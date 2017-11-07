Three Questions Of Dr. Manmohan Singh Which PM Modi Should Answer

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has delivered a speech in Ahmadabad not as a political leader but as an economist and citizen of India where he has put some important analyses on demonetization and GST.

It is a general perception among the vast section of the people who work hard on streets and mainly belong to unorganized sector and small traders or who earn their livelihood from menial jobs that demonetization and other reforms have led them to a condition from where they have no escape except a poverty stricken life or death.

Though this may not be contemplated by the government in power as neoliberal state is usually less concerned about those who have no power, mainly the economic power.

The poor state of affairs of the poors of India is really full of sad stories but who thinks but Dr. Manmohan Singh has taken a positive and strong step by thinking about these fellows.

These views have been articulated by Dr. Manmohan Singh. His speech if analysed then it puts three questions to Government of day which it must answer. As the questions originating from the speech of a former Prime Minister then every Indian who listens Man Ki Bat of incumbent Prime Minister expect that PM will give answers to these questions.

First question emerging from Dr. Manmohan Singh speech is: Was it due to demonetisation that Indians had to go for Chinese imports. Comparing the escalating rise in India’s imports from China, as country’s import in first half of 2016-17 stood at Rs 1.96 lakh crore, whereas in 2017-18 it increased to Rs 2.41 lakh crore?

Second question: Is Bullet train, launched with much fanfare, is an exercise in vanity? Did PM consider the alternative of the high-speed train by upgrading broad gauge railway?

Third question: Why is there attitude of suspecting everyone to be a thief or anti-national? Why is there low-level rhetoric which is damaging to democratic discourse?

Although Finance Minister Arun Jaitley came to defend the demonetization saying that it has prevented black money coming into system. The reality is somewhere else; in fact common person is still faced with corruption at every step. And those who are labours and common persons find it very hard to survive due to corruption filled Indian society.

The government believes in presenting the data but it should also compile data about those who are now without jobs after demonetization or about those who died due to note bans as to what is their family condition after their deaths?

Every policy action should have humane face which government of the day seems to have placed in the shelf.

There is need that common people should be informed about the issues raised by former Prime Minister.PM answers every question with his own understanding. He is head of the government. It is hoped that Prime Minister will come forward and give the logical answers to questions which former PM’s speech and this article have put. As it will help to clear several issues and better policy making may take place.

Dr. Vivek Kumar Srivastava is Assistant Professor, CSJM Kanpur University (affiliated College) , e mail-vpy1000@yahoo.co.in