a black man sat in the Tagore theatre balconyand an old man with a flowing white beard sat next to himwhile the Anthem was being played.the rest stood up.

these two remained seated.

the black man asked the bearded gentleman,

“who da fuck’re you, man?”

the saintly man said,

” I’m Tagore..and who art thou?”

the black man said,

” I’m Bob Marley and I stand up only for my rights.”