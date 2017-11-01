Most Awarded Prime Minister In India!

Film actor Praksh Raj is a good actor who has acted in several films in different languages. He has portrayed various characters representing good and bad. He has received various national awards as well as other awards for his talent.

Any actor may present a character in a film, but the person may have a certain degree of social consciousness. Prakash Raj has proved it with his rejection of national awards in response to Gauri Lankesh’s murder. The silence of the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, shocked him and he decided to make this response. It is not easy for an artist to return any honour. And it is not easy for the leader of a nation to receive back the honour which was given to the artist officially in the name of the Government.

Prakash Raj received all kinds of scolding from the Sangh Parivar. It did not matter. What matters is that our PM has received more than eighty returned honours from artists, film makers, writers and even soldiers for different reasons. And I am sure, before he completes his term, the score will be more than hundred. If he beats a century, it could be a matter of a national pride for all of us. We are still waiting. This cartoon strip was initially drawn when the score was only sixty. Let us all wait for the century.

K.P Sasi is a film maker, writer, activist and cartoonist. He can be reached at kpsasi36@gmail.com