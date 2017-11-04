U.S Democrats Must Reform Their Party

In her recent book “What Happened”, Hillory Clinton makes endless tearful, self-pitying excuses for the disastros 2016 US election, in which the climate-change-denying, racist, wealth-worshipping Republican Party gained control over the Presidency, the Congress and the Senate. But what really happened in that terrible election was that voters were faced with a choice between two evils, and many disillutioned and disgusted young Democrats reacted by not voting at all.

The Democrats can win in 2018. They can win in 2020. But to do so, they must reform their party. Experts agree that if Bernie Sanders had won the Democratic Primary, he would easily have defeated Donald Trump. But, as revealed by recent disclosures, the Democratic National Committee gave Clinton control over party funds well in advance of the Primary.

The mass media are also to blame. They blatantly favored Clinton and Trump, and failed to mention the enormous popularity of Sanders.

Both in the Senate, and as Secretary of State, Clinton supported America’s endless wars, which have brought chaos, death and misery to million of people throughout the world. Here are a few links that outline the effects of US militarism:

What must the platform of the Democratic Party be in order to win both in 2018 and in 2020? That question is easily answered. They must just listen to Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. These two immensely popular political leaders have outlined all of the steps that need to be taken. Furthermore, if Warren runs for President in 2020, with Sanders as her running-mate, the ticket will easily beat all commers.

Let us hope that the world lasts that long.

