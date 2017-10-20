A History of the Fall

A poem for Lorca, Gauri, Santanu and all the other disappearing fireflies

In the summer of 1936, there was a war

In the autumn of 2017, the war still is

The same enemy â€“ power

The same dreams â€“ freedom

In the summer of 1937,

three human fireflies

had fallen in Granada

Along with many other

Across theÂ world.

In the autumn of 2017, the fireflies

have fallen in swarms

The last seventy years,

like the seventy thousand before that

has been a history

of this fall

In the summer of 1936,

by some firefly-bereft dump

Three good people

Got bumped off.

As did many more in many other places

In the autumn of 2017

In a country where Barcelona

is football clubs for the elite

Two such fireflies

got it bad. As tanks entered Catalonia.

By then,

everywhere,

real fireflies were leaving

fast.

Atindriyo ChakrabortyÂ is a poet from Kolkota