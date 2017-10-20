Western Silence As 20,000 Neo-Nazis March in Ukraine

In one of the largest, if not the largest, Neo-Nazi demonstration in Europe since WW2, 20,000 facists marched through the streets of Ukraine’s capital Kiev last weekend under the silent gaze of the western media. Other than Russian state media RT and Sputnik News facists throwing Nazi salutes and parading in their tens of thousands in a European capital didn’t concern any of the major western news outlet. Nothing on BBC, France24, CNN, New York Times, The Guardian…the silence of the media lambs when it comes to a growing facists movement in Ukraine is deafening.

The Ukrainian Nazis were honoring their founding father, Stepan Bandera, who so willing bloodied his hands murdering Jews and Poles in Ukraine pledging fealty to his German overlord Adolf Hitler.

These were the shock troops the Obama/Clinton regime used to carry out the coup d’etat in Ukraine, who at the time vowed to do to the Russian speaking Ukrainians what their forefather did to the Jews in the 1940’s. Yet these guys are the darlings of the west, Israel even, and can openly lionize Ukrainian Nazis of the past to the complicit silence of those presstitutes who so vociferously label Anti-Zionists as anti-Semites.

Ukraine, under the tutelige of the Obama-Clinton regime, nurtured Europes preeminent Neo-Nazi movement, and the relatively open borders between Ukraine and its lily white neighbors have allowed free movement for this disease to spread and put down roots.

Don’t the intelligence services of these countries know that you reap what you sow, that the chickens will come home to roost one day, bringing Nazi gangs to their neighborhoods like has happened in Ukraine? What, Ukrainians are all that different from their neighbors in Austria who just elected an open racist and religious bigot, not all that different than those marching through the streets next door in Kiev?

For now it seems that the rise of the Neo-Nazi storm troopers in Ukraine is part and parcel of Pax Amerikana’s undeclared war on Russia, shock troops used to rally Europe to violate its own interests and side with the USA against their giant neighbor to the East, Russia. Europeans seem to have no desire to confront this menace, or at least the elites don’t. Until something really nasty happens, maybe a “terrorist attack” by these storm troopers on European soil, don’t expect much in the way of media coverage.

Thomas C. Mountain is an independent journalist in Eritrea, living and reporting from here since 2006. See thomascmountain on Facebook or best contact him at thomascmountain at g mail dot com