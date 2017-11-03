The Call To Remove White-Skinned People

I was dismayed to recently read that all whites should be removed from societies via interbreeding with darker skinned people. No, I am not making this wackiness up in my mind. it is real and stems from a professor in NYC [1].
Some people, apparently she included, feel that the way to get around the dilemma of all-white families is to only condone multiracial families. In the least , this condition was an implied suggestion [2]. Indeed, it reminded me of Nazis wanting to get rid of Jewishness, but in a new novel way — through interbreeding Jewishness out of them.(How benign a plan rather than outright extermination!)
Be aware that I was spit on and sworn at by a white supremacist and sworn at his wife when collecting Green Stamps when I was thirteen years old. I was collecting them in Florida to exchange for bus rides for Selma protests back in 1963. (Yeah, and I’ve been called a honky, too, as well as verbally attacked by Marines, who threatened me for my anti-war stance. … Yeah, some of us like me, a pale blond white, can’t win for losing.)
One of my friends, who looks very white, is an Imam in India. He’s working to lift Dalits (Untouchables) and others in his society. So he is on hate lists from Muslim extremists (terrorists) and some Hindu fanatics alike, who disparage his social justice stances. (Yeah, we have a similitude between us, don’t we?)
Now covertly and indirectly, you are stating to us when you indicate that whites need to be gone that our lives are no good. Do you understand that?
Okay. let’s even go further. How about my childhood friend and his brother, David? They, as whites, shouldn’t exist? [3]
You denigrate the memory of Andy when you talk about getting rid of whites. Yet no one now can take away Andy’s white status since he is already dead — kicked and beaten to death by redneck racists since he wouldn’t join them in kicking and beating James Chaney, an African American, to death while Freedom Riding. [4]
(I had the honor of taking care of Ben Chaney, the younger brother of James, during the summer of 1964. I was charged with the task of teaching him about ways to force social justice to the fore by my Quaker pacifist parents.)
Just which of the whites in the first two pictures are unacceptable in whiteness to you? Which are privileged?
University of North Carolina Students Raise Fists During National Anthem
Dozens of NYPD officers rally with raised fists to help Colin Kaepernick secure an NFL contract
I suppose that the problem with some of us is that we have just too much whiteness to be capable of raising the fist? Watch me take the knee if you think so or even go further and fling my body on top of a stranger to protect him from a beating by police as my white friend Mary did for which she was jailed: Mary, Protector Of The Harmed.
Let’s “dis” another childhood friend of mine, a white [who was also jailed and lost his house for a social justice stance] [5]:
Afterwords, let’s go after Scott Schaeffer-Duffy, a pacifist Catholic Worker friend of mine who literally used his body as a human shield to protect Bosnians from machine gun fire from Serbs. Maybe his whiteness is just too much to endure. So let’s do it in. Get rid of his white-person stance, too. (Do you have his guts and verve to use your whiteness and USA citizenship as a barrier?)
Let’s go even further. Let’s surreptitiously castigate my sister now, a white person who broke up a fight amongst teens, who were strangers to her and in a situation which looked as if it could lead to a death for one of them. Is she one of those whites, who should be eliminated, too, when she confronted and wasn’t sure whether she’d be harmed or killed when facing potential teenage murderers?
Now let’s look at her husband. He was asked by the International Red Cross organization In Geneva, Switzerland to inspect Laotian refuge camps in Laos pro bono and left my sister with three babies at home (of which two were adopted) while knowing that he may not come back except in a body bag. … It was hard work for my sister to tend them all alone, and with a lot of weeping and fear. (Oh, he’s just too white, though, isn’t he?)
Indeed, he had laughing, smirking guards casually point machine guns directly at him while he undertook the work in Laos. Have you that degree of courage, yourself, as he exhibits again and again?
Do you have the bravery that my parents’ friend Howard Fast had? Can you lay yourself on the line or is it all talk [6]?
In my view, you need to think your position a little bit out more thoroughly. This is the reason that I recommend a clearness committee. You, like us all, have a long way to grow.
You also, in my opinion, should be checking out AVP, which was put together by friends of mine:
Alternatives to Violence Project – Wikipedia
Alternatives to Violence Project. The Alternatives to Violence Project (AVP) is a volunteer-run conflict transformation program. Teams of trained AVP facilitators conduct experiential workshops to develop participants’ abilities to resolve conflicts without resorting to manipulation, coercion, or violence.
I have news for you. I am out there ready and able with my my small white body protecting everyone alike like Scott Schaeffer-Duffy, my sister, my brother-in-law, Andy Goodman, David Goodman, Randy Kehler, Howard Fast, MYB (my Imam friend) and so many others. Ergo, you will not ever be able to stop us, nor our whiteness from which we genetically derive.
Suggestion: Deeply inspect yourself. Are you up to our level of being or are you just a mouthpiece for hate, fear and divisiveness? What ilk are you in your deepest values, ethics, morals, principles, standards and compassion?
I know where I stand with these matters.So do my friends, who are in some cases so black that their skins shine blue in the sunlight, my Lakota friend, my Mohawk friends and so on and on and on. Do you stand with us in all of our dynamic diversity? Do you stand as comparable as we thrust out of ourselves our deepest aims and ethics?
I’m tired of being stereotyped and othered [7]. I no longer tolerate it, not that I ever “put up and shut up” — just as I didn’t after being assaulted by white supremacists when aged thirteen and was out the next day collecting Green Stamps while scared to death that another supremacist would come after me. (I did the action anyway.)
If he comes to NYC, so will I, a resident of MA. Why, we might even have fun walking in the Guggenheim where my art and writing has been on exhibition in the past.
In the end, nobody, and including anyone who hates our skin color, can stop us. Let’s be very clear on this point.
After all, we have models like the Quaker Pete Seeger,, Medgar Evers, Steve Biko [8] and many others guiding us rather than a paucity of views based on our mere flesh tone. … These people belong to us in full. Do they belong to you, too, or are you just mere lip-service?
Kindly,
==============
