Humane And Ethical? … Oh, Definitely Not!

Around ten years ago, I saw photos and read commentary about a factory chicken farm. Here is the description and images reiterated since I couldn’t find the old link. Chickens are afraid of not having ground under them. Yet chickens are left in small cramped wire cages with not enough room to move in any direction except to lie down or stand up. In other words, they are encased in entirety around their bodies, but with enough space between the crisscrossed under-wires for eggs to drop through the bottom onto a conveyor belt. They struggle to hold onto the thin wires with their feet and are, apparently, terrified of falling through the gaps via their legs or heads. (They act afraid in a chicken kind of ways and, so, this is NOT anthropomorphism to deduce!)

As their muscles get cramped from not being able to move except in two directions — up and down — they feel much pain, it would seem, much of the time. Obviously this lack of movement is not a consideration by the farm owners and workers.

Meanwhile the overhead lights are kept on 24/7 to encourage around the clock laying instead of sleep and rest periods while a small container of mushy food is periodically filled in a running trough located outside of each cramped cage.