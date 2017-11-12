New War Drums Out Of Saudi Arabia

During its zenith the Ottoman Empire extended over parts of three continents; Europe, Asia and Africa. Its rule had also spread over the Arab World in the Middle Eastern region for long four centuries. After the collapse of the Ottoman Empire the Western colonial powers (the Illuminati, the Hidden Hand, the Khazars, the Rothschilds, the Zionists or whatever you want to call them) had planned to keep the Arab World in the vital geostrategic Middle Eastern region divided, weak, plagued with perpetual wars so that no other empire could be formed to prevent them from robbing the natural resources of the area.

This plan started with the 1916 Sykes-Picot Agreement, and continued on with 1917 Balfour declaration establishing the Israeli terrorist state and its wars against Arab states, the American orchestrated eight years (1980-1988) Iraq/Iran war, President Bush’s (father) 1990/1991 Gulf War, President Bush’s (son) 2003 war against “Global Terror” destroying Iraq, the neocons’ “Project for Greater Middle East” changed later to the “New Middle East”, the so-called Arab Spring and the destruction of Libya, and finally the six years terrorist wars against Syria and the devastating three years Saudi war against Yemen.

These planned wars kept the Arab World politically divided, conflicted, economically and culturally under-developed, and war-torn with millions of its Arab inhabitants killed, maimed and displaced.

Every action creates a reaction. Every oppression is faced with resistance. As the logical result of all these destructive and devastating wars a new generation of stronger, more adaptable, more creative, and yes more militaristic resistance group was destined to emerge and grow as struggle for survival. A phoenix rising from the ashes; in Lebanon Hezbollah was born and grew stronger. Its fighters caused the American marines to withdrew from Lebanon after bombing the American embassy in 1983. This was followed in 1985 by the ousting of the Israeli occupational forces from southern Lebanon. In 2006 Hezbollah was able to inflect heavy casualties on the so-called undefeatable Israeli forces and to stop them from advancing into southern Lebanon one more time. Getting stronger and more battle experienced Hezbollah joined the Syrian forces to defeat the American/Israeli/Turkish/Saudi supported and armed terrorist groups; such as ISIS and al-Nusra, who waged a six-years terrorist war against Syria.

In occupied Palestine national resistance grew against the Israeli occupation. Two national Intifadha movements erupted against Israeli oppression. Different militarily, though weak, resistance factions were developed. Hamas was the strongest faction and won the Palestinian election in 2006. Yet this did not suit Israel and its western supporters, so they applied pressure on the Palestinian Authority to oppose a Hamas government, which eventually led to the separation of the Gaza Strip from the West Bank and the establishment of two separate Palestinian governments. Israel took advantage of the situation, imposed a military siege against Gaza Strip and led military attacks against the Strip. Unfortunately, some Arab governments; such as Jordan and Egypt, joined Israel in its siege against Gaza.

Hezbollah and Hamas were supported by Iran, who had its own share of colonialism and wars. Britain occupied Iran and exploited its oil since WWII. Mohammad Mosaddegh was appointed as the Prime Minister in 1951. He nationalized the petroleum industry and the oil reserves, an act that angered the West. In 1953 an American led coup deposed of Mosaddegh and appointed a stooge; Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, as the Shah of Iran. With the help of his ruthless secret police; the SAVAK, the Shah ruled Iran suppressively for the benefit of British and American oil companies.

The February 1979 Islamic Revolution deposed of the Shah and established an Islamic Republic. The US responded by inciting and financing popular uprisings such as the Kurdish rebellion, and uprisings in Sistan and Baluchestan. When these uprisings failed the CIA Iraqi operative; Saddam Hussein, was pushed into war against Iran in 1980 that lasted eight years.

The Iranians learnt that the best way to protect themselves and their country is through the build up of their own military industry and through supporting Arab resistance groups in the neighboring Middle Eastern region.

After the 2006 Israeli defeat and failure to destroy Hezbollah in the north, its 2008-09 and 2014 military failures to destroy Hamas in the south, the failure of the terrorist wars against Syria and Iraq, and the failure of the on-going war against Yemen, it became evident that a growing militarily strong Iran, with its influence in these Arab countries is the major stumbling block for Western colonialism and for the continuation of the Greater Israel Project.

