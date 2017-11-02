As Vizhinjam Struggle Enters 11th Day, A Call – Adani Baby, Quit Kerala

The work of Adani on Vizhinjam Transit Harbour has stopped due to the struggle of the local people. The struggle is on the 11th day. Both Adani and the Kerala Government are embarassed.

Now, the possibility would be on negotiations for rehabilitation and compensation. How can you rehabilitate and how can you compensate? The southern tip of Arabean sea is the only wedge bank (highest biodiversity region) for India among the only 20 wedge banks in the world. Can you rehabilitate and compensate the rare and threatened species of this region? Can you rehabilitate over 50,000 coastal people who will lose their jobs? Can you rehabilitate or compensate two hills from the western ghats which will be lost? Can you rehabilitate the beaches which will be lost? Can you rehabilitate the famous Kovalam beach which will become Kovalam rocks? Can you rehabilitate the loss of 25 coastal villages which will be affected by this developmental terrorism?

Adani baby, Quit Kerala.

K.P Sasi is a film maker, writer, activist and cartoonist. He can be reached at kpsasi36@gmail.com