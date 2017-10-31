Kathputli Colony Demolition: One Year Old Child Dies

A child has lost its life during Delhi Development Authority’s demolition drive in Delhi Kathputli Colony, in West Delhi. One year old son of Jitu and Pooja, Aryan died late in the evening of 31st October. Yesterday, child’s house was destroyed by the authorities and the child and the parents stayed in the cold at night. It is believed that the child got pneumonia and died. Some colony dwellers say the child died due to suffocation caused by the use of tear gas by the police. A postmortem will be conducted on the child’s body to find out the exact cause of death.

In the two days demolition drive by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in assistance with Delhi Police demolished more than 1000 houses and thousands became homeless.

During the demolition, Police lathicharged on the residents mercilessly and also shot some Tear gas on them. On the basis of a Public Notice served on October 25th to evict the place in 5 days, they carried out this drive. They demolished some 100 houses on day one with 5 Bulldozers on place and they came with greater force on next days to brutally demolishing the rest.

Yesterday police attacked resisting dwellers of the colony and National Federation of Indian Women’s leader Annie Raja was gravely injured in the lathi charge.