in the growing anti-war movement, the more comfortable corners of the Left are busy generating schisms, for no reason other than to assure the War Party of their patriotism. Privileged people are like that. They insist on having their way and deciding who is and who is not good company, even when the stakes are life and death –possibly for the whole planet… The truth is, there is Anti-war Hardcore and Anti-war Lite. African Americans are involved in both camps… If the United States conquers Iraq and sticks around for ten years, the total cost to the economy could rise to $2 trillion dollars” [52]. One notes that Nobel Laureate economist Joseph Stiglitz (Columbia) and Harvard Professor Linda Bilmes estimated a $3 trillion long-term accrual cost for the Iraq War [53-55]. The long-term accrual cost of the Afghan War has been estimated at $2 trillion [56-58]. This obscene expenditure is inescapably connected to the 1.7 million Americans who die preventably each year (27 million preventable deaths since 9/11, including 120,000 US veteran suicides) [18, 59], noting that the risk avoidance-based Value of a Statistical Life (VOSL) is $7 million for each American. Successive American Administrations have been committed to spending over $6 trillion in the War on Terror and killing millions of Muslims abroad instead of trying to keep 27 million Americans alive at home. However not only the US Alliance war criminals but also many anti-war lite activists ignore this horrendous American Holocaust [18, 58, 59].

Many anti-war lite activists as well as Alliance war criminals and US Alliance Mainstream journalist, politician, academic and commentator presstitutes also ignore the horrendous human cost of the US Alliance War on Muslims – 32 million Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, or from deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the pro-Zionist US Alliance in the US War on Terror (US War on Muslims) since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity in which Apartheid Israel is very likely to have been complicit [60]. Anti-war lite is an appropriate descriptive for the numerous anti-war activists who, for whatever reasons, ignore the horrendous dimensions of this ongoing Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide. A rare and exemplary exception is the US Just Foreign Policy organization that estimates 1.5 million violent Iraqi deaths associated with the US Alliance invasion of Iraq [61] , to which one must add an estimated 1.2 million Iraqi avoidable deaths from war-imposed deprivation [54, 55].

Of course the US Alliance War on Muslims is just part of centuries of US imperialism in which the US has invaded 72 countries as compared to the UK 193 countries, Australia 85, France 82, Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12, China 2 and much-vilified North Korea zero. The carnage from these post-1950 US wars are summarized as follows as deaths from post from violence plus avoidable deaths from war-imposed deprivation: post-1950 US Asian wars (40 million, 1950-present), the Korean Genocide (5.2 million, 1950-1953), Laotian Genocide (1.2 million, 1955-1975), the Vietnamese Genocide (15.3 million, 1955-1975), the Cambodian Genocide (6 million, 1965-1975), the Congolese Genocide (30 million, 1960 – present), the Guatemalan Genocide (2 million, 1960-1966), the Afghan Genocide (9 million, 1978 – present; 6.0 million, 2001- present), Iraqi Genocide (9 million, 1914 – present; 4.6 million, 1990 – present; 2.7 million, 2003 – present), the Somalian Genocide (2.3 million, 1992 – present), the Libyan Genocide (0.2 million, 2011 – present), Syrian Genocide (1.0 million, 2012 – present), the post-9-11 US War on Muslims, Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide (32 million Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, or deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity), and the deprivation-driven Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust (1,500 million avoidable deaths from deprivation, 1950 – present; 17 million such deaths annually). To this we can add the US-backed and ongoing the Palestinian Genocide (2 million, 1920 – present) [13, 60-64].

The horrendous extent of this carnage is resolutely ignored by most anti-war lite activists for reasons one can only speculate upon and ranging from ignorance or innumeracy to fear of “frightening the horses” or ideological blinkering. A notorious case is that of UK intellectual Christopher Hitchens who savaged American imperialism in his book “The Trial of Henry Kissinger” in which he credited 1973 Nobel Peace Prize winner Kissinger with 8 million war-related deaths [65], but who then supported the illegal and genocidal US Alliance invasion of Iraq that was associated with 2.7 million Iraqi deaths from violence, 1.5 million, or war-imposed deprivation, 1.2 million [54, 55].

