Kowtown Diktats

Count the cows & the cakes

of dung, lynch a few men

every time

you get their tally wrong.

Break their bones,

don’t lose the count

from 206 to 824.

Raid their homes

Defile the graves

Reward the mobs richly with jobs.

Count the members that fail

to rise as the anthem plays

in the dark.

Break their bones,

don’t lose the count

from 206 to 824.

Raid their homes,

Defile the graves

Reward the mobs richly with jobs

In a loop,

keep counting the banned

notes that came back to banks.

Discount the men

and women

who ate

and drank

and shat

and peed

and died

and gave

birth

standing

in

the

queues.

Binu Karunakaran is a poet from Kerala