My India Today

This lecture by Mirza Yawar Baig is take on India as it is today and the challenges that face us in the immediate future. He says “It is my address to my fellow citizens to say that it is time we accepted the role of citizenship and understand that it means to take responsibility for the welfare of our nation and get involved to ensure that we build a nation that is truly strong and vibrant. Strength and vibrancy of nations is not a factor of money or weapons or resources, but of spirit; the courage to stand for justice, against oppression of all kinds. It is a reflection not of what we have but of who we are. It is a measure of our pride in being Indian.”

This lecture has nothing to do with the magazine India Today.

Mirza Yawar Baig is based in Hyderabad, India and is the founder and President of Yawar Baig & Associates; an international leadership consulting organization. He can be reached at yawar@yawarbaig.com