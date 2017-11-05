Media Mob-Lynching

Thank you my dear frends for standing with me in the worst crisis of my life. It was an unexpected attack from the bellow the belt but I had to meet my commitment of last (9th) article of the series on the history of socialism for SAMYANTAR. I called up Pankaj Bhai(Ed) that I would mail it to him in 10 hours but I did that in over 24 hours with apologies for delay and he is generous. Not doing that would have been a serious and unforgivable intellectual and crime. I was half way through when a very dear student-friend of mine (2006 batch ), working in some good position in Red Cross mailed me the link of the list and called. It was 4.30 AM or so. I had just opened the word file. I had to ignore right then and hence did not open the fb. After opening the fb seeing so many tags and judgmental conviction, I felt like a mob lynching and slipped into an unprecedented depression. The reason lost the control over the heart.

First sentence I told myself was that I am not going to another Khurshid. I some time prepare lecture on computer to share with the students. Sunday morning (4.30), after my first green tea opened the ‘Prince’ and found myself unable to comprehend any sentence. I had typed 1300 plus words on Machiavelli but then could proceed ahead. Hari, a great friend based in US has been regularly calling me. But the agony was deep. He kept reminding me I strong I have been. But……. I unfriended and blocked many. The only metaphor that came to my mind was of a raped woman in a patriarchal society.

Pragya called up and I broke down. She was away from Delhi and fb, came to know when she asked to do a story on it. We were together in Muzaffarnagar fact finding team staying in the same house. In one of the follow-up visits just two of us went into her car. The first thing I asked her was, “Did you find any thing in my conduct offensive or improper in my conduct?”. She laughed it away. I had lost belief in myself that was wondering is there some thing in my normal conduct that could have offended some one. I again broke down when some young colleague from some other college called up, I asked her the same question, she too laughed it away. I wanted to take leave on Wednesday. But how long? I had been strolling in the college up & down since 4Am to 7AM with intervals of making tea for my daughter and then for wife. Collected the courage to share my agony with my students.

That gave me great relief but yet the wound was deep. Yesterday was my grand daughter Maati’s b’th day (1st). That little angel gave infinite positive energy and then students calls, messages, I began to rise from ruins and have risen. Today I was supposed to write a press release on fascist torture and legal coersion of the young Dalit leader Chandra Shekhar Azad Ravan, but now in the morning. I spent whole today in attending friends and students and their calls. But I have risen from ruins and the pen has broken its silence. Thanks friends, last few days were traumatic.

Ish Mishra, Associate Professor, Dept. of Political Science, Hindu College, University of Delhi

