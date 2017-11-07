Chandrasekhar Azad Ravan Should Be Released

The Socialist Party demands immediate release of Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’, Bhim Army chief, from prison and removal of National Security Act (NSA) imposed on him. Chandrasekhar is lodged in Saharanpur jail from 9 June 2017. He is an accused in the four cases of inciting violence and property damage in the incident of Saharanpur Dehat Kotwali on 9 May 2017. The Allahabad High Court ordered his release on bail on 2 November2017 in all the four cases. But on the next day of the bail orders of Allahabad High Court, the Uttar Pradesh Government imposed NSA on him. While ordering Chandrasekhar to be released on bail, the High Court has admitted that the cases filed against him are politically motivated. But the Uttar Pradesh government has imposed NSA on Chandrasekhar ignoring the remarks of the court. According to this draconian law, he cannot come out of jail for a year. The government has decided to slap NSA on Chandrashekhar to keep him in detention. This shows that the present Uttar Pradesh government has no faith in the justice system and citizen rights.

The Socialist Party believes that the decision to impose the NSA on Chandrasekhar is entirely motivated by political reasons. Since Chandrashekhar has been granted bail by the High Court, he should be released from the jail immediately and the NSA, imposed on him, should be removed.

The National Security Act, enacted in 1980, is a direct violation of the civil rights granted by the Constitution. Governments have repeatedly abused this law. This law has also been misused in the case of Chandrasekhar. The Socialist Party urged the central government to repeal the NSA.

The Socialist Party is ready to extend legal help to Chandrashekhar in this matter. If the activists of Bhim Army wish so, then senior member of the party, Justice Rajindar Sachar, will help in the Allahabad High Court with the support of Senior Advocate Ravikiran Jain.

Janki Prasad Gaur

President

Socialist Party (India) Uttar Pradesh