Fact Finding Team’s Report On Garib Nagar (Bandra East) Fire and Demolitions

This is a report of the four-member fact finding team constituted by Committee for Protection of Democratic Rights (CPDR) to inquire into the demolition of homes in Garib Nagar, Bandra East between 26th October and 2nd November 2017 and the eruption of major fire in the same basti on 26th October. The Fact Finding Team members were Adv. Suresh Rajeshwar, Salim Saboowalla, Ramesh Bairy and Paankhi Agrawal. The team visited the site on 5th November, 2017 and spoke with the residents. The team was supported in its investigation by Shweta Tambe and Zubeida Sayyed from Committee for Right to Housing (CRH). The team would also like to thank Reetika Revathy Subramanian from Aajeevika Bureau who shared with the team a fact sheet she had compiled on the Garib Nagar demolitions and Trishul D N and Sushant Ingle for sharing photographs of the site and documents.