(4). Anti-poverty lite.

Poverty is deadly and presently 17 million people die avoidably from deprivation each year, with 1,500 million having died thus since 1950 [13]. Yet the very terms “avoidable death” and its synonyms – avoidable mortality, excess death, excess mortality, untimely death, premature death, deaths that did not have to happen – are largely ignored by anti-poverty lite activists as well as by homicidally greedy neoliberals. These terms are largely confined to the world of medical epidemiologists. Some countries are conspicuously generous in giving circa 1% of GDP as aid to Developing Countries, notably Sweden (1.40%), UAE (1.09%), Norway (1.05%), Luxembourg (0.93%) and Denmark (0.85%) as compared to 0.27% for rich and greedy US lackey Australia and 0.17% for the US [65]. However even 1% of GDP seems “anti-poverty lite” when one considers the 15% of global GDP annually that would be needed to abolish the Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust that kills 17 million people each year. Thus an annual global wealth tax of about 4% would yield $16 trillion annually (15% of global GDP) and enable raising all countries to annual per capita incomes equivalent to the $6,000 per person per year of China and Cuba, countries for which annual avoidable mortality is zero (0) [26].

(C) Man-made Global Warming.

(1). Climate lite – how fast do you want to drive over the cliff?

With the exception of the poor countries already severely impacted by global warming through drought, sea level rise, super storms, and storm surges (most notably tropical storm devastated Island Nations and mega-delta countries like Bangladesh), the world signed up to commitments at the 2015 Paris Climate Change Conference that in horrible reality ultimately mean a circa 3 degree Centigrade temperature rise [68]. Compared to climate change denialist Donald Trump, Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama appears to be a Good Guy, but his policy of a coal to gas transition turns out to have been deeply flawed, counterproductive and with minimal benefit (in short, because methane leaks and has a Global Warming Potential 105 times greater than that of CO2 on a 20 year time frame, gas burning for power can be dirtier GHG-wise than coal burning) [69-71]. Similarly, the esteemed but corporate-funded and climate lite 350.org organization led by terrific and “visible” climate activists such as Bill McKibben and Naomi Klein, wants an urgent reduction of atmospheric CO2 to no more than 350 parts per million (ppm) from the present 405 ppm CO2 that is increasing at 3 ppm CO2 per year. However science-informed 300.org demands a return to the pre-Industrial Revolution level of about 300 ppm CO2 (e.g. world coral started dying off at 320 ppm CO2 and sustainable Arctic sea ice retention requires 320 ppm CO2) [33, 34]. “Rounding up” means that a 350 ppm CO2 target becomes a politically imaginable and feasible 400 ppm CO2, whereas “rounding down” 320 ppm CO2 yields 300 ppm CO2 that is “impossible” to the neoliberal, climate criminal One Percenters who would have to help pay for the stupendous cost of it.

(2). Carbon Price lite – but the human and environmental cost of GHG pollution must be “fully borne” by the polluters (Lord Stern, Pope Francis).

Many politicians, parties, corporations and countries have proposed variants of a dishonest, ineffective and indeed counterproductive market scheme (Emissions Trading Scheme, ETS) that claim to put a price on carbon pollution. However leading climate economist Lord Nicholas Stern has stated that “Climate change is a result of the greatest market failure that the world has seen” because the price of energy does not reflect the climate change related costs of producing it [72]. In similar vein, science-trained Pope Francis has declared that the human and environmental cost of GHG pollution must be “fully borne” by the polluters [73-75]. Dishonest governments have opted for deceptive carbon price “market signals” [76] rather than the cost of pollution being “fully borne” . Thus the 2012 Carbon Price for the EU ETS was $7 per tonne CO2-equivalent [72] as compared to the expertly-determined, damage-related Carbon Price of $200 per tonne CO2-equivalent [37]. The ETS approach is highly flawed because it is empirically ineffective, consequently counterproductive and profoundly deceptive [76]. Indeed the climate change market failure is a good example of Polya’s 3 Laws of Economics that are derived from the 3 Laws of Thermodynamics and can be expressed as (1) Profit equals Price minus Cost of Production (COP), (2) deception over COP strives to a maximum, and (3) no jobs on a dead planet [77]. Those advocating anything less than a “fully borne”, damage-related Carbon Price are Carbon Price lite.

