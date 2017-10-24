Why Is My State THE Best?

Average depth‎: ‎51 ft (16 m)

The Christian ethic, as also exists in many other religions, is to lift up others rather than to punish them for their failures, including for a minority their having an attitude of laziness or hopelessness. … If they are lazy or hopeless — train them to not be so through, for example, job corps., which we also have in our state. … So we are pretty cohesive societally and ideologically here in this state, which is the reason that we can do a 40,000 person march in Boston against hatred and in support of social justice.

as a man-made endeavor: Yes, we have water and land in MA on the scale that most people wouldn’t believe and smart-thinking people came together to build much of itas a man-made endeavor: This is my local world. Is it like yours? … I don’t want to rub anyone’s nose in a possible difference wherein we supersede them in benefits, but we also have Wheelabrator plants here that turn our garbage and trash into energy and use the ash to build concrete blocks that are constructed for myriad uses: Fixing the Waste and Garbage Problems (Sort Of) – Countercurrents . … You want what I have — the envy of the US nation regarding the 50 states and the chief jewel in the crown of my country? Then stand up, just one person in each location wherever you live, and fight like all get out as we have done for generations in MA! Yes, fight for your right to live like this way that we here do! And here’s what we get for our unity — one of the envies of the nation, along with our other myriad benefits existing much beyond just our water supply. Yes, here’s our Quabbin, made for the benefit of ALL and with an eye ongenerations of citizens for a water supply,. This massive project took about ten years to build and put in existence. it was a hugmongousand grueling undertaking involving death for some workers, and it is one of the envies of our whole nation. Just look at our fresh water supply:

Now, I think that I have an idea about one of the reasons that we are so successful in MA in terms of providing universal health care (including dentistry), high quality education overall despite variance, robust infrastructure, housing for all (even if in shelters), food banks that work on the scale needed to catch all in need, subsidized child care programs for the needy, Medicaid and CHIP on a strong level, an impressive capitalistic model, a higher minimum wage than the national average and so on. It is because we people here have a culture that grew out of the cradle of the American Revolution. Yes, the American Revolution started right here in MA. It is the place where people got fed up and the oppression by others was forced to be stopped. It was where people chose to band together and fought together from all walks of life to bring universal goodness for us all. (Are people around you fed up enough to do the same action?)

Remember the Tea Party and Paul Revere’s ride? … compliments of MA because we are fierce to protect our own!

In that way, we are like the social democratic Scandinavian nations and that orientation still latches hold on us. It’s a cultural “thing” wherein we lift the social whole as we know that we could have pockets of failure, misery and unrest with which to deal as the alternative condition.