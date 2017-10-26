Humane And Ethical? … Oh, Definitely Not!

Chickens are afraid of not having ground under them. Yet chickens are left in small cramped wire cages with not enough room to move in any direction except to lie down or stand up. In other words, they are encased in entirety around their bodies, but with enough space between the crisscrossed under-wires for eggs to drop through the bottom onto a conveyor belt. They struggle to hold onto the thin wires with their feet and are, apparently, terrified of falling through the gaps via their legs or heads. (They act afraid in a chicken kind of ways and, so, this is NOT anthropomorphism to deduce!)
Meanwhile the overhead lights are kept on 24/7 to encourage around the clock laying instead of sleep and rest periods while a small container of mushy food is periodically filled in a running trough located outside of each cramped cage.
When incubated babies are born from the chickens that were fertilized, they are manually picked up one by one to check for a coxcomb. If they are males, they are shoved on top of each other in dresser drawers and left to suffocate and crush each others.
Do the females fare any better? Their beaks are either clipped or seared with a hot iron — something comparable to tearing off much of human mouth. This is so that in terror and anger they don’t in the future pluck out their own or each others’ feathers.
No anesthesia is administered in the process. It’s just that one is grabbed after another and then shoved into another overly crowded factory farm area for the birds that have already been processed with this gruesome procedure.
Then they are pretty much left to exist in the ways shown by this following excellent short film. I recommend that it be viewed because it is time that we stop being bamboozled by big-industry lies.
Besides, this farmer in the film-clip has the tremendous bravery to speak out and show the truth despite that he will get tremendous backlash from big-industry. So if he has the courage of conviction to stand, then we should have the same courage to see the truth as it truly is!
Obviously more people need to become like the caring farmer in the short chicken video. In actuality, we ALL do in my opinion!