(3) Carbon Debt lite – ignoring the world’s Carbon Debt of $370 trillion.

The Cambridge Dictionary defines Carbon Debt as “the difference between the amount of carbon dioxide produced by a country, company, etc., and the amount that it offsets” (e.g. by buying forest retention Carbon Credits from corrupt Developing World leaders). This definition is widely accepted by governments and by climate-lite activist NGOs. However a much tougher definition that is resolutely ignored by nearly everyone is that of the Historical Carbon Debt (aka Historical Climate Debt) of a country that can be measured by the amount of greenhouse gas (GHG) it has introduced into the atmosphere since the start of the Industrial Revolution in the mid-18th century. Thus the total Carbon Debt of the world from 1751-2016 is about 1,850 billion tonnes CO2. Assuming a damage-related Carbon Price of $200 per tonne CO2-equivalent, this corresponds to a Carbon Debt of $370 trillion, similar to the total wealth of the world and 4.5 times the world’s total annual GDP. Using estimates from Professor James Hansen of national contributions to Historical Carbon Debt and assuming a damage-related Carbon Price in USD of $200 per tonne CO2-e, the World has a Carbon Debt of US$370 trillion that is increasing at US$13 trillion per year, and Australia has a Carbon Debt of US$7.5 trillion (A$10 trillion) that is increasing at US$400 billion (A$533 billion) per year and at US $40,000 (A$53,000) per head per year for under-30 year old Australians [35]. Climate criminal politicians, governments, business organizations and even climate lite activists and NGOs ignore the true extent of this huge Carbon Debt for good reason – intergenerational inequity and intergenerational injustice. If the young fully realized the awful extent of the worsening and inescapable Carbon Debt to be paid by future generations there would be a Climate Revolution.

(4). Anti-pollution lite – ignoring exported and per capita GHG pollution.

The 2015 Paris Climate Change Conference (COP 21) failed Humanity and has locked in a catastrophic temperature rise of about plus 2.7 degrees C. All ordinary folk can do is to boycott the worst polluters that can be identified by disproportionately high annual per capita GHG pollution. World Bank analysts have revised annual greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution upwards by 50% to 64 billion tonnes CO2-equivalent by properly accounting for land use for animal husbandry [80] and the same approach has been used to properly re-calculate annual per capita GHG pollution for all countries and hence the best targets for global Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) to save the planet. The worst countries on this basis are Belize (366.9 tonnes CO2-equivalent per person per year ), Guyana (203.1), Malaysia (126.0), Papua New Guinea (114.7), Qatar (101.8), Zambia (97.5), Antigua & Barbuda (85.6), United Arab Emirates (82.4), Panama (68.0), Botswana (64.9), Liberia (55.0), Indonesia (53.6), New Zealand (53.2), Australia (52.9; 116 if including its huge GHG-generating exports), Nicaragua (51.2), Canada (50.1), Equatorial Guinea (47.5), Venezuela (45.2), Brazil (43.4), Myanmar (41.9), Ireland (41.4), United States (41.0), Cambodia (40.5), Kuwait (37.3), Paraguay (37.2), and Central African Republic (35.7) – as compared to China (7.4), Bangladesh (2.7), Pakistan (2.5), and India (2.1) [79].

