16 Million-Strong Organization In India Joins The BDS Movement

Earlier this month, the largest national organization representing farmers and agricultural workers in India, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), has announced that it has joined the BDS movement. AIKS is is spread across 21 states in India and is over 16 million members strong.

AIKS has resolved to:

Endorse the call for Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Israel until it complies with international law, in order to stand for the rights of the Palestinian people and to resist the corporate takeover of Indian agriculture sector by Israeli companies.

Denounce and document any cases of Israeli corporate takeover in the Indian agro-sector.

Raise awareness among Indian farmers to prevent Israel and its corporations from reaping profits in India that finance military occupation and apartheid in Palestine.

Apoorva, the South Asia Coordinator with the Palestinian BDS National Committee said:

Indian solidarity with the Palestinian people is not new, it has a long history. We are very glad to see this solidarity re-emerge with All India Kisan Sabha’s (AIKS) declaration of support for the BDS movement and the Palestinian people.

Grassroots movements in India, Palestine and beyond are working to defeat the violent wave of right-wing politics plaguing our world today. By joining the BDS movement, AIKS is saying no to the hateful politics of Prime Minister Modi, Netanyahu and Trump, and joining us to build a more free, just and equal world.

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) was formed in 1936, before India’s independence from British colonialism. It played a critical role in mobilizing farmers and agricultural workers to end British imperialism.

More recently, AIKS has actively resisted the corporate takeover of Indian agriculture and the two decades of neoliberal policies which have led to massive indebtedness and farmer suicides.

The Palestinian BDS National Committee (BNC) is the largest coalition in Palestinian civil society. It leads and supports the global Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. Visit our website and follow us on Twitter @BDSmovement