Iran is now the main target for US/Israel/NATO/Gulf states, who are stepping up pressure to isolate Iran internationally and to cut its Middle Eastern wings.

For years the well-known nuclear Israel kept on claiming that Iran is one year away from developing nuclear bomb.

While allowing itself to develop tactical nuclear bombs the Trump administration is criticizing the 2013 P5+1 Iranian nuclear deal (JPOA – Joint Plan of Action) threatening not to re-certify the agreement.

The US, Britain and France had considered Hamas a terrorist group, and recently had added Hezbollah to the terrorist list. They are inciting hatred and enmity particularly in the oil and gas rich Gulf States; Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait, against Iran.

This hatred and enmity are clearly manifested in the frustrated Saudi Kingdom due to the failure of its costly military foreign policies meddling in the region. The Kingdom had paid Israel for its 2006 offensive in southern Lebanon to get rid of Hezbollah but this Israeli offensive had failed. In his November 11th speech, Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah, exposed the fact that the Kingdom, then, had paid billions of dollars to Israel to attack Hezbollah.

The Kingdom had also failed to get rid of Syrian al-Assad, who rejected the Saudi pipe line and Qatari gas line through his country to Europe. It had also eventually failed to bully Qatar and had gained its enmity instead. It had also failed to subdue the Bahraini popular revolution. Finally, the Kingdom is so frustrated due to the still on-going 3 years Operation Decisive Storm against Yemen, and had become very concerned after Yemeni forces had successfully launched missiles into the Saudi capital.

With the encouragement of President Trump himself, and conspiring with the Zionist Jared Kushner, an in-experienced, power hungry, and un-realistically dreaming Saudi prince; Mohammad bin Salman, had conducted a coup against all the other royal princes violating all the Saudi family ruling traditions. Somehow, King Salman was convinced to remove Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef, the heir to the kingdom, from all his positions, and to appoint his own son Mohammad as the Crown Prince, violating all the Family’s ruling tradition that has been adopted since the establishment of the kingdom.

A petition signed by 21 princes and ministers was sent to the king objecting to the crowning of prince Mohammad and urging for the return of the status quo. Corrupt himself, Prince Mohammad’s reaction was to launch what he claimed to be an anti-corrupt campaign, imprisoning at least eleven princes and tens of ministers and businessmen, and confiscated what is estimated to be $800 billion in assets.

Thus, Mohammad now has purged the domestic front from any opposition and gained total control over the major sectors of the state; military, security, media, economy and religion. This was accomplished with the employment and help of the American Black Waters mercenaries.

Mohammad bin Salman had also called in the Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, arrested him as soon as he landed in Riyadh, and forced him to broadcast his resignation accusing Iran of interfering in Lebanese and regional affairs, and of Hezbollah of occupying Lebanon and having plans to assassinate him. Mohammad bin Salman’s goal was to spread chaos among Lebanese factions especially after he accused Iran and Hezbollah of supplying Yemen with missiles that hit Riyadh, which he considered an act of war vowing to respond militarily to free Lebanon from the Hezbollah’s grip.

Beating the drums of what could be WWIII in the region, this naïve, inexperienced, dreaming-to-become a great emperor Mohammad bin Salman is not aware that he, like other leaders in the region, is played by the American administration. He seems to have the illusion that the presence of the American military bases and fleets in the Persian Gulf would protect him from any attack. Besides his war on Yemen he believes that he could pay some Arab leaders to form a military coalition to first subdue Qatar, then attack Iran, and at the same time pay Israel, again, to fight Hezbollah.

What this prince, Mohammad bin Salman, has overlooked is the tribal loyalty many Saudi citizens have for the princes he imprisoned. A counter-coup and an assassination could be in his near future as a retribution to the sins he committed against the tribal honor and the Saudi family tradition.

Dr. Elias Akleh is an Arab American from a Palestinian descent. His family was evicted from Haifa, Palestine, after the 1948 Nakba when the Zionists stole his family’s property. Then the family was evicted again from the West Bank during the 1967 Naksah, after the Zionist, again, occupied the rest of Palestine.