However a better measure of culpability is weighted annual per capita greenhouse gas pollution taking relative per capita income into account, this revealing that the worst polluters on this basis include the rich Anglosphere countries of the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Ireland. In descending order of “weighted annual per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution” score we have Qatar (924.3), United Arab Emirates (337.0), Australia (306.8; if including its huge GHG-generating exports, 672.8), Luxembourg (256.1), Canada (234.0), New Zealand (218.7), United States (207.1), Ireland (206.6), Norway (181.9), Belize (165.1), Singapore (162.2), Denmark (158.5), Kuwait (151.4), Malaysia (128.5), Netherlands (120.8), Belgium (116.0), Antigua & Barbuda (109.6), Brunei (104.4), Finland (95.2), and UK ( 92.9) – as compared to China (5.2) and 0.3 for Bangladesh, Pakistan and India [80].

By way of example, climate criminal Australia pretends to be “tackling climate change” and “meeting its Paris obligations” but the politically dominant Coalition Government and Labor Opposition (collectively known as the Lib-Labs) resolutely ignore Australia’s world-leading coal and gas exports and the concept of “annual per capita GHG pollution” as a measure of complicity in speciescide, ecocide, climate genocide and terracide.

(5). Climate Justice lite and Climate Revolution lite – Climate Revolution now or later?

In the conclusion to her huge and powerful book “This Changes Everything. Capitalism vs. the Climate”, anti-racist Jewish Canadian writer, Naomi Klein, considers the time when “societies suddenly decide they have had enough , defying all experts and forecasters… The real question is what progressive forces will make of that moment, the power and confidence with which it will be seized. Because these moments when the impossible seems suddenly possible are excruciatingly rare and precious. That means that more must be made of them. The next time one arises, it must be harnessed not only to denounce the world as it is, and build fleeting pockets of liberated space. It must be the catalyst to actually build the world that will keep us all safe. The stakes are simply too high, and the time too short, to settle for anything less” ([81], page 464). Naomi Klein is a wonderful and very visible activist for human rights, economic decency and climate change action but my heroine Naomi Klein is Climate Justice lite and Climate Revolution lite because the time for Climate Justice and Climate Revolution is now [82].

Final comments.

Naomi Klein hopes for a time “when societies suddenly decide they have had enough” ([81], page 464) and Climate Revolution ensues. Peace is the only way but silence kills and silence is complicity. Further, the truth-telling must be unequivocal and not softened or compromised as “activism lite”. From a scientific perspective that societal tipping point should have already been reached as a plus 1 degree Centigrade of global warming already devastates Island Nations with intense super storms and sea surges. However “activism lite” softening of the Awful Truth means continuing deadly obfuscation by One Percenter-dominated democracies, a worsening climate emergency and a worsening climate genocide.

This deadly climate inaction derives not just from anti-science climate change denialism fostered by climate criminal fossil fuel companies but also from the effective climate change denialism of politicians and climate activists who understand the problem but are simply too cowardly, too inept or too politely and pragmatically consensual to bite the bullet and act effectively in the interests of Humanity and the Biosphere.

We are badly running out of time to save the Planet. Science-informed people – and especially the young who are most threatened by climate change, climate injustice and intergenerational inequity – must (a) inform everyone they can of the need to urgently reverse man-made climate change by a return to a safe and sustainable 300 ppm CO2, (b) urge voting for the pro-equity, social humanist and Terraphile Greens and Socialists, (c) sideline climate genocidal climate criminals from public life, (d) demand trial and punishment of climate criminals involving inescapable dispossession and custodial retribution with the same rigor as that applied to murderers and robbers in civil society, and (e) demand zero tolerance for climate criminals by urging and applying Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against all people, politicians, parties, countries, companies and corporations conspicuous in the War on Terra, the greed-driven, terracidal destruction of the Biosphere through unaddressed, man-made global warming [83, 84].

References.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at a major Australian university for 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text "Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds" (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published "Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950" (G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2007).

) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/4047-the-plight-of-the-palestinians.html ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ) . When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .