The Seamless Web Of Life VS. Greed

————– Once upon a time, there was a fisherman. He lived in a dirty hovel with his horrid shrew of a wife. He didn’t see or else didn’t pay much attention to their presumed poverty since he saw beauty and joy all around himself.

So he was nearly always grinning — even in his sleep. Consequently, his wife thought that he was a fool — someone not quite put together right in the brain department.

Yet, he was happy despite her stern rebuke of him. After all, he had enough to eat, a sufficient shelter, adequate clothes, relatively good health, nice food and drink, friendly helpful neighbors and a a wondrous world all around him.

He loved trees, the sky, the ocean, his surroundings and so much more. So he awoke in happy spirits every day and sang upon awaking.



Then after eating breakfast, usually a little fish that he had caught the day beforehand mixed with rice and fresh vegetables, he’s go out to fish to catch that next day’s food. First, though, he’d water his garden from which his fresh vegetables, very much admired by him, derived. Why, this guy was a real lover. He loved his plants, too, and was grateful for them, and for the bees and beetles in his garden that went around it pollinating.

So off he’d go to the ocean after doing a little garden work. Off to the seashore he’d merrily go and with his typical glee over the life surrounding him,, he’d catch a fish.



Yet one day, something startling happened to him while he fished. He caught a truly huge fish and as he inspected it, he imagined that he heard this fish talk and say that if the fish were released, the fisherman would have bounty for times to come.



Indeed, the fish warned about the alternative since this fish was one of the biggest and best breeders in the ocean. So the fish explained that he needed to be kept alive for future generations of fish. Well, the fisherman felt remorseful about this situation. So he decided that he and his wife would only eat garden vegetables and rice for dinner that night. So he went home without any catch that day. He was, in fact, empty-handed and you can only imagine his wife's reaction. Well, his wife was furious upon his returning home with no seafood. She was, in fact, one of those sociopathic individuals, someone who only wants more — more money, more goods to consume and more energy to use in her bid to have her idea of a better lifestyle realized. Yes, she only wanted more than anything to be a top-dog in terms of power, control, energy use and, especially money! How dare her husband not conform to such a view!

Accordingly, she fought him with great vehemence and hatred flashing in her eyes. Indeed, she gave him a good tongue-lashing after which she spurned him with unrivaled hatred.

So on account of not wanting to be rejected and because he loved his wife (for some reason that I can't understand), he kept on catching more and more fish every day and eventually his wife bought a middle class house with the earnings from her husband obtaining so many fish. Eventually that, though, was not enough for her. So she made him work even harder and hire a fleet of gentlemen for whom he paid little money for the fish that they caught on his behalf and that he sold at a great fiscal gain to financially enrich his wife. Eventually he had a monopoly on the fishing business in his part of the world and it was a good thing, too, because eventually his wife wanted a chateau, then a palace and then to be monetary lord of the land and eventually lord of the universe to supersede even the power that a God or Gods would have. There was no end to her rampant greed and desire to own everything to enrich herself and have fawning glory. Oh, she was adamant that it was her right to have anything that she desired. The fact is, though, that she impinged upon everyone else in her folly to suck in assorted kinds of gains for herself. Why, she was so clever at the task that she even convinced armies to follow her across the world to get even more loot for herself. She, indeed, taught them that they were doing so to support justice, democracy and human rights. (Of course, she, herself, never went into battle since she didn't want to end up as a potato body attached to a head.) She'd shutter when looking at people like this one below and despise (not pity) them. Then while salivating with glee over her gains, she'd leave it to others to face the glory of war so that she could gain even more resources. What did she care about the masses, anyway? Nothing! Meanwhile the oceans were "acting up" since her ways and the ways of others around her in terms of energy use from fossil fuels and them messing up the oceans in other ways made them embroiled. So her giant palace was taken down in the process of this embroilment. It was quite the hurricane that eventually struck her and those around her! (Another problem is that everyone had to pay the price for her wicked ways. Others, who had nothing to do with her wrongfulness, got sucked into the maelstrom since in the web of life, everything is ultimately connected. How fair is that? Since it isn't just, we have to stop people like her whenever we can. If not, we all have hell to pay since we are, indeed, all connected across the world!) On account of the massive trauma that she instigated, the fisherman's wife wound up back in her hovel, as did most other people living on the shoreline. Frankly little was left for any of them. Of course, she, with her mindset as it was, had invested lots of money in real estate prior to the demise of the shore. So she aided and abetted this happening, excessive growth:

How much do the greedy, selfish and self-centered people have to take down before we, too, are affected? How much can be removed is the big question.